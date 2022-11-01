Read full article on original website
D-backs prospects Jordan Lawlar, Justin Martinez named to Fall Stars Game
The Arizona Fall League released the rosters for the 2022 Fall Stars Game, and two Arizona Diamondbacks prospects made the cut. Shortstop Jordan Lawlar earned a spot on the squad despite only playing 11 games due to a fractured left scapula he suffered on a hit-by-pitch. Lawlar — Arizona’s No. 3 prospect on MLB Pipeline — slashed .278/.469/.528 for the Salt River Rafters this fall with two home runs and four stolen bases.
Wildcats’ passing attack hopes to get best of stout Utes defense
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — No. 12 Utah is becoming a disruptive force on defense again. After surrendering an average of 529 yards and 42 points in back-to-back games against UCLA and USC, Utah rediscovered its punishing identity in last week’s 21-17 win over Washington State. The Utes generated four sacks and 10 tackles-for-loss while limiting the Cougars to 264 yards on just 50 plays.
Hard Knocks embarks on Arizona Cardinals at pivotal point in season
TEMPE — Lights, cameras, Hard Knocks. In less than a week, we will get our first real behind-the-scenes look inside the 2022 Arizona Cardinals when their season of HBO’s Hard Knocks debuts next Wednesday. No more waiting for 30-second trailers of players working out or coaches looking clicking...
ASU men’s basketball G Jamiya Neal out for season opener against Tarleton State
TEMPE — ASU men’s basketball guard Jamiya Neal will miss at least the season opener against Tarleton State, according to head coach Bobby Hurley. “[Neal] suffered a lower leg injury,” Hurley told reporters after Wednesday’s practice. “He’ll miss a couple of games most likely, to start.”
statepress.com
Opinion: ASU should not collectively charge residents in student housing for damages
ASU recently told Tooker House residents through email that it would charge “the whole building” for damages totaling around $10,000 if it cannot find the individual culprits. This is a gross example of ASU, which has historically neglected its dorm buildings, using its power to demand students pay for damages that pale in comparison to problems the University itself has neglected to fix.
fox10phoenix.com
Apparent health episode results in death of Chandler High student, officials say
Officials with Chandler High School say crisis team members and counselors will be available on Nov. 4, after an apparent health episode ended with the death of a student. Officials say some students witnessed the emergency.
No charges, but a history of abuse allegations against Arizona teacher, LDS bishop, volunteer
PHOENIX — A former school teacher arrested last year for the alleged assault of two Phoenix junior high students will not be criminally charged, 12News has learned. Glendon Templeton, 62, previously a bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS), was accused of groping the teen girls when he was their volleyball coach at Canyon Springs STEM Academy in Phoenix.
12news.com
First lady Jill Biden is headed to Phoenix on Saturday. Here are her plans
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during Jill Biden's previous visit to the Valley in March. First lady Jill Biden will be visiting the Valley on Nov. 5, the White House announced Thursday. Biden will be stopping by Arizona for a series of political events in Phoenix,...
Cam Johnson scores 3rd straight season high in Suns’ win over Timberwolves
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson went off in Tuesday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Footprint Center. Johnson finished with a season high and game high 29 points en route to a 116-107 win for the Suns’ fifth victory in a row to bring Phoenix’s record to 6-1 on the year.
Arizona Diamondbacks waive 3 players, Hernandez claimed by A’s
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Thursday they have waived infielder Yonny Hernandez, infielder Jake Hager and right-handed pitcher Keynan Middleton. Hernandez was claimed by the Oakland Athletics while Hager and Middleton cleared waivers. Hernandez, 24, was originally acquired by the D-backs in April in exchange for center fielder Jeferson Espinal....
12news.com
Tempe teacher seen yelling at student in viral video resigns. Here's the student's response
TEMPE, Ariz. — A Tempe teacher caught berating a student on social media has officially resigned after being placed on administrative leave. The Tempe Union High School District Governing Board approved James Gustafson's resignation "in lieu of dismissal" during their meeting Tuesday night. Gustafson was a teacher at Marcos de Niza High School.
Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins ‘loves’ Kliff Kingsbury’s play-calling
TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins hasn’t seemed to miss a beat after missing the first six games of the season for violating the league’s PED policy. In two games this year, Hopkins has reeled in 22 catches on 27 targets for 262 yards and...
Round 2 vs. Seahawks presents different test for Arizona Cardinals
TEMPE — When the Arizona Cardinals take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, it’ll be 21 days since the two met in Week 6. Despite the quick turnaround and knowledge Arizona has on Seattle, the Seahawks enter the NFC West clash with atop the division, riding a three-game winning streak and sporting a new look.
Suns’ Torrey Craig available vs. T-Wolves; Minnesota’s Kyle Anderson questionable
Both the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves had reserve forwards entering their game Tuesday listed as questionable with injuries. Suns’ Torrey Craig (heel soreness) and T-Wolves reserve Kyle Anderson (back spasms) led their team’s respective injury reports, but both were deemed available to play pregame. Minnesota guard Jordan...
How are ASU football alumni performing midway through 2022 NFL season?
Through the NFL’s first eight weeks, 13 Arizona State Sun Devil products have played at least one snap. Headlining the fraternity in the experience department is New England Patriot defensive lineman Lawrence Guy, who is in Year 11. The group of ex-Sun Devils also features six rookies, with four...
D-backs 1B Christian Walker wins 2022 Gold Glove
Arizona Diamondbacks veteran Christian Walker was named the first base Gold Glove Award winner for 2022 by Rawlings on Tuesday. He took home the award over former D-back first baseman Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals and Matt Olson from the Atlanta Braves, who were the two other finalists for the award.
Coyotes earn 1st win at Mullett Arena with victory over Panthers
TEMPE (AP) — Nick Ritchie scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Tuesday night for their first victory in three games at their new Mullett Arena home. “It was pretty cool,” Ritchie said. “The crowd was standing...
KTAR.com
Ambitious master-planned community, now called Teravalis, breaks ground in Buckeye
PHOENIX – Developers of an ambitious master-planned community in the West Valley held a groundbreaking ceremony last week. The plans for Teravalis, previously known as Douglas Ranch, call for 100,000 homes and 55 million square feet of commercial development over 37,000 acres in Buckeye. The community will have space...
fabulousarizona.com
Thanksgiving Dining in Phoenix 2022
Whether you desire a fine-dining prix-fixe holiday feast or simply need to pick up a few pies and tasty sides for your cozy family spread at home, read on for 30-plus restaurants and resorts that are offering Thanksgiving dining in Phoenix. Be sure to make reservations if you’re dining in...
Arizona Cardinals add ILB Kamu Grugier-Hill, release Rodrigo Blankenship
The Arizona Cardinals didn’t make a deal in the hours before the NFL’s trade deadline, but they did move quickly after it passed, agreeing Tuesday to sign veteran linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill. Arizona made the signing official Wednesday and to make roster room released kicker Rodrigo Blankenship with an...
