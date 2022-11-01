Frailty is an issue that is becoming more and more prevalent, and patients who are frail are less likely to obtain novel pharmacologic treatments because the risk-benefit profile is seen to be less favorable than in patients who are not fragile. In the PARAGON-HF (Prospective Comparison of ARNI With ARB Global Outcomes in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction) trial, 4,796 patients with heart failure and preserved ejection fraction were randomized researchers for a study examined the efficacy of sacubitril/valsartan according to frailty status.

