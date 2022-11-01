ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

upenn.edu

Penn Alumni: 2022 Awards of Merit, Creative Spirit Award, and Young Alumni Awards

The University of Pennsylvania honored eight distinguished alumni at the 2022 Alumni Award of Merit Gala on Friday, October 21. Sharing the spotlight were Alberto Chamorro, Lee Spelman Doty, William Hohns, Joan Lau, and Alex H. Park, who all received the Alumni Award of Merit, along with Todd Lieberman, who accepted the Creative Spirit Award, and Omid Shokoufandeh, who accepted the Young Alumni Award. In addition to the alumni awards, Laura W. Perna of the Graduate School of Education (GSE) accepted the Faculty Award of Merit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
upenn.edu

Cross country trio earns All-Ivy praise

For only the second time in program history, three runners on the women’s cross country team have earned All-Ivy recognition. Third-year runner Maeve Stiles has received First-Team All-Ivy recognition and fourth-year runner Lizzy Bader and first-year runner Lily Murphy were selected Second-Team All-Ivy. With a time of 20:58.5, Stiles,...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
upenn.edu

Making waves: The Renovation of Penn’s Boathouse

Built in 1875, Penn Rowing’s home on Boathouse Row has launched countless shells over the program’s distinguished history. That legacy is not lost on today’s student-athletes. “I remember my first year on the team, being in awe of the historic feeling of the old boathouse,” says Quinn...
PENN, PA
upenn.edu

Penn Vet Launches Center for Stewardship Agriculture and Food Security

The University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine (Penn Vet) has launched a new research hub, the Center for Stewardship Agriculture and Food Security (CSAFS), located at Penn Vet’s New Bolton Center in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. The center enables Penn Vet to capitalize on its niche strength in animal agriculture, deepened through innovative partnerships with other Penn centers, to drive sustainable agricultural and veterinary healthcare practices and methods, while addressing the world’s growing nutritional demands.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA

