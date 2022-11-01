Read full article on original website
Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice hosts states working toward juvenile justice reform
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice recently hosted teams from the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice and the Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs. The teams visited to learn about child-centered policies and best practices and protocols in juvenile justice. The Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice has taken an aggressive approach, choosing to reinvest in community-based programs, educational programming, and evidence-based services for at-risk youth. The teams from Georgia and Oklahoma toured IDJJ’s youth centers in Chicago and Warrenville, with tours being partially led by youth volunteers who answered questions and offered insights into their experiences in IDJJ youth centers.
State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons’ $4B payout
The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons to stop the grocery chain from paying nearly $4 billion to its shareholders. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington asks the court to block the payment until the attorneys general have reviewed Albertsons’ proposed merger with Kroger Co. Washington’s attorney general filed a similar lawsuit in state court Tuesday. Kroger announced its plan to buy Albertsons for $20 billion last month. The merger agreement included a special dividend of up to $4 billion that Albertsons is scheduled to pay shareholders on Monday. Albertsons says the lawsuits are without merit.
Gas prices drifting downward; still above $4 locally
CHICAGO – The pain at the pump may be drifting away, but gas prices are still above $4 a gallon locally. The American Automobile Association say the national average for a gallon of gasoline is at $3.79, but drivers in LaSalle County will be paying $4.09. Bureau County has the least expensive fuel in the region, at $3.94 a gallon. The Illinois average is at $4.27 a gallon. Weak domestic gas demand and waffling global oil prices are the main reasons for the slow drop in price, although much lower West Coast gas prices are playing a part too.
Department on Aging Recognizes National Family Caregivers Month
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department on Aging is raising awareness of support services available to unpaid family caregivers during National Family Caregivers Month, an observance spearheaded by the Caregiver Action Network and celebrated every November. Unpaid family caregivers are a primary source of support for older adults and persons with disabilities; however, many caregivers experience conflicts between providing care and competing responsibilities, such as work, raising children and caring for their own health. Studies show that coordinated support services can reduce caregiver depression, anxiety and stress, and enable them to provide care longer, which avoids or delays the need for placement of the care recipient in a long-term care facility.
Illinois Department of Public Health launches effort to strengthen children’s mental health care
CHICAGO – Various agencies from the state of Illinois announced they are launching a new program designed to help pediatricians and other providers meet children’s mental health needs by strengthening mental health services in emergency departments and schools. The new program will focus on increasing the volume of consultation services provided across the state, providing a multitude of mental health education and training opportunities to physicians and health care professionals, and strengthening the network of mental health resources and referrals accessible to providers and their patients. The $2.5 million federally funded program is a partnership involving the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Department of Healthcare and Family Services, the Department of Human Services plus the University of Illinois Chicago’s DocAssist Program and the Illinois Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Health Insurance Marketplace for open enrollment for 2023 has begun
CHICAGO – The Open Enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act Health Insurance Marketplace runs through January 15, 2023. Once again, residents will benefit from having an additional month to enroll, just as they did last year. The Illinois Department of Insurance also released health insurance rates for the 2023 Plan Year, announcing that there are eleven companies offering ACA Marketplace plans. There were eleven issuers in plan year 2022, eight issuers in plan year 2021, and five in plan year 2020. In some areas of the state, consumers will again see a decrease in health insurance premiums this year, and other areas will see moderate increases, with the majority of counties having rate changes between 0% and 10% in the second-lowest cost Silver plan.*
