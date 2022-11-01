Read full article on original website
Let's Talk About Rheumatoid Arthritis and Diet
Eating healthy is more than just lip service if you're dealing with pain and stiffness in your joints caused by rheumatoid arthritis. A smart eating plan helps keep your weight in check and boosts your overall health, giving you an edge on this challenging condition. True, your diet won't cure RA, but if easy changes to what you eat can make you feel a little better, why wouldn't you? Take a look at what the research shows about foods that can help reduce inflammation and raise your energy levels, starting now.
Diabetes Question- Can I Eat Oatmeal?
Oatmeal is one of those foods that can spike blood sugar, but it’s also a very healthy whole grain noted for its soluble fiber, which can improve blood cholesterol. So how do we maximize the benefits of oatmeal and minimize its effect on blood glucose? Here are some simple tips.
Everything you need to know about pickle juice
Many sources claim that pickle juice could have health benefits. Below are a few of the most common claims and what the research has to say:. Some people think that the high sodium content of pickle juice can increase hydration before workouts and improve performance. However, studies have arrived at...
Drinking Coffee While Intermittent Fasting—Okay, Or No?
If you’re thinking about trying intermittent fasting, you must be pretty confident in your ability to go without food in the morning…and at lunch…and into the late afternoon (seriously, fasting is no joke). But what about skipping coffee while doing intermittent fasting? It might not be a food group, but I think we can all agree it is pretty essential.
Can you eat Dill Pickles if you have Diabetes? [7 Benefits]
The American Diabetes Association recommends that people with diabetes limit their intake of dill pickles and other processed or cured foods because these products usually contain high amounts of sodium and may also contain unhealthy fats. Using dill pickle as part of a diabetic diet is safe (if taken in...
7-Day Low Glycemic Diet Plan: Keep Your Blood Sugar Steady With These Meals
Going on a diet can be a good idea, especially when it requires you to choose healthy foods. The low GI diet is one of such – it requires you to choose foods that don’t cause blood sugar spikes. Unlike popular low-carb and low-fat diets, this one based on the glycemic index scale doesn’t cut out any food group entirely. It has fewer restrictions and some may find this appealing. However, there’s also a lot of uncertainty about its effectiveness. Here’s everything you need to know about this diet including a 7-day low glycemic diet plan to get you started.
Glycemic Index Chart: GI Ratings for Hundreds of Foods
Wondering where your favorite foods fall on the Glycemic Index chart? The convenient listing here can help you keep your blood-sugar levels under control. The Glycemic Index (GI) chart shows how much and how quickly a carbohydrate-containing food raises your blood-sugar levels. The lower a food is on the GI, the lower the effect on your blood sugar.
Acute thoracolumbar pain due to cholecystitis: a case study
Chiropractors are trained as primary contact providers and well positioned to provide initial assessment, diagnosis and treatment for patients with spinal pain in addition to assisting in referral to other practitioners [1]. The presentation of back pain is common to chiropractors and differentiating acute musculoskeletal (somatic) from visceral pain presentation may be difficult as they can present with a similar clinical pain picture. These challenging clinical presentations can lead to inappropriate and delayed patient care, serving as a reminder of the importance of performing a thorough history and physical examination.
Signs of Stress in Babies: How to deal with it?
Stress in babies can be caused by some stimulants in the environment, or a persistent health condition, like gas or reflux, that is preventing them to be relaxed. Crying is a normal reaction when it comes to babies, which is why it can be difficult to pinpoint if the baby is stressed. Here are some common signs that indicate that baby is in stress:
What is the GAPS diet? The elimination diet that claims to cure everything from ear infections to eczema
The GAPS (Gut and Psychology Syndrome) diet is a type of elimination diet. It starts off with a liquid diet and then you gradually add in certain types of solid food. The GAPS diet claims to treat a large list of ailments, but some experts are skeptical. Gut and Psychology...
