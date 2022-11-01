ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper MedEvac'd After Being Struck By Passing Car At Crash Scene

"Please keep the trooper in your prayers" Pennsylvania state police said shortly after one of their own was hit by a car while on the job. The unnamed trooper out of Chambersburg had been investigating a car crash on Black Gap road at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road in Greene Township on Monday, Oct. 31 around 5:14 a.m., according to a release by the state police.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Dog Found Struck Dead In Enola: Police

A dog was killed in a hit and run in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the police. The East Pennsboro Police were called to a report of a struck dog at the intersection of routes 11 and 15, and State Street in Enola, according to a release by area police the following morning.
ENOLA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Hit a deer? Now what? PA Game Commission gives advice

Deer are active this time of year, and drivers are likely to encounter them on the road. The Pennsylvania Game Commission give tips to avoid collision and breaks down your options if you hit one. Avoiding Collision Daylight-savings time will soon put more vehicles on the road during the hours when deer move most, the Game Commission warns. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Expect Traffic Delays Friday Near S-F High Events

ROYERSFORD PA – Traffic within the vicinity of Spring-Ford Area Senior High School on South Lewis Road is expected to be busier than usual Friday (Nov. 4, 2022) during early evening hours, the district warned in its weekly newsletter. Four separate events will occur there between 2:30 and 9 p.m.
ROYERSFORD, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Man Accused of Firing Shot at His Friend Outside Bar in Winslow Township

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars on various charges after he allegedly fired a shot at his friend outside a bar in Winslow Township. Court documents indicate that DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 59-year-old Ronnie Mark Boulineau, of Clymer, on October 28, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Life jackets mandatory in Pennsylvania starting November 1

(WHTM) – A mandatory cold weather life jacket order is in place for many boaters in Pennsylvania starting November 1. Since 2012, a person in Pennsylvania is required to wear a Coast Guard-approved PFD from November 1 through April 30 while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length. The order […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Diesel prices increase as shortage continues nationwide

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Costs are going up as the nationwide shortage of diesel fuel brings economic concern. The national average for a gallon of diesel fuel in America is $5.30. In the last month, the price has gone up 45 cents. The Energy Information Administration also reports diesel supply is at the lowest […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State forest campsites to get new registration system

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) says state forest campsites will be switching to a modernized registration system. DCNR Secretary, Cindy Adams Dunn, and State Forester, Ellen Shultzabarger, announced Tuesday that state forest campsites will be updating their registration systems to a more user-friendly, modernized version on Thursday, November 3.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Wolf signs bills, including to decriminalize fentanyl strips

Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a flurry of bills Thursday, including energy tax credits, decriminalization of fentanyl test strips and help for autonomous vehicles, as the two-year legislative session winds down. The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania Economic Development for a Growing Economy program, that aims to promote Pennsylvania as a site for one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies. ...
HARRISBURG, PA
PhillyBite

What is Pennsylvania State Food?

- What is the state food of Pennsylvania? While Pennsylvania does not officially have state food, there are several options available in the state. The most famous of these is scrapple, which is a meatloaf made from leftover pork. The Pennsylvania state food also features a drink named for a golfer, Arnold Palmer (from Latrobe, PA.). It is a blend of half lemonade and half iced tea, and it's been a summer staple at many country clubs. A second option is Pennsylvania Dutch chicken stew, which features egg noodles and vegetables.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

With Bridge Closed, Pruss Hill Road Gets Attention Too

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Lower Pottsgrove taxpayers are getting more than a new bridge on Pruss Hill Road, township Director of Utilities John Fogel said Tuesday (Nov. 1, 2022) morning. They’re benefiting from additional road repairs too. Fogel and crew are “taking advantage” of the Pruss Hill Road...
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy