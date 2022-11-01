ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Echo online

Echo Sports Highlight: Allison Phillips

Two years ago, Allison Phillips saw her childhood dreams of having a career where she’s able to be creative unfold, as she accepted a job as creative coordinator for Eastern Michigan University’s football team. Phillips attended Pace University where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in digital cinema and...
YPSILANTI, MI
Detroit News

Ann Arbor school denied GOP students' anti-Proposal 3 message, lawsuit says

Ann Arbor school officials are facing a federal lawsuit amid claims they showcased "blatant viewpoint discrimination" when allegedly restricting a GOP student group's recent request to share information on a ballot measure focused on abortion. The issue stems from Skyline High School's Republican Club, which on Oct. 21 submitted an...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Behind the scenes as Michigan’s equipment staff keeps football team humming

ANN ARBOR -- One of Michigan Stadium’s unique traditions is amusing to fans and devastating to the football program’s equipment staff. In a twist on baseball fans throwing a visitor’s home run ball back to the field, a football that makes it into the Big House crowd sometimes suffers a worse fate. Fans encourage the recipient to toss the football upwards, sending it 15 or 20 rows at a time to the top of the stadium, where a fan sends it to street level.
ANN ARBOR, MI
abc12.com

Exclusive poll: Top Michigan Democrats maintain leads five days before election

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The final EPIC-MRA poll exclusive to ABC12 before Election Day shows top Michigan Democrats with steady leads. Poll results released Friday bolster Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reelection campaign. Her lead in the governor's race remained steady in double digits while her approval rating increased above 50% for the first time in months.
MICHIGAN STATE
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Michigan making push to flip Wisconsin commit

The Michigan Wolverines had a big weekend on the recruiting front as they hosted a number of visitors during the Michigan State game, with a current Wisconsin defensive line commit being one of them. Michigan working to flip class of 2023 Wisconsin commit. Three-star 2023 defensive lineman Roderick “Trey” Pierce...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

ACLU warns Michigan school districts of book bans, urges schools to protect students' rights

(CBS DETROIT) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan (ACLU) sent letters to public school districts throughout the state urging them to protect the constitutional rights of students by opposing book bans in school libraries.The letter, which is being sent to hundreds of school districts, warns that banning books violates students' First Amendment rights."Together with public school students and their families all over the state, the ACLU of Michigan is monitoring this situation carefully and will take action if necessary to stop censorship and protect the rights of all children to safe and inclusive learning environments. In addition to...
MICHIGAN STATE
diehardsport.com

Michigan Trending For One Of State’s Best Prospects

The Wolverines look to be in a great position with four-star Rochester, Michigan TE Brady Prieskorn following a trip to Ann Arbor. Ranked as a top 65 recruit and the No. 3 TE in the 2024 class, Prieskorn has seen many predictions go in favor of the Maize and Blue:
ANN ARBOR, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Year-out lease signing in East Lansing causes stress among students

With a high demand for student housing in East Lansing, the year-out lease signing cycle has students in a last-minute crunch to find housing.Typically, students start to look for off-campus housing a full year before they end up moving in, and they have to sign at a location fairly soon after they do move."It's kind of stressful you have to figure out already a year in advance what you're doing, where you want to live," international relations junior Noah Scudder said.Scudder currently lives in a four-bedroom, four-bathroom apartment, where he and his roommates had to sign last October. Having spent...
EAST LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hey job seekers! These Ann Arbor area law enforcement agencies are hiring

ANN ARBOR – Looking for a job serving your community?. Several Tree Town area law enforcement departments are recruiting future police officers and cadets to help them patrol Washtenaw County and fight crime. Here’s which law enforcement agencies are hiring:. ANN ARBOR POLICE DEPARTMENT. Tree Town’s men and...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy