Power Restored In SW Oklahoma City

UPDATE 8:55 p.m.: OG&E says power has been restored. Nearly 22,000 OG&E customers are without power in the metro area Tuesday night. OG&E said this is a circuit outage that it is working on. There are crews working to locate the outage, then they will start to get power restored, OG&E said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9's Jordan Dafnis Joins Yukon Pep Rally

Several metro high schools have moved their varsity football games Thursday evening because of expected severe weather Friday. News 9's Jordan Dafnis joined News 9 at 9 a.m. Thursday from the Millers' pep rally as they prepare to take on Edmond Santa Fe.
YUKON, OK
Del City & Midwest City Middle Schools Shift To Remote Learning Friday

Students at Del City Middle School and Midwest City Middle School will be remote learning on Friday, November 4. The decision was made due to a large number of staff and student absences at the schools. The shift only affects the two schools. All other Mid-Del campuses will continue in...
1 Shot In Downtown Oklahoma City

A man was shot Friday afternoon in downtown Oklahoma City. The shooting happened near West California Avenue and Shartel Avenue. The victim was transported by EMSA to a nearby hospital. It is unknown if there is any suspect information at this time. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
2 Teens Recovering After Overnight Shooting In NW Oklahoma City

Two teenagers were injured in a shooting overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police said the incident happened near Northwest 63rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue. Three teenagers were shot at, and two of the victims were shot in the leg, police said. Both victims are...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1 Injured In SW OKC Stabbing; Authorities Searching For Suspect

One person was injured in a stabbing early Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according authorities. Police said the incident happened at around 1 a.m. near Southwest 48th Street and North Walker Avenue. Oklahoma City Police said this happened after a fight broke out at a party, but it is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Injury Collision Backs Up Traffic On I-35 In McClain County

An injury crash has caused heavy delays on Interstate 35 in McClain County. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before noon Friday on the southbound side of I-35 near mile marker 102. The collision caused the southbound side to shut down. Traffic on I-35 northbound has...
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
Norman Animal Welfare Looking To House Rooster

In case you need a new alarm clock for the end Daylight Savings Time, Norman Animal Welfare is looking to find a home for a rooster. This rooster arrived to the shelter last week and is in need of a new home. The shelter is open weekdays from 10 a.m....
NORMAN, OK
Police Searching For 2 Suspects After Jewelry Heist

Oklahoma City Police are asking for help identifying two suspects they said stole nearly $16,000 worth of jewelry from a store in Oklahoma City. Police said the theft happened at a store located in OKC Outlets near West Reno Avenue and South Council Road. Authorities said if you know who...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
61-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Vehicle In NW OKC

A 61-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Police said the incident happened near North MacArthur Boulevard and Northwest 5th Street. The victim appeared to be pushing a cart in the northbound lanes on North MacArthur Boulevard when she was...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Swadley’s CPA Report: State Owes Company Millions After Botched Foggy Bottom Kitchen Contract

An audit commissioned by Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen found the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department owes the company nearly $6 million following its contract to renovate and operate state park restaurants. Swadley’s attorney Bryan King said the “independent accountant’s report” performed by a Woodward-based CPA Jana Walker, is “quite...
Authorities Say 2 Stabbings Outside Convenience Stores May Be Related

Oklahoma City police are investigating two stabbings outside separate convenience stores just hours apart. They believe they could be connected. An officer responded to the 7-Eleven around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near Northwest 10th Street and North Western Avenue after receiving a call that a man was stabbed and was "holding his guts," according to a police report.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Chickasha Police Searching For Man Who Ran At Store Employee With A Knife

The Chickasha Police Department is investigating an incident of shoplifting and an assault with a deadly weapon that happened on October 31. According to police, Justin Knight and an unidentified woman were seen taking a cart full of merchandise out of a Walmart. When an employee confronted the two, Knight...
CHICKASHA, OK
Garvin County Associate District Judge Candidate Sabotaged By Fake Mailers

Fake mailers were brought to Garvin County associate district judge candidate Laura McClain's attention, and the mailers were found to be in favor of the Democratic party. The mailers included photos of President Joe Biden and former first lady Hilary Clinton, plus several other members of the Democratic party. McClain is a registered Republican, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK

