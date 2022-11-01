ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Sports

D-backs prospects Jordan Lawlar, Justin Martinez named to Fall Stars Game

The Arizona Fall League released the rosters for the 2022 Fall Stars Game, and two Arizona Diamondbacks prospects made the cut. Shortstop Jordan Lawlar earned a spot on the squad despite only playing 11 games due to a fractured left scapula he suffered on a hit-by-pitch. Lawlar — Arizona’s No. 3 prospect on MLB Pipeline — slashed .278/.469/.528 for the Salt River Rafters this fall with two home runs and four stolen bases.
Arizona Sports

Wildcats' passing attack hopes to get best of stout Utes defense

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — No. 12 Utah is becoming a disruptive force on defense again. After surrendering an average of 529 yards and 42 points in back-to-back games against UCLA and USC, Utah rediscovered its punishing identity in last week’s 21-17 win over Washington State. The Utes generated four sacks and 10 tackles-for-loss while limiting the Cougars to 264 yards on just 50 plays.
statepress.com

Opinion: ASU should not collectively charge residents in student housing for damages

ASU recently told Tooker House residents through email that it would charge “the whole building” for damages totaling around $10,000 if it cannot find the individual culprits. This is a gross example of ASU, which has historically neglected its dorm buildings, using its power to demand students pay for damages that pale in comparison to problems the University itself has neglected to fix.
12 News

No charges, but a history of abuse allegations against Arizona teacher, LDS bishop, volunteer

PHOENIX — A former school teacher arrested last year for the alleged assault of two Phoenix junior high students will not be criminally charged, 12News has learned. Glendon Templeton, 62, previously a bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS), was accused of groping the teen girls when he was their volleyball coach at Canyon Springs STEM Academy in Phoenix.
Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks waive 3 players, Hernandez claimed by A's

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Thursday they have waived infielder Yonny Hernandez, infielder Jake Hager and right-handed pitcher Keynan Middleton. Hernandez was claimed by the Oakland Athletics while Hager and Middleton cleared waivers. Hernandez, 24, was originally acquired by the D-backs in April in exchange for center fielder Jeferson Espinal....
Arizona Sports

D-backs 1B Christian Walker wins 2022 Gold Glove

Arizona Diamondbacks veteran Christian Walker was named the first base Gold Glove Award winner for 2022 by Rawlings on Tuesday. He took home the award over former D-back first baseman Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals and Matt Olson from the Atlanta Braves, who were the two other finalists for the award.
fabulousarizona.com

Thanksgiving Dining in Phoenix 2022

Whether you desire a fine-dining prix-fixe holiday feast or simply need to pick up a few pies and tasty sides for your cozy family spread at home, read on for 30-plus restaurants and resorts that are offering Thanksgiving dining in Phoenix. Be sure to make reservations if you’re dining in...
Arizona Sports

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

