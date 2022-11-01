Read full article on original website
Related
cohaitungchi.com
[Guides] What to do in Korea in September
In September, the weather cools down slowly in Korea (around 28°C – 16°C). The month is a transition between summer and autumn seasons. You want to enjoy your trip in Korea to the full, but you need some suggestions to know what to do in Korea in September. No problem, we made the perfect article for you. You don’t know which events take place in the country and what tour can be good to do? This article will give you some ideas about what to do in Korea in September. Now plan with us the travel of your dreams!
cohaitungchi.com
New Zealand in August: Travel Tips, Weather, and More
August is the final month of winter in New Zealand, and although it’s officially marginally warmer than July, there’s not much to distinguish them. August is also slightly drier than July, which sees the highest rainfall of the year in most parts of the North Island, but there’s still a lot of rain in Auckland and nearby areas. The South Island is much drier, as here the rain manifests as snow in the mountains.
cohaitungchi.com
New Zealand in August: The Coldest Month of the Year
August marks the tail end of the winter season in New Zealand and is also the coldest month of the year, along with July. Rainfall is still fairly regular in the areas around Northland and Auckland and still feature heavy rainfall totals. The further south you travel in New Zealand,...
cohaitungchi.com
Murders of Louisa Vesterager Jespersen and Maren Ueland
Murders of Louisa Vesterager Jespersen and Maren Ueland. Location Foothills of Mount Toubkal, close to the village of Imlil, Morocco[1]. Date December 17, 2018 (bodies discovered) Decapitation, stabbing[2]. Victims. Louisa Vesterager Jespersen. Maren Ueland. Perpetrators. Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. Assailants. Abdessamad Ejjoud. Younes Ouaziyad. Rachid Afatti. Motive.
Comments / 0