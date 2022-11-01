Late Recurrence of Hyperparathyroidism: Parathyromatosis or Recurrent Parathyroid Carcinoma?

Read full article on original website
icytales.com
How To Lower Blood Pressure Instantly: 7 Quality Food
Seen by more than 10 million people in India. It is perhaps one of the most commonly found chronic conditions that tend to be ignored by many. This article will discuss everything you need to know about elevated blood pressure and how to lower blood pressure instantly. At the end of the article, you will get bonus recipes to lower your blood pressure.
Julie Powell's Cause Of Death Explained
The American author and best-known food blogger, Julie Powell, died recently. Now looking into her cause of death, there are ways to reduce the condition.
Sick of That Stubborn Bulge Around Your Midsection? Stock up on These 40 Belly Fat-Burning Foods
Let’s face it: Belly fat can be stubborn. Despite your best efforts, you may be asking yourself “why am I losing weight everywhere but my stomach?”. Believe it or not, there's a scientific explanation for why this is happening. “The fat in your abdomen builds up around your...
4 Types Of Nuts You Should Be Eating Every Day For A Healthier Body Over 50, According To Doctors
Looking for your next favorite healthy snack? It’s time to kick those low-fat chips aside and add some nutrient-dense nuts to your diet. Not only do nuts satisfy your craving for crunch and taste delicious, but they can also do wonders for your overall health as you age. So if you’re not on the nut train yet, consider this your sign to hop on.
Five foods to eat to improve your sleep
Start eating your way to better sleep by adding these relaxation-prompting, snooze-inducing foods to your plate. Dreamstime/TNS. Shortchanging your sleep makes you feel pretty crummy (as you likely know!), but the impact is even worse than you may think. Poor sleep can weaken your immune system, leaving you more susceptible...
MedicineNet.com
What Blood Pressure Is Considered Life-Threatening?
A sudden fall or spike in blood pressure can be dangerous. Blood pressure is the force of pushing blood against the walls of the blood vessels. When the heart beats pump the blood, the blood pressure is higher and is called systolic pressure. When the heart is at rest in between the beats, the blood pressure lowers, which is called diastolic pressure.
What To Know About Cervical Vertigo
Have you ever felt dizzy, imbalanced, and sick to your stomach for no apparent reason? If you did, you might have experienced cervical vertigo. According to the Cleveland Clinic, cervical vertigo (aka cervicogenic dizziness) can be caused by inflammation or neck and head injuries. Neck pain, dizziness, nausea, visual issues, trouble walking, and a lack of coordination mark cervical vertigo. Unlike regular vertigo, cervical vertigo usually doesn't cause a spinning sensation. Instead, WebMD says cervical vertigo can make you feel light-headed, heavy-headed, faint, or unsteady.
When Should You Be Concerned About Thyroid Nodules?
According to the British Thyroid Foundation, the thyroid gland — which is situated in the neck — produces the thyroid hormones known as thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). These hormones travel to the bloodstream and influence how your cells and tissues work. However, thyroid disorders, such as the abnormal growth of thyroid cells, can occur in some people. These are known as thyroid nodules (via The American Thyroid Association). Most thyroid nodules are non-cancerous — however, a small number are.
Healthline
What Is Biliary Pancreatitis?
Biliary pancreatitis occurs when gallstones develop in your gallbladder and block the duct that leads through your pancreas to your small intestines. Gallstones develop from hardened pieces of digestive fluid. In general, pancreatitis is a condition involving inflammation of your pancreas. It can be acute or chronic. Acute pancreatitis develops...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
Medical News Today
What can cause pain in the hip joint?
Joint pain in the hip may occur due to one of several different underlying causes, such as bursitis, arthritis, or tears in the cartilage. A person may be able to treat some cases at home, but severe cases may require additional medical intervention. The hip is a stable ball and...
scitechdaily.com
COVID-19 Virus Disrupts Normal Mix of Gut Bacteria, Increasing Risk for Other Infections
Infection with SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 pandemic virus, can decrease the number of bacterial species in a person’s gut. This reduced microbiome diversity creates space for dangerous microbes to thrive. This is according to a new report that will be published today (November 1) in the journal Nature Communications. The...
Medical News Today
Mucous layer changes in the colon may trigger ulcerative colitis
Ulcerative colitis is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that can cause severe symptoms, such as abdominal pain, bloody diarrhea, and weight loss. People with ulcerative colitis experience flare-ups and periods of remission. Current treatments can alleviate but not cure the condition. A new study suggests that a simple stool test...
boldsky.com
What Is Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)? Causes And Treatment
Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP) is an autoimmune disorder in which the body attacks its tissues. In CIDP, the body attacks the myelin sheaths, fatty coatings on nerve fibres that serve as insulation and protection [1]. The more commonly known disease, Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), is believed to be related to...
ajmc.com
Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts
Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
What It Means When Your Platelet Count Is High
To measure the number of platelets in your blood, you'll need testing. Now, if the test comes back with a high count, it's best to know what that entails.
Women's Health
Seven Easy Ways to Drink Enough Water Daily
Staying hydrated is one of the most important things you can do for your health, performance, and fitness goals. Adequate hydration can benefit everything from brain health to body temperature regulation to proper organ functioning. And if you regularly work up a sweat, staying on top of your water intake becomes even more crucial.
Mouth cancer causes grow as cases skyrocket in UK
Cases of mouth cancer in the UK have increased by more than one-third in the last decade to hit a record high, according to a new report.The number of cases has more than doubled within the last generation and previous common causes like smoking and drinking are being added to by other lifestyle factors.According to the Oral Health Foundation, 8,864 people in the UK were diagnosed with the disease last year – up 36 per cent on a decade ago, with 3,034 people losing their life to it within the year.This is an increase in deaths of 40 per...
Medical News Today
What to eat to prepare for a colonoscopy
A colonoscopy is an examination of the entire colon. In the days leading up to a colonoscopy, people will need to consume certain foods and drinks to prepare for the procedure. A colonoscopy is a procedure that examines the colon. During a colonoscopy, a doctor uses a colonoscope, which is...
How To Prevent Sciatica Pain When Walking
Sciatica occurs when something compresses the sciatic nerve, such as a herniated disk (via the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons). You'll feel sciatica as an electric or sharp pain in the leg, or you could feel tingling down the leg. In the past, doctors used to advise bed rest for sciatica, but now doctors suggest movement to alleviate sciatic pain (via Healthline). According to Spine Universe, walking is a good exercise for sciatica because it increases blood flow through the body and keeps the nerve healthy.
