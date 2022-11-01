Read full article on original website
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Soccer games today: Upcoming Premier League, MLS, Champions League schedule
Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to
Houston Dynamo defender Daniel Steres signs contract extension
Houston Dynamo FC defender Daniel Steres signed a contract extension on Thursday that runs through the 2024 season with a
Soccer-Star-studded LAFC face battle with Philadelphia to lift MLS Cup
LOS ANGELES, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Star-studded LAFC welcome the rugged Philadelphia Union in the MLS Cup Final on Saturday with both teams gunning for their first championship in what could be one of the most competitive finals in league history.
MLS Cup final could be a battle to become the next USMNT coach
Not since 2003 has MLS Cup been contested between two No 1 seeds. The Major League Soccer playoffs almost always produce shocks, but Saturday’s showpiece between Los Angeles FC and the Philadelphia Union was predicted by many to materialise. If LAFC have been the unstoppable force in 2022, Philly have been the immovable object. In terms of quality, the 2022 MLS Cup final has the potential to be the best ever.
SB Nation
Jorginho only wants Chelsea as agent denies Barcelona meeting
Jorginho’s contract is in its final year, and in a couple months, he will be free to start talking to other clubs about a free transfer next summer. (Barcelona are already lining up at the door like shoppers on Black Friday.) But the Vice-captain seems to have eyes only...
Fran Kirby replaced by Jess Park for England double-header
Jess Park has been called up to the England squad for this month’s friendlies with Japan and Norway.The 21-year-old forward, who is on loan at Everton from Manchester City, replaces Chelsea’s Fran Kirby in Sarina Wiegman’s 25-player squad.Kirby has a viral infection and will remain with her club to complete her recovery.Kirby had been named in the initial squad on Tuesday despite missing four of Chelsea’s last five games.Head coach Wiegman said at the time: “She’s being assessed right now and then hopefully she’ll progress this week and she’s ready to come in for camp.”Wiegman’s squad will travel to Spain next week to take on Japan and Norway in Murcia.The European champions face Japan on 11 November and Norway four days later. Read More Trump tells rally he will ‘probably’ run for president – liveRussia leaving Kherson to make way for ‘street battles’ - latest
ESPN
Women's soccer not just USWNT anymore - England's Lucy Bronze
Barcelona and England defender Lucy Bronze says women's international football is no longer just about the United States women's national team ahead of next summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The USWNT have won the World Cup four times since 1991, including the last two, in France in...
dotesports.com
Cloud9 is reportedly replacing a veteran star on its LCS roster for 2023
Even after winning an LCS championship this past Summer Split, Cloud9 might be making some moves to improve its League of Legends roster for 2023. The team has reached verbal agreements with German mid laner Dimitri “Diplex” Ponomarev and former Gen.G Academy mid laner Jang “EMENES” Min-soo, according to a report by Blix.GG’s Alejandro Gomis. Additionally, the report claims the former will be the new starter for the LCS squad, while the latter will play for the organization’s Academy team.
Endrick scores as Palmeiras wins 11th Brazilian soccer title
SAO PAULO (AP) — Sao Paulo-based Palmeiras won its 11th Brazilian league title and second in five seasons with a 4-0 home win Wednesday over Fortaleza to secure the trophy with three games in hand. Rony opened the scoring in the 15th minute and Dudu made it 2-0 in...
World Series taxes will give Philadelphia an economic boost
After visiting Philly for the World Series, the Houston Astros will also have to pony up their share of the roughly 3% non-resident city wage tax.
Yardbarker
NHL Prospects: Englishman Liam Kirk Looking to Break into the NHL
While ice hockey is a popular sport in the UK, this isn’t a region that tends to produce the top players. British teams have been competitive at times in the Winter Olympics and World Championships, but they’ve yet to enjoy any global success in the modern era. That’s one of the reasons why the National Hockey League doesn’t tend to look at the UK when it comes to scouting for new talent. That situation could, however, be about to change.
