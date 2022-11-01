Read full article on original website
News On 6
Power Restored In SW Oklahoma City
UPDATE 8:55 p.m.: OG&E says power has been restored. Nearly 22,000 OG&E customers are without power in the metro area Tuesday night. OG&E said this is a circuit outage that it is working on. There are crews working to locate the outage, then they will start to get power restored, OG&E said.
News On 6
News 9's Jordan Dafnis Joins Yukon Pep Rally
Several metro high schools have moved their varsity football games Thursday evening because of expected severe weather Friday. News 9's Jordan Dafnis joined News 9 at 9 a.m. Thursday from the Millers' pep rally as they prepare to take on Edmond Santa Fe.
News On 6
Del City & Midwest City Middle Schools Shift To Remote Learning Friday
Students at Del City Middle School and Midwest City Middle School will be remote learning on Friday, November 4. The decision was made due to a large number of staff and student absences at the schools. The shift only affects the two schools. All other Mid-Del campuses will continue in...
News On 6
1 Shot In Downtown Oklahoma City
A man was shot Friday afternoon in downtown Oklahoma City. The shooting happened near West California Avenue and Shartel Avenue. The victim was transported by EMSA to a nearby hospital. It is unknown if there is any suspect information at this time. This is a developing story.
News On 6
Semitruck Rollover, Fire Causes Lane Closures On Southbound I-35 In OKC
A semitruck rollover on southbound I-35 near Northeast 36th Street in Oklahoma City has closed off multiple lanes. According to the Oklahoma Highway patrol, a truck carrying sawdust rolled over and started a fire. Hazmat was dispatched to the scene, but there is not much concern aside from fuel spill.
News On 6
Multiple Crashes Cause Traffic Backups On I-40, I-44 In SW OKC
Multiple vehicle crashes caused multiple traffic backups Thursday morning on I-40 and I-44 in southwest Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed parts of I-44 northbound and I-40 westbound were blocked due to the crashes. No injuries have been reported.
News On 6
2 Teens Recovering After Overnight Shooting In NW Oklahoma City
Two teenagers were injured in a shooting overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police said the incident happened near Northwest 63rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue. Three teenagers were shot at, and two of the victims were shot in the leg, police said. Both victims are...
News On 6
1 Injured In SW OKC Stabbing; Authorities Searching For Suspect
One person was injured in a stabbing early Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according authorities. Police said the incident happened at around 1 a.m. near Southwest 48th Street and North Walker Avenue. Oklahoma City Police said this happened after a fight broke out at a party, but it is...
News On 6
Police Investigate Double Shooting, Drive-By Gunshots Injured 2 OKC Metro Teenagers
Authorities are investigating a double shooting on Oklahoma City's northwest side. The drive-by shooter injured two teenagers on Tuesday. Police said they were both shot in the legs. Oklahoma City police said three teenagers were walking together at an apartment complex near Northwest 63rd Street and North MacArthur Boulevard when...
News On 6
Injury Collision Backs Up Traffic On I-35 In McClain County
An injury crash has caused heavy delays on Interstate 35 in McClain County. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before noon Friday on the southbound side of I-35 near mile marker 102. The collision caused the southbound side to shut down. Traffic on I-35 northbound has...
News On 6
Norman Animal Welfare Looking To House Rooster
In case you need a new alarm clock for the end Daylight Savings Time, Norman Animal Welfare is looking to find a home for a rooster. This rooster arrived to the shelter last week and is in need of a new home. The shelter is open weekdays from 10 a.m....
News On 6
Police Start Search For Suspect In Connection With Deadly Hit-And-Run
Oklahoma City police are still looking for the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run early Tuesday morning in southeast OKC. The driver took off after hitting a woman near Southeast 44th Street and Eastern Avenue and left his motorcycle near the scene. Authorities responded to the area around 4:30 a.m....
News On 6
Police Searching For 2 Suspects After Jewelry Heist
Oklahoma City Police are asking for help identifying two suspects they said stole nearly $16,000 worth of jewelry from a store in Oklahoma City. Police said the theft happened at a store located in OKC Outlets near West Reno Avenue and South Council Road. Authorities said if you know who...
News On 6
61-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Vehicle In NW OKC
A 61-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Police said the incident happened near North MacArthur Boulevard and Northwest 5th Street. The victim appeared to be pushing a cart in the northbound lanes on North MacArthur Boulevard when she was...
News On 6
Swadley’s CPA Report: State Owes Company Millions After Botched Foggy Bottom Kitchen Contract
An audit commissioned by Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen found the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department owes the company nearly $6 million following its contract to renovate and operate state park restaurants. Swadley’s attorney Bryan King said the “independent accountant’s report” performed by a Woodward-based CPA Jana Walker, is “quite...
News On 6
Authorities Say 2 Stabbings Outside Convenience Stores May Be Related
Oklahoma City police are investigating two stabbings outside separate convenience stores just hours apart. They believe they could be connected. An officer responded to the 7-Eleven around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near Northwest 10th Street and North Western Avenue after receiving a call that a man was stabbed and was "holding his guts," according to a police report.
News On 6
Chickasha Police Searching For Man Who Ran At Store Employee With A Knife
The Chickasha Police Department is investigating an incident of shoplifting and an assault with a deadly weapon that happened on October 31. According to police, Justin Knight and an unidentified woman were seen taking a cart full of merchandise out of a Walmart. When an employee confronted the two, Knight...
News On 6
Garvin County Associate District Judge Candidate Sabotaged By Fake Mailers
Fake mailers were brought to Garvin County associate district judge candidate Laura McClain's attention, and the mailers were found to be in favor of the Democratic party. The mailers included photos of President Joe Biden and former first lady Hilary Clinton, plus several other members of the Democratic party. McClain is a registered Republican, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board.
