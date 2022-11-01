ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Stephen Marc Explores the American Psyche Amid Midterm Elections

As midterm elections loom, Stephen Marc, an Arizona-based photographer and Guggenheim fellow, explores what protests reveal about the American psyche in An American Journey Continues. PHOENIX—Photographer Stephen Marc has spent years moving through protests across the nation, experiencing the outrage sparked by topics such as abortion, guns, immigration, policing, vaccinations,...
