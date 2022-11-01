Read full article on original website
MedicineNet.com
What Blood Pressure Is Considered Life-Threatening?
A sudden fall or spike in blood pressure can be dangerous. Blood pressure is the force of pushing blood against the walls of the blood vessels. When the heart beats pump the blood, the blood pressure is higher and is called systolic pressure. When the heart is at rest in between the beats, the blood pressure lowers, which is called diastolic pressure.
When Should You Be Concerned About Thyroid Nodules?
According to the British Thyroid Foundation, the thyroid gland — which is situated in the neck — produces the thyroid hormones known as thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). These hormones travel to the bloodstream and influence how your cells and tissues work. However, thyroid disorders, such as the abnormal growth of thyroid cells, can occur in some people. These are known as thyroid nodules (via The American Thyroid Association). Most thyroid nodules are non-cancerous — however, a small number are.
Healthline
What Is Biliary Pancreatitis?
Biliary pancreatitis occurs when gallstones develop in your gallbladder and block the duct that leads through your pancreas to your small intestines. Gallstones develop from hardened pieces of digestive fluid. In general, pancreatitis is a condition involving inflammation of your pancreas. It can be acute or chronic. Acute pancreatitis develops...
ajmc.com
Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts
Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
technologynetworks.com
Iron Linked to Chronic Heart Failure in Half of Heart Attack Survivors
A multi-institution study led by Rohan Dharmakumar, PhD, of Indiana University School of Medicine, has identified that iron drives the formation of fatty tissue in the heart and leads to chronic heart failure in about fifty percent of heart attack survivors. The discovery, recently published in Nature Communications, paves the...
Medical News Today
What is the cardia of the stomach?
The cardia is the entrance to the stomach at the bottom of the esophagus. It is one of four main parts of the stomach, including the pylorus, body, and fundus. Food and liquids initially pass through the cardia before entering the stomach. Another name for this part of the stomach...
labroots.com
A Promising Biomarker for Osteoarthritis Has Been Found
Osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis, is difficult to diagnose early. Osteoarthritis affects over 32 million adults in the United States alone, causing symptoms of pain, aching, stiffness, decreased range of motion, and swelling. Osteoarthritis can impact a person’s ability to do daily tasks or go to work.
Healthline
Lung (Pulmonary) Nodules: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Lung nodules are small masses that grow inside the lungs. They’re very common, and at least. aren’t cancerous. They’re often found incidentally during chest imaging for an unrelated issue. Long nodules are found on about. 0.1% to 0.2%. of X-rays and 13% of computed tomography (CT) scans...
MedicineNet.com
Does Rheumatoid Arthritis Cause Granuloma?
Yes, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) can cause granuloma in the body. Although rheumatoid granulomas can occur at any site in the body, they most commonly affect the skin (which results in subcutaneous nodules). They are typically seen at sites of repeated friction or pressure, such as the elbows, fingers, and forearms.
cohaitungchi.com
Can Diabetes Cause High Blood Pressure?
Diabetes and high blood pressure (hypertension) often occur together. A person with diabetes is twice as likely to have high blood pressure as someone who does not have diabetes. When you have diabetes, high blood sugar can damage your blood vessels and the nerves that help your heart pump. Similarly,...
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
mayoclinicproceedings.org
Late Recurrence of Hyperparathyroidism: Parathyromatosis or Recurrent Parathyroid Carcinoma?
Late Recurrence of Hyperparathyroidism: Parathyromatosis or Recurrent Parathyroid Carcinoma?. A middle-aged woman presented with elevated calcium (10.7 mg/dL [0.28 mmol/L]) and parathyroid hormone (131 pg/mL [4,663.6 pmol/L]) levels. A sestamibi scan exhibited a right upper parathyroid lesion. Parathyroidectomy revealed a 3152 mg right upper parathyroid gland and the intraoperative parathyroid hormone level decreased by 90% (from 27.1 to 2.6 pmol/L; reference range, 1.3-6.8 pmol/L). The lesion was removed intact without any “spillage.” Histology revealed hypercellular parathyroid with intravascular tumor clusters at the periphery of the main lesion. No necrosis or marked nuclear atypia was identified, and mitoses were rare (only 2 seen in the entirely submitted specimen). Parafibromin stain exhibited partial loss of nuclear reactivity in the tumor cells. The Ki67 proliferative index was less than 5% (see Figure 1).
Medical News Today
What is stenosis of the heart valves?
Aortic stenosis is the most common type of stenosis, or narrowing, of the heart valves. Narrowing of the aortic valve restricts the blood flow from the ventricle into the aorta. It can be serious and potentially fatal. Stenosis of the heart valves is relatively common. Aortic stenosis can affect up...
What Is Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease?
Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (also known as atherosclerosis) is a life-threatening condition characterized by the clogging of arteries with fatty substances called plaques, per the National Health Services (NHS). According to a 2022 review published in the journal StatPearls, the condition is behind about 50% of all fatalities in Westernized societies. It can affect the peripheral, carotid, renal, and coronary arteries, per Stanford Medicine. Because peripheral arteries supply blood to the legs and arms, atherosclerosis often leads to numbness in those areas. In the carotid and renal arteries, atherosclerosis symptoms may include fatigue, nausea, and breathing difficulties, while causing angina and arrhythmia in the coronary arteries.
News-Medical.net
Rheumatoid arthritis drug can be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
physiciansweekly.com
Cardiovascular Events and Lipopolysaccharide-binding Protein Levels in Hemodialysis Patients
Cardiovascular risk are higher in those with end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). One of the key factors of cardiovascular disease (CVD) is chronic inflammation. It has been suggested that lipopolysaccharide connects systemic inflammation to CVD. For a study, researchers examined the relationship between cardiovascular events in ESKD and lipopolysaccharide-binding protein (LBP), a surrogate marker of lipopolysaccharide, and the ensuing inflammation.
Medical News Today
Portal vein thrombosis: What to know
Portal vein thrombosis means that there is a blood clot in the portal vein. This vein carries blood to the liver. A clot can fully or partially block the portal vein, as well as blood flow to the liver. It can occur in people with liver disease, such as cirrhosis,...
Medical News Today
What are the risks of untreated endometriosis?
Untreated endometriosis can cause significant pain, bloating, excess menstrual bleeding, and digestive distress. Over time, it can also affect a person’s fertility. When endometriosis tissue grows outside the uterus, it can affect other organs — especially the ovaries and reproductive structures. It may also affect the urinary and digestive systems.
News-Medical.net
Investigators study symptom trajectories in nondialysis-dependent CKD patients
When individuals with varying degrees of chronic kidney disease who were not on dialysis answered annual questionnaires about their symptoms, researchers found that one-third could be categorized as having a "Worse symptom score and worsening trajectory" of symptoms. As reported in CJASN, these patients had especially high risks of later needing dialysis and of dying before dialysis initiation.
