247Sports

Ex-Georgia star LB Roquan Smith 'shocked' that the Chicago Bears traded him to the Baltimore Ravens

The Chicago Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a 2023 second- and a fifth-round pick in a deal that also sent linebacker A.J. Klein to Chicago. The former Georgia Bulldogs standout and two-time second-team All-Pro selection says he was a little surprised by the move but is excited to bolster a Ravens defense that ranks 28th in the league in total yards allowed (2,914).
BALTIMORE, MD
247Sports

Week 10 Big 12 Picks

--------------- Baylor +3.5 at Oklahoma, 2 p.m. (ESPN+) Oklahoma State at Kansas, 2:30 p.m. (FS1) West Virginia at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+) Texas -2.5 at Kansas State, 6 p.m. (FS1) Yeager: Kansas State. Romero: Kansas State. Chapman: Kansas State. Johnson: Kansas State. Massey: Kansas State.
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Very good trading day for rebuil- , er, reloading Pittsburgh Steelers

See, the Steelers aren't rebuilding. Yes, they're 2-6 but they went out and traded for a 30-year-old cornerback to WIN THIS YEAR. Sorry. I'm trying to keep a stiff face and brave upper lip, or something like that, but it's true, so true, that the Steelers are rebuilding. Even with a new 30-year-old cornerback.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

T.J. Hockenson reacts to trade as Minnesota Vikings land TE from Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions made an in-division trade with the Minnesota Vikings by sending tight end T.J. Hockenson over state lines. The former Iowa tight end was acquired in conjunction with the Vikings placing tight end Irv Smith on injured reserve. For the 6-1 Vikings, it was a move to bolster the offense while the Lions acquired additional draft capital in the trade. Hockenson released a statement thanking Detroit and saying hello to Minnesota.
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Oregon State-Washington game on?

The Washington football team (6-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) plays host to Oregon State (also 6-2, 3-2) in a Friday night game at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff for the 107th UW-OSU game is at 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2. Both teams come into the game off of their bye week. Following this Friday night’s game, the Huskies travel south to play Oregon on Nov. 12.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Ex-Tennessee QB Erik Ainge calls Georgia football's stadium 'overrated,' says 'Vols will be just fine'

Top-ranked Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia square off Saturday at Sanford Stadium in a battle of unbeatens that will go a long way in determining the SEC champion and the College Football Playoff picture. Georgia has not lost a home game since 2019 and last lost at home to Tennessee in 2016, but former Volunteers quarterback Erik Ainge says Tennessee has nothing to be intimated over as it prepares to play the Bulldogs between the hedges.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Uncommitted five-star Samson Okunlola receives All-American Bowl jersey

Samson Okunlola has a few more visits to make -- two officials and maybe an unofficial or two mixed in -- in the next seven weeks and he is working on the schedule. By the time the three-day signing period begins Dec. 21, the five-star Braintree (Mass.) Thayer Academy offensive tackle plans to have his commitment locked in, but for now he is taking a step back to enjoy the final two weeks of his senior season and the exploits of being an All-American Bowl participant.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Why Clemson is ahead of Michigan in first College Football Playoff top 25 rankings

The first College Football Playoff rankings are out, and unbeaten Michigan is ranked at No. 5 — one spot behind Clemson. Strength of schedule is a critical data point in the selection process, according to playoff committee chair Boo Corrigan — NC State's athletic director — and that is the primary reason why the Wolverines and Tigers are ranked as they are in Week 10, he says.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Offensive lineman Edgar Amaya enters transfer portal

After failing to get on the field early during his college career at Colorado, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Edgar Amaya has decided to enter the transfer portal. A signee with the Buffaloes in the 2021 class, Amaya had other Power 5 offers, from Kansas and Illinois, coming out of Russellville High School in Alabama.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Notable Comments from Notre Dame TE Mitchell Evans Ahead of Clemson

On Saturday, Notre Dame takes on Clemson in South Bend. Tight end Mitchell Evans spoke with the media this week about a variety of topics. Here is what he had to say. “I love hard-nosed football. It’s great. We ran, last week vs. Syracuse, the gap play like 20 times or something like that. It’s hard-nosed football and big boy football. I kind of love that. It worked, obviously, and we rushed for a lot of yards with the best backfield in the country and the best offensive line in the country. It’s a fun thing to do with a great group of guys.”
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Deion Sanders asked about Auburn coaching vacancy, thankful for exposure

Deion Sanders is circulating as a candidate of interest for the Auburn Tigers following this week's firing of coach Bryan Harsin and Jackson State's leader was asked about the SEC vacancy during Tuesday's weekly press conference. “I’ve heard from the Tigers, (the) Jackson State Tigers ... I thought you was...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Lane Kiffin addresses potential candidacy at Auburn, endorses Deion Sanders

Lane Kiffin's on Twitter all the time. Surely, he's seen the buzz that he could be a coaching candidate for Auburn after it parted ways with Bryan Harsin on Monday. In his third year at Ole Miss, Kiffin is viewed as one of the top coaches in the sport over the few seasons, having guided the Rebels to an 18-4 record since the start of last season, including a 10-3 mark in SEC play. The projection that Auburn will target him, with the program's financial backing, recruiting pedigree and fan support being historically stronger than that of Ole Miss, shouldn't come as a surprise to Auburn and Ole Miss fans alike.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

2023 DL Sua Lefotu Has Decommitted From Washington

Washington's 2022 recruiting class moved from 19 commits to 18 on Wednesday as St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Ca.) DL Sua Lefotu announced his decision to open up his recruitment. Lefotu came out of nowhere to make his commitment to the Huskies in the summer after making an official visit to...
SEATTLE, WA

