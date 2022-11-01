ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Wilmington, PA

wcn247.com

Pizza shop in town that many are unaware of

WCN 24/7 · Pizza shop in town that many are unaware of. NEW WILMINGTON, Pa— Growing up with Augustine’s pizza as a staple in my house had me mind-blown when I realized Chubby’s was using their recipe. Chubby’s is a family-owned restaurant located right outside of Westminster College’s campus, owned by Anthony “Skip” Ross, Vito Cialella, and Ron Nicholson. They got their recipe from Frank Augustine, who owns the popular Augustine’s pizza. Unfortunately, Augustine’s pizza shop had burnt down around 2014. Skip wanted to reincarnate the fresh Augustine’s pizza into Chubby’s pizza.
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Love Made Edible in Brentwood bakes customer service into its desserts

Love makes the world go round, but desserts are a close second. The confections at Love Made Edible, owned by 25-year-old Shamara Ray, are the best of both worlds. Despite funding challenges and spending her life’s savings, Love Made Edible opened in Brentwood on Jan.2. Now, as the bakery approaches its first anniversary, it has become a go-to dessert destination. Boasting a 5-star rating on Yelp, and a 4.9-star rating on other platforms, such as Google and Facebook, Love Made Edible proves that Ray is passionate and skilled in baking and customer satisfaction.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WYTV.com

Local is a click away at Leana’s Books and More

Leana’s Books and More on Kirk Road in Austintown is not your run-of-the-mill bookstore. What sets them apart is their friendly staff always there to help and assist you with whatever your needs are. Leana’s Books and More sells only new books that are discounted every day. The store...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
matadornetwork.com

The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh

The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
PITTSBURGH, PA
27 First News

Ready for the early sunset? How early it will set next week

The time change is this coming weekend. This is the time of the year where we move back our clocks and the sunset and sunrise both slide back one hour starting on Sunday, Nov. 6. When does the time change this fall?. Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, Nov. 6...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Longtime valley restaurant adds another location

Antone’s Kitchen continues to grow with its newest location in Columbiana. Now it’s even easier to grab some great Italian food, plan a holiday meal and buy stocking stuffers. Antone’s is offering great deals during a hectic holiday season. Starting Black Friday until the first of the year...
COLUMBIANA, OH
Farm and Dairy

Welders, air compressors, forklifts, and misc.

Fabricating equipment- Cincinnati shear, Standard press brake, Baykal hypertherm edgepro plasma cutting table, Marvel vert band saw,Jet drill press, Uni-Hydro Pro 80 ton ironworker, model P80-24, Sandblasting tents,. Sponge-Jet 470-CG blasting pot & recycler, Hexagon tumbler, Welders & Weld Positioners- (4) Miller Pipeworx 400 welders, Phoenix dryrod ovens, (5) Miller...
NEW CASTLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Hermitage fisherman charged with cheating also faces stalking, harassment charges

A Hermitage man awaiting trial in Cleveland for allegedly cheating in a fishing tournament is also charged with stalking and harassing a woman. The new charges were filed in Mercer County against 35-year-old Chase Cominsky, who along with an Ohio man are scheduled to appear in Cuyahoga County Court later this month on charges that include cheating and attempted grand theft for allegedly using lead weights in what they hoped would be a prize-winning catch in a fishing tournament.
HERMITAGE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Child hit by vehicle in Aliquippa

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A child was hit by the driver of a vehicle in Beaver County.Beaver County 911 says the child was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh after being hit on Grand Avenue in Alquippa around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The condition of the child is not known at this time.No other information was available. 
ALIQUIPPA, PA
beckersspine.com

2 Pittsburgh orthopedic networks open sports medicine facility

Allegheny Health Network and Highmark Health, both based in Pittsburgh, have partnered with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Soccer Club to open a 20,000-square-foot sports medicine complex in the city. Clinicians from Allegheny Health Network Orthopedics Institute will provide orthopedic and sports care for patients and athletes at the complex, according to...
PITTSBURGH, PA

