The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrow sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Catapult a Pumpkin 2022 scheduled for 11/5Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
247Sports
Ex-Georgia star LB Roquan Smith 'shocked' that the Chicago Bears traded him to the Baltimore Ravens
The Chicago Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a 2023 second- and a fifth-round pick in a deal that also sent linebacker A.J. Klein to Chicago. The former Georgia Bulldogs standout and two-time second-team All-Pro selection says he was a little surprised by the move but is excited to bolster a Ravens defense that ranks 28th in the league in total yards allowed (2,914).
Week 10 Big 12 Picks
--------------- Baylor +3.5 at Oklahoma, 2 p.m. (ESPN+) Oklahoma State at Kansas, 2:30 p.m. (FS1) West Virginia at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+) Texas -2.5 at Kansas State, 6 p.m. (FS1) Yeager: Kansas State. Romero: Kansas State. Chapman: Kansas State. Johnson: Kansas State. Massey: Kansas State.
247Sports
Very good trading day for rebuil- , er, reloading Pittsburgh Steelers
See, the Steelers aren't rebuilding. Yes, they're 2-6 but they went out and traded for a 30-year-old cornerback to WIN THIS YEAR. Sorry. I'm trying to keep a stiff face and brave upper lip, or something like that, but it's true, so true, that the Steelers are rebuilding. Even with a new 30-year-old cornerback.
Baylor vs. Oklahoma football: Sooners put on upset alert against Bears by CBS Sports
Oklahoma plays host to Baylor on Saturday as a 3.5-point betting favorite, according to Caesars Sportsbook. However, CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah says the Sooners are on upset alert despite winning their last two games after a three-game skid that began Big 12 play. Jeyarajah picked the Bears to win the game outright.
247Sports
T.J. Hockenson reacts to trade as Minnesota Vikings land TE from Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions made an in-division trade with the Minnesota Vikings by sending tight end T.J. Hockenson over state lines. The former Iowa tight end was acquired in conjunction with the Vikings placing tight end Irv Smith on injured reserve. For the 6-1 Vikings, it was a move to bolster the offense while the Lions acquired additional draft capital in the trade. Hockenson released a statement thanking Detroit and saying hello to Minnesota.
What time, what channel is the Oregon State-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (6-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) plays host to Oregon State (also 6-2, 3-2) in a Friday night game at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff for the 107th UW-OSU game is at 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2. Both teams come into the game off of their bye week. Following this Friday night’s game, the Huskies travel south to play Oregon on Nov. 12.
247Sports
Ex-Tennessee QB Erik Ainge calls Georgia football's stadium 'overrated,' says 'Vols will be just fine'
Top-ranked Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia square off Saturday at Sanford Stadium in a battle of unbeatens that will go a long way in determining the SEC champion and the College Football Playoff picture. Georgia has not lost a home game since 2019 and last lost at home to Tennessee in 2016, but former Volunteers quarterback Erik Ainge says Tennessee has nothing to be intimated over as it prepares to play the Bulldogs between the hedges.
Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton announces end of career after injury
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton, a 32-year-old Australian native, announced via social media Tuesday evening the end of his senior season and career with the Cowboys. Hutton suffered an injury during the fourth quarter of a loss at Kansas State on Saturday. "That's a wrap," Hutton...
Uncommitted five-star Samson Okunlola receives All-American Bowl jersey
Samson Okunlola has a few more visits to make -- two officials and maybe an unofficial or two mixed in -- in the next seven weeks and he is working on the schedule. By the time the three-day signing period begins Dec. 21, the five-star Braintree (Mass.) Thayer Academy offensive tackle plans to have his commitment locked in, but for now he is taking a step back to enjoy the final two weeks of his senior season and the exploits of being an All-American Bowl participant.
Why Clemson is ahead of Michigan in first College Football Playoff top 25 rankings
The first College Football Playoff rankings are out, and unbeaten Michigan is ranked at No. 5 — one spot behind Clemson. Strength of schedule is a critical data point in the selection process, according to playoff committee chair Boo Corrigan — NC State's athletic director — and that is the primary reason why the Wolverines and Tigers are ranked as they are in Week 10, he says.
