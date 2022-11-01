ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

MLS Cup final could be a battle to become the next USMNT coach

Not since 2003 has MLS Cup been contested between two No 1 seeds. The Major League Soccer playoffs almost always produce shocks, but Saturday’s showpiece between Los Angeles FC and the Philadelphia Union was predicted by many to materialise. If LAFC have been the unstoppable force in 2022, Philly have been the immovable object. In terms of quality, the 2022 MLS Cup final has the potential to be the best ever.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SB Nation

Jorginho only wants Chelsea as agent denies Barcelona meeting

Jorginho’s contract is in its final year, and in a couple months, he will be free to start talking to other clubs about a free transfer next summer. (Barcelona are already lining up at the door like shoppers on Black Friday.) But the Vice-captain seems to have eyes only...
The Independent

Fran Kirby replaced by Jess Park for England double-header

Jess Park has been called up to the England squad for this month’s friendlies with Japan and Norway.The 21-year-old forward, who is on loan at Everton from Manchester City, replaces Chelsea’s Fran Kirby in Sarina Wiegman’s 25-player squad.Kirby has a viral infection and will remain with her club to complete her recovery.Kirby had been named in the initial squad on Tuesday despite missing four of Chelsea’s last five games.Head coach Wiegman said at the time: “She’s being assessed right now and then hopefully she’ll progress this week and she’s ready to come in for camp.”Wiegman’s squad will travel to Spain next week to take on Japan and Norway in Murcia.The European champions face Japan on 11 November and Norway four days later. Read More Trump tells rally he will ‘probably’ run for president – liveRussia leaving Kherson to make way for ‘street battles’ - latest
ESPN

Women's soccer not just USWNT anymore - England's Lucy Bronze

Barcelona and England defender Lucy Bronze says women's international football is no longer just about the United States women's national team ahead of next summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The USWNT have won the World Cup four times since 1991, including the last two, in France in...
dotesports.com

Cloud9 is reportedly replacing a veteran star on its LCS roster for 2023

Even after winning an LCS championship this past Summer Split, Cloud9 might be making some moves to improve its League of Legends roster for 2023. The team has reached verbal agreements with German mid laner Dimitri “Diplex” Ponomarev and former Gen.G Academy mid laner Jang “EMENES” Min-soo, according to a report by Blix.GG’s Alejandro Gomis. Additionally, the report claims the former will be the new starter for the LCS squad, while the latter will play for the organization’s Academy team.
Yardbarker

NHL Prospects: Englishman Liam Kirk Looking to Break into the NHL

While ice hockey is a popular sport in the UK, this isn’t a region that tends to produce the top players. British teams have been competitive at times in the Winter Olympics and World Championships, but they’ve yet to enjoy any global success in the modern era. That’s one of the reasons why the National Hockey League doesn’t tend to look at the UK when it comes to scouting for new talent. That situation could, however, be about to change.

