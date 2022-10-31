OKLAHOMA CITY — A new poll shows that the race for Oklahoma governor is up for grabs less than a week before the election. A newly released KOCO 5-Amber Integrated poll shows that incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt is now polling at 45% with likely voters, and Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister just one point behind. That is well within the 4.4% margin of error, meaning, according to the poll, it's anyone's race.

