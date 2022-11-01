ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkus Reviews

Historian Thomas Cahill Dies at 82

Thomas Cahill, the historian known for books including the bestseller How the Irish Saved Civilization, has died at 82, the Associated Press reports. Cahill, a Bronx native, was educated at Fordham University and Columbia University. He edited an anthology, Big City Stories by Modern American Writers, with his wife, Susan Cahill, in 1971; they followed that up two years later with A Literary Guide to Ireland.
mayoclinicproceedings.org

Oncocytic Parathyroid Adenoma

A woman in her 60s presented with primary hyperparathyroidism. The parathyroid gland removed weighed 300 mg and was composed almost entirely of oncocytic cells with a “rim” of normocellular/suppressed-appearing parathyroid tissue (Figures 1 and 2). Which of the following statements regarding oncocytic parathyroid adenoma is true?. a. Oncocytic...
Smithonian

The Father-Daughter Team Who Reformed America

Curator, political history, National Museum of American History. Around 150 years ago, a father and daughter held hands in the fierce glare of a Pennsylvania steel mill: a grizzled older man and his dark-eyed daughter, their faces lit by smoldering ore. Few knew what the pair were doing there, but 12-year-old Florence Kelley understood. Her papa, Congressman William Darrah “Pig Iron” Kelley, was instructing her in the family business. Together, they would fight for working people, including the laborers doing this dangerous job. It would be a long-term project, he explained: His generation would “build up great industries in America,” and hers would fight to “see that their product is distributed justly.”
mayoclinicproceedings.org

Untitled by Natalie Blake

Recognizing the contribution art has had in the Mayo Clinic environment since the original Mayo Clinic Building was finished in 1914, Mayo Clinic Proceedings features some of the numerous works of art displayed throughout the buildings and grounds on Mayo Clinic campuses as interpreted by the author. Unique to her...