Preps to Pros: Ohio State WR commit Brandon Inniss draws comparison to Amon-Ra St. Brown
247Sports' Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna provide their thoughts on Ohio State commit Brandon Inniss drawing comparison to Detroit Lions and former USC receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Offensive lineman Edgar Amaya enters transfer portal
After failing to get on the field early during his college career at Colorado, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Edgar Amaya has decided to enter the transfer portal. A signee with the Buffaloes in the 2021 class, Amaya had other Power 5 offers, from Kansas and Illinois, coming out of Russellville High School in Alabama.
247Sports
Four straight losses still hurt but here is one reason BYU's skid might not be as bad as it seems... yet
LOSING FOUR STRAIGHT GAMES HURTS NO MATTER HOW YOU TRY TO EXPLAIN IT AWAY! THERE IS NO SPINNING THE WAY OCTOBER COLLAPSED ON THIS BYU TEAM AND THE WAY THAT BYU LOST THOSE GAMES! THINGS AREN'T PRETTY IN PROVO!. That had to be the first paragraph written in this article...
Notable Comments from Notre Dame TE Mitchell Evans Ahead of Clemson
On Saturday, Notre Dame takes on Clemson in South Bend. Tight end Mitchell Evans spoke with the media this week about a variety of topics. Here is what he had to say. “I love hard-nosed football. It’s great. We ran, last week vs. Syracuse, the gap play like 20 times or something like that. It’s hard-nosed football and big boy football. I kind of love that. It worked, obviously, and we rushed for a lot of yards with the best backfield in the country and the best offensive line in the country. It’s a fun thing to do with a great group of guys.”
247Sports
Deion Sanders asked about Auburn coaching vacancy, thankful for exposure
Deion Sanders is circulating as a candidate of interest for the Auburn Tigers following this week's firing of coach Bryan Harsin and Jackson State's leader was asked about the SEC vacancy during Tuesday's weekly press conference. “I’ve heard from the Tigers, (the) Jackson State Tigers ... I thought you was...
247Sports
Lane Kiffin addresses potential candidacy at Auburn, endorses Deion Sanders
Lane Kiffin's on Twitter all the time. Surely, he's seen the buzz that he could be a coaching candidate for Auburn after it parted ways with Bryan Harsin on Monday. In his third year at Ole Miss, Kiffin is viewed as one of the top coaches in the sport over the few seasons, having guided the Rebels to an 18-4 record since the start of last season, including a 10-3 mark in SEC play. The projection that Auburn will target him, with the program's financial backing, recruiting pedigree and fan support being historically stronger than that of Ole Miss, shouldn't come as a surprise to Auburn and Ole Miss fans alike.
Latest intel on LB Stanquan Clark ahead of visit with Miami | College Football Recruiting Show
247Sports' Gaby Urrutia joins to give an update on Miami and their efforts of flipping Louisville commit Stanquan Clark.
Quarterback dominoes beginning to topple in 2024 recruiting class
The quarterback dominoes are beginning to fall in the 2024 class as another blue-chip passer came off the board late Wednesday afternoon in Carlsbad (Calif.) High Top247 passer Julian Sayin. The nation’s No. 3 quarterback per the Top247 and checking in at No. 2 in the 247Sports Composite Player Rankings,...
247Sports
2023 DL Sua Lefotu Has Decommitted From Washington
Washington's 2022 recruiting class moved from 19 commits to 18 on Wednesday as St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Ca.) DL Sua Lefotu announced his decision to open up his recruitment. Lefotu came out of nowhere to make his commitment to the Huskies in the summer after making an official visit to...
True freshman set to make first start for WVU Football on Saturday
True freshman safety Raleigh Collins will make his first career start on Saturday, West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown said on his Thursday night radio show. "He's deserved that right," said Brown, shortly after stating that Collins would get the start on Saturday against Iowa State. Collins made his debut...
