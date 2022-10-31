Read full article on original website
Couple celebrates 50 years
Lester and Marlena Freeman recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by touring America’s National Parks of the west. They exchanged vows on June 10, 1972, at Longwood Baptist Church. They grew up in Ponca City, attending Garfield Elementary, East Jr. High, and Ponca City High School. They continued their education at Northern Oklahoma College and Oklahoma State University pursuing…
Coffee with a Cop held at The Perk on Wed. mornings
Join the officers of the Ponca City Police Department on Wed. mornings at The Perk for Coffee with a Cop. In attempt to connect more with the community, from 7 am to 9 am officers will be at The Perk to chat and have a coffee with the citizens of Ponca City. During this, the community is able to ask the officers any questions about what is going on in the community. If you have ever considered a…
Medal of Honor recipient will be Veterans Day Parade Grand Marshall
The 26th Annual Ponca City Veterans Day Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 and is expected to be larger than last year’s parade, a parade that was already considered the largest in its history. This year’s Parade Grand Marshall will be Medal of Honor recipient Dwight W. Birdwell. Birdwell was amongst the first U.S. soldiers to engage with the enemy during the Tet Offensive in Vietnam. He…
Business Council meeting held Nov. 1
The Ponca City Chamber of Commerce Business Council held their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Ben Evans called the meeting to order. The Chamber has a customer service training scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6 pm for Cherokee Strip Credit Union. The November 2022 Business of the Month is Ponca City Real Estate, and a presentation followed the meeting. The last Fall Ponca…
Court date set for Ponca City man accused of disrupting city business
NEWKIRK — An initial appearance is set for Christopher Dale Jackson, 39, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. Jackson is facing three misdemeanor charges of willfully disturbing and or interfering or disrupting city business. Ponca City police report that Jackson is accused of creating disturbances at City Hall.
Beverly Jean Taylor
Beverly Jean Taylor of Blackwell, Oklahoma, passed away Friday evening, October 28, 2022, in the Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas, at the age of 80 years. Beverly Jean (Love) Taylor was born on September 16, 1942, in Ponca City to Kenneth Hartsel Love and Oranna Pauline (Carpenter) Love. She grew up in Red Rock, OK spending a lot of her childhood in her grandfather’s hardware store. She attended Red Rock schools her entire life, and upon graduation moved to Ponca City, OK. During her first summer in Ponca City, she worked at the local hospital for a short time before meeting her future husband. Allen and Beverly were married on May 13, 1961, and made their home in Blackwell, OK where they started a family and grew their farming operation. She spent her time raising her family, helping her husband on the farm, and enjoying life, and in the second half of life enjoying her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Beverly had four sons Mike, Danny, Ken, and Todd. Mike and Ken continue to operate the family Farm and Danny and Todd both pursued law enforcement careers. She was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church.
Turning Tables: Wine Dive Expands to a Third Kansas Location
Wine Dive + Kitchen, a Best Award of Excellence–winning restaurant group with locations in Wichita and Manhattan, Kan., opened a new location in early September in Lawrence, home of the University of Kansas. At the same time, the Wichita restaurant was renovated to include a wine cellar, a private dining space and a new bar.
Kansas mayor on reason for police at his home: ‘I won’t be intimidated’
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple confirmed that the Wichita Police Department has provided security at his home. He was not specific about why, but he and the police chief indicated it is because of threats. KSN News asked the mayor about the security at his home during a Thursday morning news conference […]
Law enforcement logs Nov. 2
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:11 a.m. police arrested Clifford Norvell on warrants at 3rd and Cleveland. At 4:25 a.m. police arrested Jesse Jones on warrants at the Valero in the 400 block of east South Ave. At 10:09 a.m. police took a report on...
Southeast Kansas man dies in two-vehicle crash in Elk County
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Howard, Kansas, man has died in a car crash in Elk County on Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says Randy Julian, 69, was driving a 2006 Hummer south on Highway K99, when he crossed the centerline into the northbound lane. Another...
Kansas man killed in Elk County crash
ELK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Randy Julian, a 69-year-old man from Howard, was killed in an Elk County crash. Julian was driving his Hummer going south on K-99 while Todd Winscher was driving his Ford F-350 going north. For reasons unknow, Julian crossed the centerline into the northbound lane. Winscher...
Council Grove man airlifted to Wichita hospital after crash northeast of Emporia
Lyon County deputies say a Council Grove man was airlifted to Wichita for medical treatment after a crash in northeast Lyon County on Monday. Deputy James Baker says the crash near Kansas Highway 99 and Road 250 was reported at 9:30 am. The wreck happened when 75-year-old Martin Gilbert, who was driving a fully-loaded grain truck southbound on K-99, went off the highway for unlisted reasons. Gilbert lost control and the semi rolled at least once.
Four years after buying land near 53rd North and Meridian, new restaurant is opening
An Oklahoma restaurant and grocery chain purchased land near 53rd North and Meridian four years ago and is opening there this week.
Illegal Motion Podcast: All is Not OK in Oklahoma State
The guys recap the week eight slate of games and look ahead to a huge showdown between Tennessee and Georgia...
Family friend of three Kansas women who died in crash speaks out
A close friend of one of the women who died in a three-car collision on the Kansas Turnpike on Saturday afternoon is remembering her today. The accident, which happened just before 2 pm Saturday afternoon along I-35 near Belle Plaine, killed three people and injured four more. State troopers say...
Wichita Car Dealership Banned From Kansas Due to Shady Business Practices
A Wichita car dealership has been banned from selling cars in the state of Kansas. Midwest Wholesale, which was doing business under the name Kansas Motor Company, was hit with complaints for things such as not providing customers with titles. "The dealership also failed to pay off the outstanding loan...
3 Kansas women dead after 3-vehicle construction zone crash
SUMNER COUNTY —Three people died in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Saturday in Sumner County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Honda Accord driven by Sheena Nicole Harroald, 37, Wichita, was northbound on Interstate 35 near Belle Plaine. The Honda traveled left of center in a construction zone....
Two Kansas women ordered to pay thousands for Medicaid fraud
Two Parsons, Kansas, women were sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for two unrelated cases of Medicaid fraud.
Warrant issued for Ponca City woman accused of exploiting disabled adults
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Yamora Nasha Denson, 38, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Denson is facing a felony charge exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult after two felony convictions. Ponca City police report that detectives are investigating unauthorized transactions made on...
Rain and storms develop in Kansas tonight
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it will be another warm and windy day before a powerful storm system pushes across Kansas tonight and Friday. South winds between 20-30 mph and gusts to 40 will push temperatures into the lower to middle 70s this afternoon despite mostly cloudy conditions.
