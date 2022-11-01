Read full article on original website
Related
Medical News Today
Complications of untreated schizophrenia
A lack of access to treatment or an inability to follow a treatment plan can increase the likelihood of complications from schizophrenia. Schizophrenia is a chronic mental health condition that can have several serious complications, particularly if a person does not receive treatment. Though treatment can help people with schizophrenia...
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
2minutemedicine.com
Timing of daily antihypertensives does not change cardiovascular outcomes
1. The primary composite cardiovascular endpoint was similar among patients in the evening and morning dose groups. 2. Self-reported adverse events such as dizziness, upset stomach, and diarrhea were more common with the morning dose group compared to the evening dose group. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Normal...
mayoclinicproceedings.org
Oncocytic Parathyroid Adenoma
A woman in her 60s presented with primary hyperparathyroidism. The parathyroid gland removed weighed 300 mg and was composed almost entirely of oncocytic cells with a “rim” of normocellular/suppressed-appearing parathyroid tissue (Figures 1 and 2). Which of the following statements regarding oncocytic parathyroid adenoma is true?. a. Oncocytic...
mayoclinicproceedings.org
Plant-Based Diets and All-cause and Cardiovascular Mortality in a Nationwide Cohort in Spain
To investigate the associations of a healthful plant-based diet index (hPDI) and an unhealthful plant-based diet index (uPDI) with all-cause and cardiovascular disease (CVD) mortality in Spanish adults. Patients and Methods. We analyzed data from 11,825 individuals 18 years of age or older, representative of the Spanish population, recruited between...
2minutemedicine.com
2 Minute Medicine Rewind October 31, 2022
1. Among older adults with atrial fibrillation with no cognitive compromise at baseline, there was no statistical difference between warfarin or dabigatran groups in cognitive outcomes. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Atrial fibrillation has been shown to be associated with an increased risk of cognitive decline and dementia, which is...
ahajournals.org
Early Changes of Kidney Function Are a Tell for Heart Disease Risk
The estimated global prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in the adult population ranges from 8% to 16%.1 This includes people with low estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR <60 mL/min) and normal.2 Global prevalence rates of CKD are rising as a result of aging in the global population, with more diabetes, hypertension, and glomerulonephritis.2 Classification by the Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO), divides patients into glomerular filtration rate categories G1 to G5 and 3 albuminuria categories A1 to A3 (Figure).3 The heat map indicates not only increased renal risk but also increased cardiovascular risk. Twenty years ago, GO demonstrated the striking association between lower eGFR levels and higher risks of death, cardiovascular events, and hospitalization in a large community‐based population from the Kaiser Permanente Renal Registry.4 The rate of adverse cardiovascular outcomes in CKD in people with increased cardiovascular risk is generally 10 fold that of progression to dialysis.5.
Comments / 0