Schools may be forced to cut teachers and expand class sizes due to ‘devastating’ funding shortages
Schools are considering cutting teacher numbers and making class sizes bigger in a bid to save money. In a new poll by an education union, most said they were likely to take these measures or were at least thinking about them. Headteachers have been raising the alarm over stretched school...
Teachers' union head silent over latest US test scores showing troubling decline in math, reading
The head of the most prominent teachers' union remained silent on Monday after new national test scores showed troubling declines in math and reading among U.S. students. The COVID-19 pandemic’s toll on the learning of kids was further evident in the latest national test scores, which saw the largest decreases ever in math, while reading scores dropped to levels not seen since 1992 for fourth and eighth graders across the country, according to the Nation’s Report Card.
CNBC
These are the top 10 liberal arts colleges in the U.S. that offer students the best value
The U.S. News & World Report released its annual list of the colleges and universities that offer students the best value. This year's list weighs each school's ranking on the overall U.S. News best colleges report, plus the 2021-2022 net cost of attendance at the school for an out-of-state student who received the average level of need-based financial aid.
Teachers Union Bosses Must Answer for U.S. Students’ Plunging Test Scores
For over a year, parents shouted from the rooftops about the damage being inflicted on their children by policymakers and union bosses who kept schools closed during the pandemic, well after it was evident that schools were not high-risk for spreading COVID. We were frequently met with ridicule, as some...
Forsyth County School Board approves parent review policy, sports park tax abatement
(Photo/Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County parents have a new procedure for reviewing school materials they deem harmful to their children. Key parts of the new policy approved Tuesday, October 18, by the Forsyth County Board of Education include:
Opinion: I Don’t Want Ignorant Parents Dictating the Curriculum of Public Schools
There have been a lot of discussions lately about something called a parental bill of rights. There are various forms of this legislation that have been proposed at both the state and federal levels throughout our country.
Read the bold plan to pay teachers almost $150k a year - and keep their lengthy holiday entitlements - in a desperate bid to stop them quitting
Top-performing NSW teachers could earn as much as $150,000 a year under proposed reforms to combat an exodus from the profession and keep the best and brightest in the classroom. The proposal to reward excellent teachers with higher pay and enhanced status was unveiled on Tuesday in a government options...
Guest opinion: Cheating in school is an equity problem and we’re doing nothing to stop it
I’ve said or written this statement countless times, but it bears repeating as often as possible. Protecting exam integrity is not only an issue of ensuring a proper measure of competency; it is a matter of equity and right now, we are failing to do anything about it. Fair...
Phys.org
Lack of support to tackle school non-attendance leads parents to lose faith in the education system, study shows
Some parents have "lost all faith" in the education system because of a lack of support to tackle children's non-attendance from teachers and local authorities, a new study warns. Experts have called for policies from councils and government to be reformed to take account of the underlying causes when pupils...
Some States Will Let Students Transfer to a Better Public School, For a Price
Pandemic school closures have more and more parents interested in opting out of traditional public schools. However, too many states make it hard even to transfer school districts, leaving many families—particularly low-income ones—left behind. Forty-three states have open enrollment policies, which allow K-12 students to attend public schools...
sippycupmom.com
How Special Education Teachers Can Improve Their Teaching Quality
Special education classes help students with special needs thrive in school. These classes can take place in specialist schools and in mainstream schools too. In some cases, children who require special education participate in standard classrooms. In this situation, teachers are expected to incorporate special ed teaching to ensure all students’ needs are catered for. Special education teaching is often more intensive and specialized to help each child learn. Here are a few tips to help special education teachers improve their quality of teaching.
Narcity
Toronto Catholic School Board Warns Parents That Schools Will Close Friday If Workers Strike
If your children go to a Catholic school in Toronto, you may want to look into child care options for November 4. Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) released a statement to parents and guardians on October 30 warning that if the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) workers go on strike Friday, November 4, all TCDSB schools will close for the duration of the strike.
COVID-19 did not make students’ test scores drop. Our COVID policies did
Many of us are lamenting the national decline in public school students’ reading and math test scores over the past two years. Many seem to find it self-evident that this drop in test scores, which is most pronounced among socioeconomically disadvantaged and minority students, was caused by “COVID-19.”
Opinion: Helping drive STEM education in Coastal Bend schools
In the past 20 years, many technologies that seemed unimaginable just decades ago have become commonplace. Today, electric and driverless vehicles, smartphones, 3D printers, and so many other consumer and industrial technological advances are taken for granted. As the pace of technology advancements accelerated, the U.S. discovered that it lacked sufficient skilled workers...
WRAL
Teacher of the Week: Jennifer Cochran of Neuse Charter School
Neuse Charter School math teacher and volleyball coach Jennifer Cochran makes sure she's there for students and players whenever they need her. Neuse Charter School math teacher and volleyball coach Jennifer Cochran makes sure she's there for students and players whenever they need her.
Students learn how to sign to cafeteria worker, who is hard of hearing
Mrs. Duckwall, a cafeteria staff member at Nansemond Parkway Elementary School in Virginia, is hard of hearing. A teacher taught her class how to sign to her, and now the school is making it a goal for all kids to learn.
Opinion: Time to Refocus on Civics, for the Good of the Country — and Student Literacy
When most Americans think about K-12 education, reading, writing and arithmetic tend to come to mind first. But public schooling, as envisioned by Horace Mann, serves another vital purpose — to educate students about their roles and responsibilities as members of the nation’s constitutional democracy. Unfortunately, over the past half-century, that central civic mission has […]
