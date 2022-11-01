ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Clarkson's Halloween Costume As Edward Scissorhands Went Viral

By Aikansh Chaudhary
 3 days ago

NBA fans fell in love with Jordan Clarkson's Halloween costume. The Jazz star dressed up as Edward Scissorhands.

In October, most people wait for the last day of the month. Yes, we are talking about the spookiest night of the year, Halloween. Around the globe, millions of people dress up in their favorite costumes for the holiday, and NBA players are no different.

On October 31, 2022, fans saw some of their favorite players dress up in different costumes. Trae Young was spotted dressed up as Black Panther for the occasion . On the other hand, Pascal Siakam dressed up as the popular rapper 50 Cent . But Jordan Clarkson wore arguably the best costume in the league.

The Utah Jazz star dressed up as Edward Scissorhands, the movie character popularized by none other than Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp. He quite literally nailed the costume.

NBA Fans Loved Jordan Clarkson's Halloween Costume

Last year, Rajon Rondo was declared as the NBA player who had the best Halloween costume by most fans . This year, it seems that title belongs to none other than Clarkson.

Rodulfo Ramos Aguada Jr.: That Halloween 'fit is sick!!! Dude's been playin' LIGHT'S OUT last year and carried it over to now. Way to represent JC!!! PINOY!!!!

MT Thomas: Where did he get the costume? That had to cost.

Jordan Davis: He nailed that.

Carl King Rase: So far this is the best NBA playa costume I've seen... the design is very Michael Jackson.

Bacsapra: Imagine that scissor hand block Zion.

Anthony Manning: Common clarkson W.

Jade T. Raya: He can also be Jack Sparrow.

Gerald Mel: Love Johnny Depp and Love JC for being edward scissorhands.

Intro Vert: Must do jack sparrow.

Jordan Paul P: Looks more like Michael Jackson.

Most fans loved Clarkson's costume and believed that he did a pretty good job. But a few fans pointed out the fact that Clarkson resembled Michael Jackson as well. In addition to that, many have also put in their requests to dress up as another Johnny Depp character next season. Yes, the fans want Clarkson to dress up as none other than Captain Jack Sparrow from The Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise.

