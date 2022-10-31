Read full article on original website
Ponca City News
Po-Hi Plants for Teachers
A huge thank you to everyone that donated to the Po-Hi Plants for Teachers” initiative. Over 50 plants were given to teachers and staff at Ponca City High School at the beginning of the school year. Angela Buller, Po-Hi Family and Consumer Sciences teacher, said, “Plants release oxygen, which can help improve brain productivity. Plants also help clean the air.” Lynne Collenback, Po-Hi English…
Ponca City News
Couple celebrates 50 years
Lester and Marlena Freeman recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by touring America’s National Parks of the west. They exchanged vows on June 10, 1972, at Longwood Baptist Church. They grew up in Ponca City, attending Garfield Elementary, East Jr. High, and Ponca City High School. They continued their education at Northern Oklahoma College and Oklahoma State University pursuing…
pdjnews.com
Stillwater Medical updates masking policies for employees, patient visitors
At the October Stillwater Medical Board of Trustees meeting, the Board accepted a recommendation from the Medical Executive team to update the current COVID-19 policy for both employees and visitors at the hospital and all hospital owned clinics/service lines. The updated policy will focus on required and recommended masking based on a risk assessment that gauges how current COVID-19…
Ponca City News
Business Council meeting held Nov. 1
The Ponca City Chamber of Commerce Business Council held their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Ben Evans called the meeting to order. The Chamber has a customer service training scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6 pm for Cherokee Strip Credit Union. The November 2022 Business of the Month is Ponca City Real Estate, and a presentation followed the meeting. The last Fall Ponca…
Ponca City News
Coffee with a Cop held at The Perk on Wed. mornings
Join the officers of the Ponca City Police Department on Wed. mornings at The Perk for Coffee with a Cop. In attempt to connect more with the community, from 7 am to 9 am officers will be at The Perk to chat and have a coffee with the citizens of Ponca City. During this, the community is able to ask the officers any questions about what is going on in the community. If you have ever considered a…
Ponca City News
Beverly Jean Taylor
Beverly Jean Taylor of Blackwell, Oklahoma, passed away Friday evening, October 28, 2022, in the Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas, at the age of 80 years. Beverly Jean (Love) Taylor was born on September 16, 1942, in Ponca City to Kenneth Hartsel Love and Oranna Pauline (Carpenter) Love. She grew up in Red Rock, OK spending a lot of her childhood in her grandfather’s hardware store. She attended Red Rock schools her entire life, and upon graduation moved to Ponca City, OK. During her first summer in Ponca City, she worked at the local hospital for a short time before meeting her future husband. Allen and Beverly were married on May 13, 1961, and made their home in Blackwell, OK where they started a family and grew their farming operation. She spent her time raising her family, helping her husband on the farm, and enjoying life, and in the second half of life enjoying her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Beverly had four sons Mike, Danny, Ken, and Todd. Mike and Ken continue to operate the family Farm and Danny and Todd both pursued law enforcement careers. She was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church.
Ponca City News
Women’s Soccer ends season in region finals
ENID, Oklahoma -- The #14 Northern Oklahoma College Women’s Soccer Team lost in the NJCAA Region 2 Finals to #3 Seminole State 5-2 in Enid last Saturday. The Mavs (15-32) in all likelihood ended their season although an at-large berth is a slight possibility. Jazmine Furra and Celeste Maldonado scored goals for the Mavs. NOC advanced to the final on Friday with a 1-0 win over Rose State. …
kaynewscow.com
Court date set for Ponca City man accused of disrupting city business
NEWKIRK — An initial appearance is set for Christopher Dale Jackson, 39, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. Jackson is facing three misdemeanor charges of willfully disturbing and or interfering or disrupting city business. Ponca City police report that Jackson is accused of creating disturbances at City Hall.
okcfox.com
Stillwater Medical Center issues Code Green after 'substantial power outage'
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Stillwater Medical Center has issued a Code Green due to power failure in the hospital. The Code Green stands for an internal disaster, and was put into place on Monday after a 'substantial power outage' left all their phone lines and computer systems down.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Baylor vs. Oklahoma: Preview and Prediction
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma Sooners. Saturday, November 5, 2022; 2:00 p.m. CT; Oklahoma Memorial Stadium; Norman, Oklahoma. TV:. Radio: Baylor Sports Network (John Morris, J.J. Joe, Ricky Thompson); Sooner Sports Radio (Toby Rowland, Teddy Lehman, Gabe...
KOCO
Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state. Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
Ponca City News
Medal of Honor recipient will be Veterans Day Parade Grand Marshall
The 26th Annual Ponca City Veterans Day Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 and is expected to be larger than last year’s parade, a parade that was already considered the largest in its history. This year’s Parade Grand Marshall will be Medal of Honor recipient Dwight W. Birdwell. Birdwell was amongst the first U.S. soldiers to engage with the enemy during the Tet Offensive in Vietnam. He…
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
Updated Oklahoma State football bowl projections ahead of Week 10
Oklahoma State football owns one of the longest active bowl streaks in the FBS with appearances in 16 consecutive seasons dating back to 2006. The Cowboys have already secured bowl eligibility for this season as they look to end the year on a high note once again. Head coach Mike Gundy has led his program to bowl wins in five of the last six years. Oklahoma State improved to 21-11-0 (.656) in bowl games after its victory over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl last season. The Pokes now own the second-highest winning percentage among teams with 20 bowl appearances, and highest among teams with 30.
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued for Ponca City woman accused of exploiting disabled adults
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Yamora Nasha Denson, 38, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Denson is facing a felony charge exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult after two felony convictions. Ponca City police report that detectives are investigating unauthorized transactions made on...
KOCO
Several agencies respond to scene of shooting in Guthrie
GUTHRIE, Okla. — Several agencies responded to the scene of a shooting in Guthrie. On Tuesday, Guthrie police and Logan County deputies shot a suspect near Noble Avenue and Elm Street. Sources told KOCO 5 that the shooting involves both Logan County and the Guthrie Police Department. Guthrie police...
KTUL
Pawnee County hero dies saving family from house fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Pawnee County man made the ultimate sacrifice after saving his family from a house fire. It’s not a term to thrown around lightly, but David Badgwell is a hero. The Cleveland native served two tours of Iraq in the U.S. Army, but he gave his life on October 23rd in the place he felt the safest.
