Buckingham Palace Concerned Prince Harry 'Sexed Up' Memoir With Juicy Revelations Following Subpar First Draft
As the January release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir approaches, a source revealed the Duke of Sussex has been "revisiting" the book frequently to tweak several sections, leading to concerns he may be adding new, juicy revelations into the highly anticipated tell-all after publishers were less than impressed with the first draft.
Charles has secret weapon in quest to freeze out Prince Harry & Andrew but there’s a rift he must mend first says expert
KING Charles’ plan to hand new roles to Princess Anne and Prince Edward will mean a significant promotion for his youngest brother - and is a long-awaited pat on the back. His Majesty wants to amend the Regency Act - last changed in 1953 - to widen his pool of ‘counsellors of state’ to stand in while he’s out of the country or unwell.
seventeen.com
King Charles Displays a Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace
Looks like King Charles is keeping Meghan Markle and Prince Harry top of mind as he starts his official duties as monarch. Fans spotted a picture of the couple on display at Buckingham Palace during Charles' recent meeting with Prime Minister Liz Truss, which is visible in a video shared by ITV producer Lizzie Robinson. (It's all the way on the left!)
purewow.com
Royal Family Releases Brand-New Portrait of Queen Consort Camilla and It Includes a Not-So-Subtle Nod to Queen Elizabeth
Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles celebrated the memory of Queen Elizabeth by posing with a bunch of Paddington Bears, which were left outside of the late monarch’s residence. And some of the beloved teddy bears have already found a home at Clarence House. Buckingham Palace released a new portrait...
Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives
The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
seventeen.com
Prince Harry Allegedly Sent Prince William a "Blunt Two-Word Response" to Decline Meeting
A new (and pretty dramatic-seeming) royal book called Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown is here to shed some light on the extremely tense relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William, and it's taking us allllll the way back to 2019. This was the year that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan went on royal tour, when Meghan revealed she was having a difficult time to ITV reporter Tom Bradby, who asked how she was.
epicstream.com
King Charles Getting Rid of Queen Elizabeth’s Best-Performing Racehorses? Prince William’s Father Is Reportedly Selling His Grandmother’s Stud
Queen Elizabeth loved horses, but the new king seemed to not share the same passion, according to a report. King Charles will uphold what his mother had, but not exactly the way the late Queen did. King Charles Is Selling His Mother's Best Racehorses. The new monarch is reportedly selling...
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot
Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry May Take Over Windsor Castle If They 'Decide To Return To The U.K.': Report
Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry thinking about heading back across the pond? According to a report, "vacant Windsor Castle opens the prospect of Prince Harry and Meghan moving there, should they decide to return to the U.K." Article continues below advertisement. Expert Katie Nicholl previously shared in her book...
ETOnline.com
Why Camilla, Queen Consort Wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at King Charles' Coronation (Exclusive)
Camilla, Queen Consort is pulling for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend King Charles III's coronation. ET royal expert Katie Nicholl explained why the Queen Consort wants the couple to attend, and why she thinks their attendance could put an end to the ongoing tension amongst the royal family.
Queen Camilla? Royal Experts Believes Camilla Parker Bowles Will ‘Absolutely’ Drop ‘Consort’ From Her Title When Charles Is Crowned King
Camilla Parker Bowles may be known as queen consort now, but royal experts believe she will drop the ‘consort’ when Charles officially becomes king.
Prince William Was Reportedly ‘Almost in Tears’ When Prince Harry Publicly Admitted Feud: ‘William Was Shocked,’ Expert Says
Prince William was reportedly upset when Prince Harry admitted their relationship was rocky, an expert says. William reached out to his brother who ultimately rejected him.
Popculture
King Charles III Penalizes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Publicly
Now that he's ascended to the throne, King Charles III is already making moves regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's standings within the British royal family. According to Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to have been demoted, based on the official website for The Royals. The couple were previously listed right under Prince William and Kate Middleton on the website. But, they have now been "demoted" and pushed to the bottom of the page next to the disgraced Prince Andrew.
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
King Charles Is Reportedly Ready To Do Something Drastic Concerning Prince Harry's Memoir
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, now King Charles III, immediately took over the reigns of the British monarchy. While the transition of power already happened, King Charles' coronation ceremony is yet to occur. According to Buckingham Palace, the event will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey and "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
Inside Clarence House: As it emerges King Charles and Camilla will shun Buckingham Palace for their London residence, how the couple have filled the home with personal touches - including portraits of the Queen Mother and priceless antiques
In the 19 years since he moved to Clarence House, King Charles and the Queen Consort have brought their own personal touch to the dwelling. And, according to The Times, in a break from tradition, the Monarch has no immediate plans to leave his house, which is located on The Mall, in order to move to Buckingham Palace, as other Sovereign, including his late mother, have done before him.
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
seventeen.com
Prince William Was "Furious" at Firing of Queen's Private Secretary Amid Royal Power Struggle
Valentine Lowe's new book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown is spilling even more fancy royal tea—this time, about Prince William being all kinds of upset by the firing of Private Secretary Sir Christopher Geidt back in 2017. In other words: Settle in for some vintage royal drama.
How Prince Harry’s Memoir Release Is a Direct Shot at Kate Middleton
Find out why Prince Harry's announcement of when his memoir 'SPARE' will be released is seen as a direct jab at his sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
seventeen.com
Palace Officials Are Finalizing Plans to Remove Prince Harry as Stand-In for King Charles
Update on King Charles's plans to cut Prince Harry and Prince Andrew off from being his official stand-in: It's all happening...albeit super under-the-radar. Quick reminder: Last month, The Telegraph reported that Charles wants to change a law about who can serve as stand-in should he be “indisposed.”. Under the...
