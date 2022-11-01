Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
Hackers attack Deribit hot wallets, steal $28M in crypto
Crypto derivatives platform Deribit was hacked for $28 million late evening (UTC) on Nov. 1. The incident was confirmed via its official Twitter account several hours later, at 07:00 (UTC) the following day. Deribit said hackers had compromised several of its hot wallets. The firm sought to reassure users, saying...
cryptoslate.com
Monkey Drainer steals 7 CryptoPunks, 20 Otherdeed NFTs
Prominent blockchain security firm PeckshieldAlert and onchain sleuth Zachxbt revealed on Nov. 4 that a phishing scammer operating under the pseudonym Monkey Drainer had stolen 7 Cryptopunks and 20 Otherdeed NFTs. The news was first reported by self-acclaimed 2D scam detector ZackXBT, who estimated the stolen collectibles were worth 520...
cryptoslate.com
Europe targets crypto influencers with new MiCA clause
The EU’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) bill could significantly impact crypto influencers as some clauses hint at strict regulation. Circle’s EU strategy and policy director, Patrick Hansen, pointed this out, saying that commenting on a digital asset and profiting from it without disclosure could be termed market manipulation.
cryptoslate.com
Research: Is ETHBTC about to reclaim its pre-merge high?
The 2022 high for Ethereum denominated in Bitcoin was 0.084BTC just before The Merge, and a recent rally has investors considering if Ethereum could regain its pre-merge high. Ethereum made strong gains against Bitcoin ahead of The Merge on Sept. 15. However, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap failed to reach the all-time high set back in 2017.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Saylor deems Bitcoin winner over major asset classes as downturn persists; Ethereum outperforming BTC after merge
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 2 includes Saylor saying that Bitcoin is winning over gold and other major asset classes, JPMorgan executing its first DeFi transaction, EU’s MiCA targeting crypto influencers, and Ethereum outperforming Bitcoin post-merge. CryptoSlate Top Stories. MicroStrategy Chairman Michael Saylor said that his...
cryptoslate.com
Circle, Paxos secure regulatory approval from Singapore financial watchdog
On Nov. 2, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) approved Paxos’ license and granted in-principle approval to Circle. Paxos is the issuer of Paxos Standard (USDP) and the co-issuer of Binance USD (BUSD). On the other hand, Circle is best known for issuing USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC).
cryptoslate.com
China holds $3.9B worth of Bitcoin despite anti-crypto stance
CryptoQuant co-founder Ki Young Ju said the Chinese government is a crypto whale, despite its negative posture toward the industry. According to Young Ju, China holds $6 billion worth of cryptocurrencies — including 194,000 Bitcoin ($3.9 billion), 833,000 Ethereum ($1.2 billion), and several other unnamed digital assets — it seized from the PlusToken scam in 2019.
cryptoslate.com
New Messari Q3 report on Polygon – bullish on growth of ecosystem
A new report by Messari on the state of the Polygon network revealed an increase of new addresses QoQ of 180%. Active addresses also hit an all-time high of 6 million, while total transactions surpassed 2 billion during Q3. Other critical metrics for Polygon are shown in the table below....
cryptoslate.com
Cloud service provider Hetzner blocks access for Solana validators over TOS breach
Cloud service provider Hetzner has stopped providing its services to Solana (SOL) validators, according to a screenshot shared by stake pool operator SolBlaze on Nov. 2. Hetzner requested the unnamed validator to remove all Solana-related activities on their server to have their account unlocked. The firm stated that its policy forbids the use of its servers for crypto-related activities.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Do Kwon wants conference with law enforcement; pressure on miners to rise after excepted upcoming difficulty spike
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 4 includes Bitcoin’s outperformance of Nasdaq after the Fed raised interest rates, Do Kwon’s invitation to all law enforcement in the world to join an online conference, and DOGE’s 9% fall amid Twitter’s class-action lawsuit. CryptoSlate Top Stories.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin outperformed NASDAQ after Fed raised rates by 0.75%
The prices of NASDAQ and Gold have plummeted after the Fed’s latest 0.75% interest rate hike. According to market data, NASDAQ fell 4.97%, while Gold is down 0.68%, as both hit their year-to-date lows in the last 40 hours. Meanwhile, BTC is up 0.55% during the same period. According...
