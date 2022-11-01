Read full article on original website
News On 6
Semitruck Rollover, Fire Causes Lane Closures On Southbound I-35 In OKC
A semitruck rollover on southbound I-35 near Northeast 36th Street in Oklahoma City has closed off multiple lanes. According to the Oklahoma Highway patrol, a truck carrying sawdust rolled over and started a fire. Hazmat was dispatched to the scene, but there is not much concern aside from fuel spill.
News On 6
Multiple Crashes Cause Traffic Backups On I-40, I-44 In SW OKC
Multiple vehicle crashes caused multiple traffic backups Thursday morning on I-40 and I-44 in southwest Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed parts of I-44 northbound and I-40 westbound were blocked due to the crashes. No injuries have been reported.
News On 6
61-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Vehicle In NW OKC
A 61-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Police said the incident happened near North MacArthur Boulevard and Northwest 5th Street. The victim appeared to be pushing a cart in the northbound lanes on North MacArthur Boulevard when she was...
KOCO
WATCH: Crews battle large semi-truck fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sky 5 captured the intense moments when crews battled large flames coming from a semi-truck being stored in a residential area. Firefighters battled the flames around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday near Southeast 34th Street and Byers Avenue in Oklahoma City. Authorities have not released information about the...
News On 6
1 Injured In SW OKC Stabbing; Authorities Searching For Suspect
One person was injured in a stabbing early Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according authorities. Police said the incident happened at around 1 a.m. near Southwest 48th Street and North Walker Avenue. Oklahoma City Police said this happened after a fight broke out at a party, but it is...
Update: Turner Turnpike open near Luther following crash
Drivers near the Oklahoma City metro might need to find an alternate route following a crash.
News On 6
1 Shot In Downtown Oklahoma City
A man was shot Friday afternoon in downtown Oklahoma City. The shooting happened near West California Avenue and Shartel Avenue. The victim was transported by EMSA to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said they have identified a suspect and are working to get them in custody. This...
guthrienewspage.com
Truck smashes into minivan with children inside
A two-vehicle crash sent four children and an adult female to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. At around 3:30 p.m., Guthrie police and EMS responded to Noble Ave. and Pine St. Upon their arrival, they found the two involved vehicles in the middle of the intersection. Traffic was slowed down in...
Fire Causes Street Closures In Downtown OKC
Oklahoma City firefighters are battling a fire in the downtown area Tuesday morning. The fire is located near the intersection of Northwest 7th Street and North Broadway Avenue. Due to the fire, Broadway Avenue is being shut down between 6th and 7th Streets. No injuries have been reported at this...
News On 6
Power Restored In SW Oklahoma City
UPDATE 8:55 p.m.: OG&E says power has been restored. Nearly 22,000 OG&E customers are without power in the metro area Tuesday night. OG&E said this is a circuit outage that it is working on. There are crews working to locate the outage, then they will start to get power restored, OG&E said.
News On 6
Edmond Animal Services Sees Increase In Deer-Involved Crashes
A problem that's already becoming an issue for cities in Oklahoma could be getting worse. It's rutting season for deer, and more deer are running in front of cars. This week alone, Edmond has seen double the number of deer hit by a car than years past, leading to a lot of workforce being focused on this issue.
Drive by shooting in NW OKC has residents concerned
Drive by shooting in NW OKC has residents concerned
News On 6
2 Teens Recovering After Overnight Shooting In NW Oklahoma City
Two teenagers were injured in a shooting overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police said the incident happened near Northwest 63rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue. Three teenagers were shot at, and two of the victims were shot in the leg, police said. Both victims are...
‘This is something that’s really put the whole neighborhood on alert’ Edmond Police investigating alleged armed suspect lurking in backyards
An Edmond neighborhood is on high alert and after a masked suspect was caught on camera lurking in resident’s back yards.
‘It’s getting almost to the point you can’t get out’: More Logan Co. residents express frustration with road repair timelines
For as far as you can see down Charter Oak Road, there are a multitude of potholes and road damage. Nearby residents say they've submitted roughly 100 work orders, claiming not one has been complete.
News On 6
OCPD Rules 67-Year-Old Man's Death A Homicide
Oklahoma City police said they found a man dead in the front yard of a home Wednesday during a welfare check. Authorities received the welfare check call just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home near Southeast 104th Street and South Peebly Road. Police received the call from a person...
KOCO
More drivers fall victim to skimmers at gas stations in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. — More drivers have fallen victim to skimmers at gas stations in the Edmond area. This has become a problem not just for the Edmond area but all over the state and across the nation. One thing detectives have learned recently is you can prevent this from happening to you if you use the chip of your card or the tap-to-pay feature.
News On 6
Authorities Say 2 Stabbings Outside Convenience Stores May Be Related
Oklahoma City police are investigating two stabbings outside separate convenience stores just hours apart. They believe they could be connected. An officer responded to the 7-Eleven around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near Northwest 10th Street and North Western Avenue after receiving a call that a man was stabbed and was "holding his guts," according to a police report.
yukonprogressnews.com
Developer gives $55k to help pave rural road
A Canadian County developer has contributed significant funds to pave a road in a new housing development northwest of Yukon. Craig Brothers Development, LLC agreed to give $55,790.04 to Canadian County District 1 to cover the cost of road oil and chip rock for the project in the Richland community.
News On 6
Del City & Midwest City Middle Schools Shift To Remote Learning Friday
Students at Del City Middle School and Midwest City Middle School will be remote learning on Friday, November 4. The decision was made due to a large number of staff and student absences at the schools. The shift only affects the two schools. All other Mid-Del campuses will continue in...
