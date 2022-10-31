Read full article on original website
KFOR
Study: 42% of Oklahoma households cutting back to pay for electricity
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahomans are trimming household expenses for the necessary items like food and medicine in order to pay for electricity according to a new survey. The study conducted by LendingTree found 42% of Oklahoma households have sacrificed to pay to keep the lights on. Only three...
readfrontier.org
At campaign stops in rural Oklahoma, voters quiz Stitt over school vouchers
During a campaign stop at a coffee shop in the small western Oklahoma town of Seiling, Kevin Stitt was losing his patience as the local newspaper publisher grilled him over private school vouchers. “I’m not cutting expenditures bro,” Stitt said, in response to the publisher’s questions on public school funding....
OK utility customers questioning reimbursement in Securitization Law
Oklahoma utility customers are questioning the Securitization Law that requires Oklahomans to reimburse our three major utility companies.
kswo.com
Joy Hofmeister talks rural Oklahoma during campaign stops
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Joy Hofmeister was in Southwest Oklahoma, visiting Altus, Cache, and Lawton to discuss the concerns of rural Oklahomans. Those concerns included accessible health care, priority rural schools, food deserts, and employment opportunities. The discussions also covered Oklahoma communities and their partnerships with tribal nations. Hofmeister also...
Oklahoma Isn’t As Politically Red As People Think
Every time the elections come around, especially the national elections, Oklahoma makes a name for itself as the "reddest state in the nation," but that's not the long and short of it. Sure, with the exception of President Johnson in 1964, Oklahoma has voted for every Republican presidential nominee since...
news9.com
Swadley’s CPA Report: State Owes Company Millions After Botched Foggy Bottom Kitchen Contract
An audit commissioned by Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen found the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department owes the company nearly $6 million following its contract to renovate and operate state park restaurants. Swadley’s attorney Bryan King said the “independent accountant’s report” performed by a Woodward-based CPA Jana Walker, is “quite...
KOCO
Oklahoma protestors looking for gubernatorial candidate to stop turnpike
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma protestors are making sure they’re heard on the campaign trail. They are looking for a gubernatorial candidate to stop the turnpike. Gov. Kevin Stitt did answer some questions on Wednesday in Norman, but that doesn’t mean they left happy. Some of the...
KOCO
Gov. Kevin Stitt issues order delaying Richard Glossip's execution until February
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has issued another executive order to delay the execution of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip. On Wednesday, Stitt ordered a stay of execution for Glossip until Feb. 16. The executive order states that the stay was granted to "allow time for the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to address pending legal proceedings."
Bi-partisan group calls for investigation into 2021 winter storm costs
One former Republican lawmaker joined a group of progressives to call for more accountability after Oklahomans were footed the bill to pay for the 2021 winter storm.
Oklahoma Daily
2 candidates face Republican incumbent Kevin Hern to represent Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District
Republican incumbent Kevin Hern, Democrat Adam Martin and Independent Evelyn Rogers will compete for the U.S. House of Representatives for Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District seat during the Nov. 8 election. Kevin Hern (R) The OU Daily attempted to contact Hern three times through phone calls but could not reach...
KOCO
Oklahoma gubernatorial race up for grabs, new KOCO 5-Amber Integrated poll shows
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new poll shows that the race for Oklahoma governor is up for grabs less than a week before the election. A newly released KOCO 5-Amber Integrated poll shows that incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt is now polling at 45% with likely voters, and Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister just one point behind. That is well within the 4.4% margin of error, meaning, according to the poll, it's anyone's race.
KXII.com
A look at what’s on the ballot in Oklahoma
Okla. (KXII) -Early voting, which typically begins Thursday through Saturday before Election Day, began Wednesday in Oklahoma, giving voters an extra day to cast their ballot early. And voters are taking advantage of that extra day as Bryan County Election officials say they have been slammed all morning. “Make your...
publicradiotulsa.org
As polls tighten, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to host rallies with big GOP names
Election day is next week, and Gov. Kevin Stitt is hosting a pair of “Red Wave Rallies” in Oklahoma City and Tulsa this week. Stitt will host a couple of nationally recognized names at those rallies. The first is with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The second is with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday in Tulsa.
okcfox.com
'They need relief': State leaders aware of price gouging during 2021 winter storm
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma group released information on Tuesday that they say shows state leaders were aware of price gouging during the 2021 winter storm. The February storm was devastating to many states in the region last year, and within the months following, lawmakers passed two bills to pay for the record high gas prices.
New Oklahoma Laws That Took Effect November 1st
It seems that every passing year presents a new set of laws we, as citizens of Oklahoma, must follow to remain law-abiding citizens. 2022 is no different. Although the bulk of the laws will mean little to us individually, there is a mix of good and controversial things in this year's legislative update.
NBC News
Oklahoma governor race closer than expected as tribes support Democratic candidate Hofmeister
The Oklahoma governor’s race is closer than expected, as Native American tribes in the state put their support behind the Democratic candidate, Joy Hofmeister. 16 percent of the state’s population identify with at least one Native American tribe. Garrett Haake reports from Oklahoma.Nov. 2, 2022.
String of mistakes leaves Oklahoma woman unable to vote in midterms despite thinking she registered to vote
A string of mistakes has left one Oklahoma woman on the sidelines for this election. Despite thinking she’d registered, she won't be able to vote on Tuesday.
KFOR
Latest Friday Oklahoma severe weather outlook
A seasonally strong storm system is moving into the state Thursday night through Friday. Look for a few isolated strong to severe storms mainly after midnight in NW Oklahoma. Elsewhere, a few non-severe storms are possible through dawn Friday. As the morning goes on, thunderstorms (a couple strong) will move...
kiowacountypress.net
New aerospace center to bring 600 jobs to Oklahoma
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma lawmakers and economic leaders gave the OK-to-launch to a new international aerospace company headquartered at the Oklahoma Air & Spaceport in Burns Flat. The Premier Aerospace Center promises to bring upward of an estimated 600 jobs and $120 million in investments to the area, further...
13 Oklahomans charged in federal catalytic converter theft ring
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, took part in a large raid at a facility in Coweta Thursday.