cryptoslate.com
Nexo-backed NFT technology provider, MetaQuants, launches real-time appraisal algorithm for NFTs
In a bid to facilitate real-time collateral appraisal for NFTs, marketplace, and wallet analytics, Nexo-backed MetaQuants, a provider of NFT solutions, has unveiled its algorithm product. The alpha version of the new algorithm product is designed to aid NFT lending, market, overpricing, and market manipulation penalties, according to a press...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Nigeria’s CBDC deemed a failure; Korea gathers more proof on Do Kwon
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 3 includes the private conversation Korea obtained that proves Kwon purposely manipulated the LUNA price, the reveal of China’s $6 billion worth of crypto reserves, and Stripe’s decision to downsize by 14%. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Korean prosecutors confiscated a private...
cryptoslate.com
Korean authorities reportedly have proof of Kwon’s LUNA price manipulations
Korean prosecutors have obtained proof that Do Kwon purposely manipulated Terra’s (LUNA) market price, as announced by crypto influencer @FatManTerra. Citing the local news sources, FatManTerra said the prosecutors obtained a private conversation between Kwon and one of his employees, where Kwon ordered LUNA’s market price to be manipulated.
cryptoslate.com
Saylor says ‘Bitcoin is winning,’ deems gold a 19th century solution as MicroStrategy outperforms major asset classes
During the MicroStrategy (MSTR) Q3 earnings call, Executive Chairman Michael Saylor said Bitcoin is winning, in turn boosting the company’s fortunes. “Bitcoin is winning, but MicroStrategy is winning even more than the Bitcoin right now because of our levered long Bitcoin strategy we pursued.”. MicroStrategy is the biggest public...
cryptoslate.com
MetaMask onboards NFTBank to handle pricing solution for its new NFT portfolio platform
Popular crypto wallet MetaMask has onboarded NFTBank to power necessary pricing information with APIs for about 5000 NFT collections owned by its users on its new NFT portfolio product. The limited sales transaction data of NFT poses complications in terms of its pricing, as reported in a press release shared...
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase burns $546M of USD resources as it reports another quarter in the red with a 55% revenue decline
Coinbase reported its third-quarter earnings after the bell on Nov. 3, revealing a decline of 55% in revenue year-over year as Q3 revenue came in at $590.3 million, down from $1.31 billion in Q3 2021. The company’s also recorded a net loss of $540.6 million, or $2.43 per share, versus...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin mining firm Iris Energy on verge of $103M loan default
A tweet from Bitcoin Magazine Analyst Dylan LeClair stated BTC mining firm Iris Energy is close to defaulting on a $103 million loan held by the New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG). He continued by saying ASIC miners are held as collateral against the loan, meaning the mining equipment will...
cryptoslate.com
Riddle&Code ignites the fourth industrial revolution by easily onboarding any machine onto Web3
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Vienna, Austria, 2nd November, 2022, Chainwire — Riddle&Code, one of Austria’s fastest-growing startups, has established a new path of digitalization for...
cryptoslate.com
eNaira CBDC ‘a massive failure’ despite Nigerian central bank’s claims to the contrary
Geopolitical Analyst Nick Giambruno called Nigeria’s eNaira project a “massive failure” while saying the outcome has not been “what the elites hoped for.”. The eNaira launched on Oct. 25, 2021, with President Muhammadu Buhari saying Africa’s first Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) would “increase remittances, foster cross-border trade, improve financial inclusion and enable the government to make welfare payments more easily.”
Comments / 0