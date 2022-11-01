Halloween’s officially over people and you know what that means—time to put up the Christmas tree! Okay, that might be jumping the gun just a little, however, with the holidays seemingly approaching sooner every year, annual traditions like Rockefeller Center’s Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony gain increasing amounts of online attention. Despite that our jack-o-lanterns haven’t even begun rotting on our porches yet, Rockefeller Center’s officially revealed its pick for 2022’s Christmas Tree, and the New York spruce is an absolute beast.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO