Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-France need best version of Mbappe as tough World Cup campaign looms
PARIS (Reuters) – Kylian Mbappe loves nothing more than carrying the weight of a team on his shoulders and there is evidence he will need to do just that when France start the defence of their World Cup title. The Paris St Germain forward, who became the second youngest...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-England’s Chilwell to miss World Cup due to hamstring injury – reports
(Reuters) – England left back Ben Chilwell will miss the World Cup in Qatar after being ruled out for up to three months due to a hamstring injury, British media reported on Thursday, a week before Gareth Southgate is due to name his 26-man squad for the tournament. Chilwell...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Croatia are hungry for more World Cup success-striker Kramaric
BERLIN (Reuters) – Croatia’s sensational run to the 2018 World Cup final has only sharpened their desire for even more success at the tournament in Qatar this month, Croatia forward Andrej Kramaric said on Wednesday. Croatia lost that final to France four years ago but after topping their...
104.1 WIKY
Taiwan Strait issues must be resolved peacefully, say G7 foreign ministers
BERLIN (Reuters) – Top diplomats from the Group of Seven (G7) countries reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and said they would continue to aim for constructive cooperation with China in a joint statement released on Friday. In the statement, the foreign ministers of...
Mistakes end Joe Fraser’s all-around medal hopes at world championships
Joe Fraser endured a difficult night as his quest for a men’s all-around medal fell flat at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool. Fraser, who had qualified for the final in fourth place, made mistakes on four of his six apparatus to score 77.098 and finish in a lowly 22nd position in the standings. In contrast, Fraser’s teammate Jake Jarman underscored his own enormous potential for the Paris Olympics and beyond with a strong set of routines to score 82.865 and finish in an highly creditable fifth place.
Comments / 0