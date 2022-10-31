ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

readfrontier.org

At campaign stops in rural Oklahoma, voters quiz Stitt over school vouchers

During a campaign stop at a coffee shop in the small western Oklahoma town of Seiling, Kevin Stitt was losing his patience as the local newspaper publisher grilled him over private school vouchers. “I’m not cutting expenditures bro,” Stitt said, in response to the publisher’s questions on public school funding....
kswo.com

Joy Hofmeister talks rural Oklahoma during campaign stops

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Joy Hofmeister was in Southwest Oklahoma, visiting Altus, Cache, and Lawton to discuss the concerns of rural Oklahomans. Those concerns included accessible health care, priority rural schools, food deserts, and employment opportunities. The discussions also covered Oklahoma communities and their partnerships with tribal nations. Hofmeister also...
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma Isn’t As Politically Red As People Think

Every time the elections come around, especially the national elections, Oklahoma makes a name for itself as the "reddest state in the nation," but that's not the long and short of it. Sure, with the exception of President Johnson in 1964, Oklahoma has voted for every Republican presidential nominee since...
news9.com

Swadley’s CPA Report: State Owes Company Millions After Botched Foggy Bottom Kitchen Contract

An audit commissioned by Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen found the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department owes the company nearly $6 million following its contract to renovate and operate state park restaurants. Swadley’s attorney Bryan King said the “independent accountant’s report” performed by a Woodward-based CPA Jana Walker, is “quite...
KOCO

Gov. Kevin Stitt issues order delaying Richard Glossip's execution until February

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has issued another executive order to delay the execution of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip. On Wednesday, Stitt ordered a stay of execution for Glossip until Feb. 16. The executive order states that the stay was granted to "allow time for the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to address pending legal proceedings."
KOCO

Oklahoma gubernatorial race up for grabs, new KOCO 5-Amber Integrated poll shows

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new poll shows that the race for Oklahoma governor is up for grabs less than a week before the election. A newly released KOCO 5-Amber Integrated poll shows that incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt is now polling at 45% with likely voters, and Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister just one point behind. That is well within the 4.4% margin of error, meaning, according to the poll, it's anyone's race.
KXII.com

A look at what’s on the ballot in Oklahoma

Okla. (KXII) -Early voting, which typically begins Thursday through Saturday before Election Day, began Wednesday in Oklahoma, giving voters an extra day to cast their ballot early. And voters are taking advantage of that extra day as Bryan County Election officials say they have been slammed all morning. “Make your...
publicradiotulsa.org

As polls tighten, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to host rallies with big GOP names

Election day is next week, and Gov. Kevin Stitt is hosting a pair of “Red Wave Rallies” in Oklahoma City and Tulsa this week. Stitt will host a couple of nationally recognized names at those rallies. The first is with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The second is with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday in Tulsa.
107.3 PopCrush

New Oklahoma Laws That Took Effect November 1st

It seems that every passing year presents a new set of laws we, as citizens of Oklahoma, must follow to remain law-abiding citizens. 2022 is no different. Although the bulk of the laws will mean little to us individually, there is a mix of good and controversial things in this year's legislative update.
KFOR

Latest Friday Oklahoma severe weather outlook

A seasonally strong storm system is moving into the state Thursday night through Friday. Look for a few isolated strong to severe storms mainly after midnight in NW Oklahoma. Elsewhere, a few non-severe storms are possible through dawn Friday. As the morning goes on, thunderstorms (a couple strong) will move...
kiowacountypress.net

New aerospace center to bring 600 jobs to Oklahoma

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma lawmakers and economic leaders gave the OK-to-launch to a new international aerospace company headquartered at the Oklahoma Air & Spaceport in Burns Flat. The Premier Aerospace Center promises to bring upward of an estimated 600 jobs and $120 million in investments to the area, further...
