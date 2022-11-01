CHICAGO – The Open Enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act Health Insurance Marketplace runs through January 15, 2023. Once again, residents will benefit from having an additional month to enroll, just as they did last year. The Illinois Department of Insurance also released health insurance rates for the 2023 Plan Year, announcing that there are eleven companies offering ACA Marketplace plans. There were eleven issuers in plan year 2022, eight issuers in plan year 2021, and five in plan year 2020. In some areas of the state, consumers will again see a decrease in health insurance premiums this year, and other areas will see moderate increases, with the majority of counties having rate changes between 0% and 10% in the second-lowest cost Silver plan.*

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO