reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
KXLY
Benefit of Ticagrelor-Aspirin in Stroke Patients Tied to Renal Function
TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Among CYP2C19 loss-of-function allele carriers with minor stroke or transient ischemic attack, those with normal renal function rather than impaired renal function derive greater benefit from ticagrelor-aspirin versus clopidogrel-aspirin, according to research published online Nov. 1 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
seniorresource.com
How Leg Pains Could be an Early Sign of Heart Attack or Stroke
I started a walking program a few months ago to help me lose weight but I’ve been having problems with my legs and hips hurting during my walk, although they feel better once I stop. I thought it was just because I’m getting old, but my neighbor was telling me about a leg vein disease she has called PAD and thinks I may have something similar. What can you tell me about this?
MedicineNet.com
What Blood Pressure Is Considered Life-Threatening?
A sudden fall or spike in blood pressure can be dangerous. Blood pressure is the force of pushing blood against the walls of the blood vessels. When the heart beats pump the blood, the blood pressure is higher and is called systolic pressure. When the heart is at rest in between the beats, the blood pressure lowers, which is called diastolic pressure.
MedicalXpress
Large stroke trial finds intensive blood pressure lowering after clot removal worsens recovery
A large stroke trial has shown that intensive blood pressure lowering after clot removal worsens recovery. The results of the trial, stopped early due to the significance of the findings, were presented in a late-breaking session at the World Stroke Congress and simultaneously published in The Lancet. Professor Craig Anderson,...
Medical News Today
What are the long-term effects of stroke?
A stroke occurs when there is a blood clot or bleeding in a blood vessel, blocking blood flow to the brain. It can affect people of any age and can cause long-term complications. Recovery is possible but depends on the stroke’s severity and a person’s overall health. American...
Healthline
What Is Biliary Pancreatitis?
Biliary pancreatitis occurs when gallstones develop in your gallbladder and block the duct that leads through your pancreas to your small intestines. Gallstones develop from hardened pieces of digestive fluid. In general, pancreatitis is a condition involving inflammation of your pancreas. It can be acute or chronic. Acute pancreatitis develops...
Common diabetes drugs may fight dementia, atrial fibrillation, studies suggest
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A class of Type 2 diabetes drugs called glitazones is linked to a 22% reduced risk of dementia, according to a new study led by the University of Arizona. The researchers said this drug class, also known as thiazolidinediones or TZDs, which helps insulin work better, may effectively prevent dementia in patients at high risk who have mild or moderate Type 2 diabetes.
technologynetworks.com
Iron Linked to Chronic Heart Failure in Half of Heart Attack Survivors
A multi-institution study led by Rohan Dharmakumar, PhD, of Indiana University School of Medicine, has identified that iron drives the formation of fatty tissue in the heart and leads to chronic heart failure in about fifty percent of heart attack survivors. The discovery, recently published in Nature Communications, paves the...
Ablation to treat atrial fibrillation may be riskier for women
While a common non-drug treatment called ablation exists for the heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation (a-fib), the procedure can be more problematic for women than for men. A-fib, a chaotic electrical pattern in the upper chambers of the heart, affects up to 20% of Americans during their lifetimes. It can...
ajmc.com
Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts
Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
News-Medical.net
Novel troponin test may help improve the treatment of heart attack patients
A new test has been developed in Turku, Finland, that helps in separating heart attack patients from those whose cardiac troponin values are elevated due to renal insufficiency. Blood sample tests for cardiac troponins are an important cornerstone in the diagnostics of heart attack, but the result may be elevated also due to other transient or chronic conditions, such as renal insufficiency, atrial fibrillation or strenuous physical exercise. The new test may help in identifying myocardial infarction (MI) faster and more specifically and thus improve the treatment of MI patients.
Medical News Today
Seizure after stroke: What to know
There are two types of stroke: ischemic and hemorrhagic. Either type may cause seizures. Medical professionals refer to such seizures as “post-stroke seizures.”. Ischemic stroke occurs when a blockage within a blood vessel interrupts the blood supply to the brain. Hemorrhagic stroke occurs due to a bleed on or around the brain.
reviewofoptometry.com
IIH Patients With Anemia Have Worse Visual Function
Patients with IIH and anemia tend to suffer from worse visual outcomes. Photo: Mark Dunbar, OD. Click image to enlarge. Idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH) mostly affects young obese women but has been reported in individuals newly diagnosed with anemia or with chronic anemia. Due to the uncertainty regarding the relationship between anemia and IIH, a recent study aimed to characterize the course of IIH in anemic patients.
News-Medical.net
Study calls for stronger awareness and control of vascular risk factors leading to stroke
Researchers at the Stroke Research and Prevention Group (HKU Stroke), Department of Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) found that the incidence of 'young stroke' (strokes occurring in individuals aged 18 to 55 years) has increased by 30% in Hong Kong from 2001 to 2021, thus called for better control of vascular risk factors, in particular hypertension.
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
physiciansweekly.com
Frailty and Sacubitril/Valsartan in Heart Failure Patients
Frailty is an issue that is becoming more and more prevalent, and patients who are frail are less likely to obtain novel pharmacologic treatments because the risk-benefit profile is seen to be less favorable than in patients who are not fragile. In the PARAGON-HF (Prospective Comparison of ARNI With ARB Global Outcomes in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction) trial, 4,796 patients with heart failure and preserved ejection fraction were randomized researchers for a study examined the efficacy of sacubitril/valsartan according to frailty status.
physiciansweekly.com
Cardiovascular Events and Lipopolysaccharide-binding Protein Levels in Hemodialysis Patients
Cardiovascular risk are higher in those with end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). One of the key factors of cardiovascular disease (CVD) is chronic inflammation. It has been suggested that lipopolysaccharide connects systemic inflammation to CVD. For a study, researchers examined the relationship between cardiovascular events in ESKD and lipopolysaccharide-binding protein (LBP), a surrogate marker of lipopolysaccharide, and the ensuing inflammation.
Menopause symptoms increase risk of heart disease, study suggests
Menopause symptoms such as hot flushes and night sweats may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease in women, new research suggests. Sudden fluctuations in body temperature are a common symptom of menopause, with about 75 per cent of women experiencing hot flashes. But researchers from the University of Pittsburgh suggest...
Woonsocket Call
Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist Receives FDA Approval to Treat Right Heart Failure
Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) announces that Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pre-market approval (PMA), the FDA’s highest level of approval, as safe and effective to treat acute right heart failure for up to 14 days. Impella RP Flex is implanted via the internal jugular (IJ) vein, which enables patient mobility, and has dual-sensor technology designed to optimize patient management.
