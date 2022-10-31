Read full article on original website
kaynewscow.com
Court date set for Ponca City man accused of disrupting city business
NEWKIRK — An initial appearance is set for Christopher Dale Jackson, 39, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. Jackson is facing three misdemeanor charges of willfully disturbing and or interfering or disrupting city business. Ponca City police report that Jackson is accused of creating disturbances at City Hall.
Two Kansas women ordered to pay thousands for Medicaid fraud
Two Parsons, Kansas, women were sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for two unrelated cases of Medicaid fraud.
Ponca City News
Business Council meeting held Nov. 1
The Ponca City Chamber of Commerce Business Council held their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Ben Evans called the meeting to order. The Chamber has a customer service training scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6 pm for Cherokee Strip Credit Union. The November 2022 Business of the Month is Ponca City Real Estate, and a presentation followed the meeting. The last Fall Ponca…
pdjnews.com
Stillwater Medical updates masking policies for employees, patient visitors
At the October Stillwater Medical Board of Trustees meeting, the Board accepted a recommendation from the Medical Executive team to update the current COVID-19 policy for both employees and visitors at the hospital and all hospital owned clinics/service lines. The updated policy will focus on required and recommended masking based on a risk assessment that gauges how current COVID-19…
Ponca City News
Coffee with a Cop held at The Perk on Wed. mornings
Join the officers of the Ponca City Police Department on Wed. mornings at The Perk for Coffee with a Cop. In attempt to connect more with the community, from 7 am to 9 am officers will be at The Perk to chat and have a coffee with the citizens of Ponca City. During this, the community is able to ask the officers any questions about what is going on in the community. If you have ever considered a…
Kansas man sentenced to pay $15M for insurance fraud
A Wichita man has been ordered to pay over $15 million after the U.S. Attorney's Office says he violated the False Claims Act
Ponca City News
Beverly Jean Taylor
Beverly Jean Taylor of Blackwell, Oklahoma, passed away Friday evening, October 28, 2022, in the Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas, at the age of 80 years. Beverly Jean (Love) Taylor was born on September 16, 1942, in Ponca City to Kenneth Hartsel Love and Oranna Pauline (Carpenter) Love. She grew up in Red Rock, OK spending a lot of her childhood in her grandfather’s hardware store. She attended Red Rock schools her entire life, and upon graduation moved to Ponca City, OK. During her first summer in Ponca City, she worked at the local hospital for a short time before meeting her future husband. Allen and Beverly were married on May 13, 1961, and made their home in Blackwell, OK where they started a family and grew their farming operation. She spent her time raising her family, helping her husband on the farm, and enjoying life, and in the second half of life enjoying her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Beverly had four sons Mike, Danny, Ken, and Todd. Mike and Ken continue to operate the family Farm and Danny and Todd both pursued law enforcement careers. She was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church.
Ponca City News
Carl Francis Pierce
Carl Francis Pierce was born April 9, 1927, at Crisfield, KS, and was the firstborn child of Jacob A. and Daisy M. (Hacker) Pierce. He passed to his eternal heavenly home on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from Via Christi Village, Ponca City, OK, at the age of 95 years, 6 months, and 20 days.
KWCH.com
Local dealership barred from selling vehicles, license revoked
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett announced Thursday that local car dealership Midwest Wholesale, LLC had its licensed revoked and that the dealership was permanently banned from selling motor vehicles in Kansas. An $86,996.87 default judgment was entered against against Midwest Wholesale for violations of the...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Oct. 25-31
The following information is provided by Blackwell police. At 12:07 a.m. police arrested Tonie Neal and Byron Scott. Police arrested Kiryl Mikhalkevich after responding to a report of an assault at Sure Stay. Oct. 27. Police arrested Joshua Monroe for trespassing in the 500 block of west Florence. At 12:57...
Ponca City News
Couple celebrates 50 years
Lester and Marlena Freeman recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by touring America’s National Parks of the west. They exchanged vows on June 10, 1972, at Longwood Baptist Church. They grew up in Ponca City, attending Garfield Elementary, East Jr. High, and Ponca City High School. They continued their education at Northern Oklahoma College and Oklahoma State University pursuing…
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued for Ponca City woman accused of exploiting disabled adults
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Yamora Nasha Denson, 38, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Denson is facing a felony charge exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult after two felony convictions. Ponca City police report that detectives are investigating unauthorized transactions made on...
Ponca City News
Medal of Honor recipient will be Veterans Day Parade Grand Marshall
The 26th Annual Ponca City Veterans Day Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 and is expected to be larger than last year’s parade, a parade that was already considered the largest in its history. This year’s Parade Grand Marshall will be Medal of Honor recipient Dwight W. Birdwell. Birdwell was amongst the first U.S. soldiers to engage with the enemy during the Tet Offensive in Vietnam. He…
Truth About Cars
Wichita Car Dealership Banned From Kansas Due to Shady Business Practices
A Wichita car dealership has been banned from selling cars in the state of Kansas. Midwest Wholesale, which was doing business under the name Kansas Motor Company, was hit with complaints for things such as not providing customers with titles. "The dealership also failed to pay off the outstanding loan...
Sheriff finds more counterfeit $100 bills in Kansas
NORTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating counterfeit cash in northwest Kansas. According to the Norton County Sheriff, counterfeit $100.00 bills are circulating here in Norton County, according to a social media report from the Norton County Sheriff. Please be on the lookout for these counterfeit bills. If you...
Illegal Motion Podcast: All is Not OK in Oklahoma State
The guys recap the week eight slate of games and look ahead to a huge showdown between Tennessee and Georgia...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Aerospace Parts Manufacturer to Invest Nearly $15 Million in Kansas Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of aerospace components plans to...
thefabricator.com
Pinnacle Aerospace to build manufacturing plant in Kansas
Pinnacle Aerospace has announced plans to build a $15 million facility in Wellington, Kan., for manufacturing and assembling complex metal components for commercial and military aircraft and the space industry. The plant is expected to create 155 jobs in its first five years.
Missing Oklahoma teens found safe in Florida
Authorities say two teenagers who disappeared from the Sooner State have been found halfway across the country.
KWCH.com
Rain and storms develop in Kansas tonight
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it will be another warm and windy day before a powerful storm system pushes across Kansas tonight and Friday. South winds between 20-30 mph and gusts to 40 will push temperatures into the lower to middle 70s this afternoon despite mostly cloudy conditions.
