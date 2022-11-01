ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

whbc.com

Canton OKs 30-Percent Share of ‘Undivided’ Local Government Funding

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For 30 years now, Stark County’s 38 political subdivisions including the municipalities, townships and Stark Parks have agreed on how to divide up millions of dollars in undivided Local Government Funding. it looks like they’ll do the same for the next...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

MacKenzie Scott donates record $2.4M to Akron Urban League

AKRON, Ohio – Philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott donated $2.4 million to the Akron Urban League, the organization announced this week. The Akron Urban League is one of 25 such affiliates throughout the U.S. to receive a substantial donation from Scott as part of the Giving Pledge, a declaration by some of the world’s wealthiest families and individuals to give the majority of their wealth to charities. Scott, the billionaire ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $12.5 billion to charitable organizations in the past two years, according to Forbes reports.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Black Voters Matter bus rolls into Akron to encourage voting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Black Voters Matter bus came to Akron on Nov. 2 to bolster the city’s efforts to get the vote out. Akron, still reeling from the police shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker back in June, reached out to the national effort of the Black Voters Matter organization.
AKRON, OH
channele2e.com

Accounting Firm & MSP Merge: Rea & Associates, ARCIS Combine Businesses

Accounting firm Rea & Associates has merged with managed services provider (MSP) ARCIS Technology Group. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 934 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WFMJ.com

Columbiana County hosting hiring event

Ohio to Work Mahoning Valley and Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition and others will be hosting a hiring event in Columbiana County November 2. The hiring event looks to connect Columbiana County residents with local employers who have open positions. Employers in manufacturing, technology and healthcare industries with current job openings...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Conversion therapy bans could prevent hundreds of youth suicides over the next decade

Last Monday, the Akron City Council voted to ban conversion therapy in the city, making it the eleventh city in Ohio to do so.  The pseudoscientific practice referred to as “conversion therapy” encompasses counseling aimed at children focused on changing sexual orientation. The practice has been condemned by the American Medical Association, the American Counseling […] The post Conversion therapy bans could prevent hundreds of youth suicides over the next decade appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Akron's WinterBlast returns for 19th year

AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report. One of Northeast Ohio's most popular winter event is back!. You can expect all the same fun: Putt-Putt, ice bumper cars, ice bikes, outdoor igloos, Archie the 22-foot talking Snowman, and Breakfast with Santa. And, of...
AKRON, OH
kentwired.com

New plant market to flourish in downtown Kent

The Flourish Plant Market opened in downtown Kent on the corner of S. Water St. and E. Main St. on Saturday, October 29. TV2 reporter Alexandria Manthey analyzes the post-pandemic economy and opportunities for small businesses in Kent.
KENT, OH

