Foundation Partners with Free Will-Writing website

The GRCC Foundation has partnered with FreeWill, a website that makes writing a will simple, quick and free!. Almost two-thirds of Americans do not have an estate plan. Protect yourself and your loved ones by going to freewill.com/ GRCCFoundation and letting the experts there walk you through writing a will in about 20 minutes.
