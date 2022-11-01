Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcn247.com
Pizza shop in town that many are unaware of
WCN 24/7 · Pizza shop in town that many are unaware of. NEW WILMINGTON, Pa— Growing up with Augustine’s pizza as a staple in my house had me mind-blown when I realized Chubby’s was using their recipe. Chubby’s is a family-owned restaurant located right outside of Westminster College’s campus, owned by Anthony “Skip” Ross, Vito Cialella, and Ron Nicholson. They got their recipe from Frank Augustine, who owns the popular Augustine’s pizza. Unfortunately, Augustine’s pizza shop had burnt down around 2014. Skip wanted to reincarnate the fresh Augustine’s pizza into Chubby’s pizza.
nextpittsburgh.com
Love Made Edible in Brentwood bakes customer service into its desserts
Love makes the world go round, but desserts are a close second. The confections at Love Made Edible, owned by 25-year-old Shamara Ray, are the best of both worlds. Despite funding challenges and spending her life’s savings, Love Made Edible opened in Brentwood on Jan.2. Now, as the bakery approaches its first anniversary, it has become a go-to dessert destination. Boasting a 5-star rating on Yelp, and a 4.9-star rating on other platforms, such as Google and Facebook, Love Made Edible proves that Ray is passionate and skilled in baking and customer satisfaction.
WYTV.com
Local is a click away at Leana’s Books and More
Leana’s Books and More on Kirk Road in Austintown is not your run-of-the-mill bookstore. What sets them apart is their friendly staff always there to help and assist you with whatever your needs are. Leana’s Books and More sells only new books that are discounted every day. The store...
kidsburgh.org
10 great Pittsburgh birthday party places for bigger kids — puzzle rooms, horse ranches, ziplines and more!
Photo above by A n v e s h used by permission via Unsplash. Birthday parties for the littlest kids can be relatively simple: Gather a bunch of kids in your backyard for cake and juice boxes, and you’re pretty much covered. But bigger kids in the 7-to-12-year-old age...
matadornetwork.com
The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh
The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
27 First News
Ready for the early sunset? How early it will set next week
The time change is this coming weekend. This is the time of the year where we move back our clocks and the sunset and sunrise both slide back one hour starting on Sunday, Nov. 6. When does the time change this fall?. Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, Nov. 6...
No more Whoppers in downtown Warren
It appears as though a fast food restaurant in downtown Warren has closed its doors.
Walmart Closes Location In Pennsylvania
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The Case of the Headless Woman: Target 11 examines one of the region’s most baffling unsolved cases
PITTSBURGH — “This is pristine impact, embalmed head,” said forensic technician Tim Manzewitsch. “Was she murdered? Was someone messing around trying to keep her preserved?” asked Beaver County detective Dan Viscuso. “It’s very strange and shocking,” said Economy Boro Police chief Michael O’Brien.
upmc.com
Crowded Rooms: How Pitt and Carnegie Mellon Researchers Solved a Decades-Old Mystery
A psychedelic movie of stressed cells under a microscope sent a team of kidney physiologists and biologists from the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University on a journey to solve a mystery: How do cells control their volume?. Their study, published today in Cell, explains how the scientists used...
Local man’s classic car gets fresh coat of paint with help from auto club
A local car club refurbished a North Lima man's car, all from the goodness of their own hearts.
27 First News
Longtime valley restaurant adds another location
Antone’s Kitchen continues to grow with its newest location in Columbiana. Now it’s even easier to grab some great Italian food, plan a holiday meal and buy stocking stuffers. Antone’s is offering great deals during a hectic holiday season. Starting Black Friday until the first of the year...
Farm and Dairy
Welders, air compressors, forklifts, and misc.
Fabricating equipment- Cincinnati shear, Standard press brake, Baykal hypertherm edgepro plasma cutting table, Marvel vert band saw,Jet drill press, Uni-Hydro Pro 80 ton ironworker, model P80-24, Sandblasting tents,. Sponge-Jet 470-CG blasting pot & recycler, Hexagon tumbler, Welders & Weld Positioners- (4) Miller Pipeworx 400 welders, Phoenix dryrod ovens, (5) Miller...
10 dogs taken from Youngstown house
Police and humane agents are taking at least 10 dogs from an East Side home.
Does it matter where you buy a lottery ticket?
Wednesday night is the fifth time the jackpot has risen above $1 billion for either Powerball or Mega Millions, and that brought out the people who hope to hold the golden ticket.
‘Fall back’ in Pittsburgh: Where the daylight saving debate stands
PITTSBURGH — This weekend, Pittsburgh and much of the country will turn the clocks back one hour even though some lawmakers already agreed to end the back-and-forth between Daylight Saving Time and Standard Time. Several viewers reached out to Channel 11 to ask why we’ll still “fall back” Sunday...
WFMJ.com
Hermitage fisherman charged with cheating also faces stalking, harassment charges
A Hermitage man awaiting trial in Cleveland for allegedly cheating in a fishing tournament is also charged with stalking and harassing a woman. The new charges were filed in Mercer County against 35-year-old Chase Cominsky, who along with an Ohio man are scheduled to appear in Cuyahoga County Court later this month on charges that include cheating and attempted grand theft for allegedly using lead weights in what they hoped would be a prize-winning catch in a fishing tournament.
Child struck by vehicle in Aliquippa, flown to hospital
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A child was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Aliquippa. According to Beaver County 911, the male child was hit in the 200 block of Grand Avenue at 6 p.m. The boy was flown to a hospital for unspecified...
Child hit by vehicle in Aliquippa
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A child was hit by the driver of a vehicle in Beaver County.Beaver County 911 says the child was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh after being hit on Grand Avenue in Alquippa around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The condition of the child is not known at this time.No other information was available.
beckersspine.com
2 Pittsburgh orthopedic networks open sports medicine facility
Allegheny Health Network and Highmark Health, both based in Pittsburgh, have partnered with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Soccer Club to open a 20,000-square-foot sports medicine complex in the city. Clinicians from Allegheny Health Network Orthopedics Institute will provide orthopedic and sports care for patients and athletes at the complex, according to...
Comments / 0