Bobby Bones Taping ‘Celebrity Game Face’ Show With Jimmie Allen

Bobby Bones shares that he got a call from his friend and fellow country singer, Jimmie Allen , asking if he wanted to film a game show with him.

Bones wasn’t sure what that meant, but Allen explained they could come to his house and do it and it’s for Kevin Hart’s show on peacock called Celebrity Game Face. In the show, Hart meets people virtually in their homes and plays games with them! Bones loved the idea and now he and Allen are filming it tonight.

He’s not sure what kind of game it will be and has no idea when it will air, but he’s super excited because he’s very competitive.