Ketogenic Diet, Physical Activity, and Hypertension—A Narrative Review
A ketogenic diet (KD) is a high-fat (providing a range of 55 to 90% calories as fat), adequate protein (accounts for 30–35% of the daily caloric requirement supplied; minimum of 1 g/kg of protein), low-carbohydrate diet (only 5–10% of total calories are provided by carbohydrates, less than 50 g/day) [1]. The different availability of substrates supplied to the organism by the diet influences the metabolism and drives it to use different energy substrates according to both quantity and quality of nutrients consumed in the specific dietary regimen. This particular type of diet, designed to increase production of ketones by simulating the metabolic changes of starvation [2], has shown increasing interest from both the scientific community and patients since the early 1920’s, when the KD was successfully used as a therapy for intractable childhood epilepsy [3], has its cornerstone on the voluntary deficiency in carbohydrate intake leading the body to a rapid depletion of glycogen reserves; given the persistent unavailability of carbohydrates, the body turns to different metabolic pathways: gluconeogenesis and ketogenesis [1]. This “metabolic shift” is potentially very beneficial because ketone bodies produce more adenosine triphosphate in comparison to glucose and can be easily utilized for energy production by the heart, muscle tissue, brain, and kidneys (but not for red blood cells and the liver) [2]. This is basically the opposite effect to what happens in states of excess of carbohydrate consumption, when we may observe an elevation in glucose and insulin levels with a subsequent anabolic state in which fatty acids are driven towards storage rather than utilization.
A Helpful Guide to the Vegan Diet for Beginners
Based on the nine million+ #veganlife posts on Instagram, it might seem as if everyone has jumped on the vegan bandwagon and you’re the only meat-eater left behind. But in reality, only three percent of Americans identify as full-fledged vegans — a rate that’s stood firm since 2012, according to a 2018 Gallup poll.
What Is the Asian Diet? Potential Health Benefits, Food List, Meal Plan, and More
One of the big benefits of the Asian diet is that you’re likely to get more antioxidants than in a Western diet. “You’re certainly getting a lot more nutrients than the food label captures,” Dr. Li says. Antioxidants are substances that protect your cells from damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals — molecules that are created when your body breaks down food or you’re exposed to cigarette smoke — may play a role in heart disease, cancer, and other chronic diseases, notes Mayo Clinic. In this way, a diet high in antioxidants may protect overall health.
What happens to your body and brain when you stop eating sugar
There’s a difference between refined sugars and natural sugars. Sugar might taste good to you, but processed sugars aren’t good for you. Eating a lot of refined, added sugars can lead to headaches, low energy levels, and inflammation. Cutting sugar out of your diet will likely decrease inflammation,...
7-Day Meal Plan & Recipe Prep to Lower Cholesterol
It’s no secret that there is a strong connection between nutrition and health. But figuring out what to eat is not always easy, especially if you have specific health goals like wanting to lower cholesterol. Like any goal, having a go-to meal plan can make all the difference. Meal...
Hypertension in pregnancy: Pathophysiology and treatment
The definition of hypertension in pregnancy has not always been standardized, but following the “National High Blood Pressure Education Program Working Group on High Blood Pressure in Pregnancy” recommendation is currently a systolic blood pressure (SBP) ⩾ 140 mmHg and/or a diastolic blood pressure (DBP) ⩾ 90 mmHg (Table 1).11 The diagnosis generally requires two separate measurements.12 The severity of hypertension is as follows:
Gain control of your blood sugar levels with this 7-day, low-carb meal plan
A diabetic meal plan can help reduce blood sugar spikes and keep your sugar levels stable. Small but frequent meals as well as keeping an eye on carb intake are the key parts of this plan. People with diabetes have a hard time processing sugar (or glucose) in their body...
What Is the New Mayo Clinic Diet?
The New Mayo Clinic Diet (recently updated from the Mayo Clinic Diet) is a well-balanced eating plan, branded as a “weight-loss program for life,” that takes a long-term approach to weight management. Conceived by weight-management experts at the Mayo Clinic, and developed from extensive research and clinical experience, the goal of the program is for you to create habits that are easy to maintain.
How to count carbs for Type 1 diabetes
I have lived with Type 1 diabetes for 21 years. Carbohydrate counting is as integral to a meal to me as chewing. And that’s because there’s a lot of math to think about when you sit down to eat when you have diabetes: You have to count carbohydrates (carbs) and calculate your insulin-to-carb ratio. It can be a lot, and it can be easy to become frustrated sometimes. Carbohydrate counting is both a science and an art –– let’s discover it.
What is the Slow Carb Diet?
Like the ketogenic diet, the slow carb diet is based on simple rules and low-carb whole foods that can help promote fat loss and health improvement. Both diets have led to incredible weight loss results of 100 pounds or more. That being said, the slow carb diet sets itself apart...
