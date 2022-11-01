Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper MedEvac'd After Being Struck By Passing Car At Crash Scene
"Please keep the trooper in your prayers" Pennsylvania state police said shortly after one of their own was hit by a car while on the job. The unnamed trooper out of Chambersburg had been investigating a car crash on Black Gap road at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road in Greene Township on Monday, Oct. 31 around 5:14 a.m., according to a release by the state police.
Consumer Alert: Shapiro alerts Pennsylvanians to closure of propane business
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued a warning for customers of Thrifty Propane on Thursday. The propane supplier is based in Ohio, but served customers throughout Pennsylvania. The company filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy in Ohio last week, closing its doors and ceasing operations. Consumers with Thrifty...
Dog Found Struck Dead In Enola: Police
A dog was killed in a hit and run in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the police. The East Pennsboro Police were called to a report of a struck dog at the intersection of routes 11 and 15, and State Street in Enola, according to a release by area police the following morning.
Hit a deer? Now what? PA Game Commission gives advice
Deer are active this time of year, and drivers are likely to encounter them on the road. The Pennsylvania Game Commission give tips to avoid collision and breaks down your options if you hit one. Avoiding Collision Daylight-savings time will soon put more vehicles on the road during the hours when deer move most, the Game Commission warns. ...
WOLF
November is a dangerous month on the roads of Pennsylvania, see ways how to be safe
(WOLF). — With the seasonal change, November is a dangerous month on the roads of Pennsylvania. On November 6th Pennsylvanians turn their clocks back by an hour at 2am. This mean there is less daylight and more appearances of deer on the road as well as wet leaves that become hazardous to drivers.
wtae.com
Use medical marijuana? You can be charged with a DUI — even if you're not impaired
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A Pennsylvania law allows medical marijuana patients to be charged with driving under the influence even if they are not impaired. Patients and even prosecutors are trying to change the law. More than 500,000 Pennsylvanians have medical marijuana prescriptions. Jesse Roedts is one of them. In...
sanatogapost.com
Expect Traffic Delays Friday Near S-F High Events
ROYERSFORD PA – Traffic within the vicinity of Spring-Ford Area Senior High School on South Lewis Road is expected to be busier than usual Friday (Nov. 4, 2022) during early evening hours, the district warned in its weekly newsletter. Four separate events will occur there between 2:30 and 9 p.m.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Man Accused of Firing Shot at His Friend Outside Bar in Winslow Township
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars on various charges after he allegedly fired a shot at his friend outside a bar in Winslow Township. Court documents indicate that DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 59-year-old Ronnie Mark Boulineau, of Clymer, on October 28, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
Life jackets mandatory in Pennsylvania starting November 1
(WHTM) – A mandatory cold weather life jacket order is in place for many boaters in Pennsylvania starting November 1. Since 2012, a person in Pennsylvania is required to wear a Coast Guard-approved PFD from November 1 through April 30 while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length. The order […]
2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best truck stop eats in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
DCNR set to flood eastern Pa. stream for whitewater boaters
Millions of gallons of water will rush down Tohickon Creek on Nov. 5-6 when the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) releases water from Lake Nockamixon. The rush of water from the dam in Nockamixon State Park will create whitewater boating conditions downstream through Ralph Stover State Park...
Heating oil companies warn of a long, cold winter
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Area heating fuel companies are warning that it could be a cold winter for more than 1 million Pennsylvanians who depend on them to supply fuel to their homes. Owners of local heating oil companies say the biggest challenge they are facing now is not...
Diesel prices increase as shortage continues nationwide
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Costs are going up as the nationwide shortage of diesel fuel brings economic concern. The national average for a gallon of diesel fuel in America is $5.30. In the last month, the price has gone up 45 cents. The Energy Information Administration also reports diesel supply is at the lowest […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State forest campsites to get new registration system
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) says state forest campsites will be switching to a modernized registration system. DCNR Secretary, Cindy Adams Dunn, and State Forester, Ellen Shultzabarger, announced Tuesday that state forest campsites will be updating their registration systems to a more user-friendly, modernized version on Thursday, November 3.
Wolf signs bills, including to decriminalize fentanyl strips
Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a flurry of bills Thursday, including energy tax credits, decriminalization of fentanyl test strips and help for autonomous vehicles, as the two-year legislative session winds down. The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania Economic Development for a Growing Economy program, that aims to promote Pennsylvania as a site for one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies. ...
PhillyBite
What is Pennsylvania State Food?
- What is the state food of Pennsylvania? While Pennsylvania does not officially have state food, there are several options available in the state. The most famous of these is scrapple, which is a meatloaf made from leftover pork. The Pennsylvania state food also features a drink named for a golfer, Arnold Palmer (from Latrobe, PA.). It is a blend of half lemonade and half iced tea, and it's been a summer staple at many country clubs. A second option is Pennsylvania Dutch chicken stew, which features egg noodles and vegetables.
sanatogapost.com
With Bridge Closed, Pruss Hill Road Gets Attention Too
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Lower Pottsgrove taxpayers are getting more than a new bridge on Pruss Hill Road, township Director of Utilities John Fogel said Tuesday (Nov. 1, 2022) morning. They’re benefiting from additional road repairs too. Fogel and crew are “taking advantage” of the Pruss Hill Road...
Reducing emissions in Pennsylvania with natural gas replacing coal trickier than a decade ago
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Republicans have shown strong support for the commonwealth’s natural gas industry, and as they argue for an expansion of liquefied natural gas, they’re making a pitch that it will lower emissions. “America must boost liquified natural gas exports in the coming decade...
therecord-online.com
‘Sweetheart deal’ of $2B tax credit program rushed through Legislature
HARRISBURG, PA – A bill rushed through the Pennsylvania General Assembly and quickly approved by the governor grants $140 million in tax credits annually. In total, the program will offer $2 billion in tax credits over its lifetime. And some lawmakers are not happy. House Bill 1059, known as...
