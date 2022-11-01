Read full article on original website
Local attorneys sanctioned for not continuing education
Keeping up with changes in the legal system is a constant challenge and there are rules to make sure that attorneys are up to speed.
Canton OKs 30-Percent Share of ‘Undivided’ Local Government Funding
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For 30 years now, Stark County’s 38 political subdivisions including the municipalities, townships and Stark Parks have agreed on how to divide up millions of dollars in undivided Local Government Funding. it looks like they’ll do the same for the next...
MacKenzie Scott donates record $2.4M to Akron Urban League
AKRON, Ohio – Philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott donated $2.4 million to the Akron Urban League, the organization announced this week. The Akron Urban League is one of 25 such affiliates throughout the U.S. to receive a substantial donation from Scott as part of the Giving Pledge, a declaration by some of the world’s wealthiest families and individuals to give the majority of their wealth to charities. Scott, the billionaire ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $12.5 billion to charitable organizations in the past two years, according to Forbes reports.
Black Voters Matter bus rolls into Akron to encourage voting
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Black Voters Matter bus came to Akron on Nov. 2 to bolster the city’s efforts to get the vote out. Akron, still reeling from the police shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker back in June, reached out to the national effort of the Black Voters Matter organization.
Accounting Firm & MSP Merge: Rea & Associates, ARCIS Combine Businesses
Accounting firm Rea & Associates has merged with managed services provider (MSP) ARCIS Technology Group. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 934 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.
Five takeaways from Akron Public Schools Superintendent Fowler-Mack's State of the Schools
Superintendent Christine Fowler-Mack said the state of Akron Public Schools is “strong” Tuesday during annual remarks at the State of the Schools, presented by the Akron Press Club, although she made it clear the district is still facing challenges coming out of the pandemic. Here are some takeaways...
Staff calls for safety measures at Indian River Juvenile Facility
Safety concerns are top of mind for corrections officers and staff at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility. Nearly 2 weeks after a 12-hour standoff, staff rallied for better working conditions.
Columbiana County hosting hiring event
Ohio to Work Mahoning Valley and Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition and others will be hosting a hiring event in Columbiana County November 2. The hiring event looks to connect Columbiana County residents with local employers who have open positions. Employers in manufacturing, technology and healthcare industries with current job openings...
Ohio men not registered for military draft could face consequences as college students
OHIO — A college student at Kent State University was charged thousands of dollars on his tuition bill for not being in the selective service, and now he's urging others to double check they are signed up. Nick Lombardo, a sophomore, said he has been working his way through...
No more Whoppers in downtown Warren
It appears as though a fast food restaurant in downtown Warren has closed its doors.
Trustees oppose petition for annexation of land
Trustees from Howland and Vienna say they oppose a petition from two property owners to annex land currently located in their townships to the city of Niles.
Democrats look to win back Ohio House seat in Portage County in 2022
Democrats are hoping to take back an Ohio House seat in Portage County in this year's election that went red in 2020. The race pits the incumbent Republican against a prominent local Democrat. Portage County has a history of electing both Democrats and Republicans, but the county went very red...
Youngstown mom fed up with school bus tardiness
Candace Connelly lives near the busy intersection of Jacobs Road and Oak Street Extension.
X-Rated Halloween display in Ohio neighborhood
A homeowner located in front of Willoughby Middle School posed several skeletons in the front yard performing sex acts.
Conversion therapy bans could prevent hundreds of youth suicides over the next decade
Last Monday, the Akron City Council voted to ban conversion therapy in the city, making it the eleventh city in Ohio to do so. The pseudoscientific practice referred to as “conversion therapy” encompasses counseling aimed at children focused on changing sexual orientation. The practice has been condemned by the American Medical Association, the American Counseling […] The post Conversion therapy bans could prevent hundreds of youth suicides over the next decade appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Want property? Mow it to own it in Youngstown
Youngstown City Council's finance committee was presented Monday with a new program to beautify some of the city-owned vacant lots.
Cancer surgeon transforms own diagnosis into gift for other patients
For Dr. Gregory Boone, breast cancer surgeon at Cleveland Clinic's Mercy Hospital in Canton, his personal battle with cancer has transformed into a gift for not only him and his family, but his patients.
Akron's WinterBlast returns for 19th year
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report. One of Northeast Ohio's most popular winter event is back!. You can expect all the same fun: Putt-Putt, ice bumper cars, ice bikes, outdoor igloos, Archie the 22-foot talking Snowman, and Breakfast with Santa. And, of...
New plant market to flourish in downtown Kent
The Flourish Plant Market opened in downtown Kent on the corner of S. Water St. and E. Main St. on Saturday, October 29. TV2 reporter Alexandria Manthey analyzes the post-pandemic economy and opportunities for small businesses in Kent.
Vienna, Howland Township trustees to discuss fighting potential annexation into Niles
Vienna and Howland Township trustees will be meeting Wednesday night at 6pm at the Howland Township Administrative Building to discuss fighting potential annexation to the City of Niles. Concurrently, Niles city council will meet at 6pm to vote on legislation to annex a parcel of land in Vienna Township. Trustees...
