Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
NYC Commissioner Eric Ulrich Resigns After Coming Under a Gambling InvestigationAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Another Rikers Island Inmate dies, the 18th in 2022News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Related
The Verge
500 drones will form a giant Candy Crush ad above NYC tonight
Five hundred light-equipped drones are being launched into the sky above New York City this evening to form a giant flying advertisement for the Candy Crush mobile game. (via Gothamist). The 10-minute-long choreographed performance has been organized for the game’s 10th anniversary and will “turn the sky into the largest...
Queens Neighborhood Overwhelmed By Violent Squirrel Attacks
Boasting one of the lowest rates of crime per capita in all of New York City, Queens' neighborhood Rego Park has long been one of the most desired places to live in New York City. However, a number of residents have been viciously accosted by several violently aggressive squirrels in ...
Federal Officer On Vacation At Disney World Spots Wanted Fugitive
The federal postal inspector was working the case and recognized the suspect's distinct tattoo.
Washington Square News
Intruder evades NYU dorm security at Alumni Hall, Coral Tower
A man unaffiliated with NYU dodged security and entered Alumni Hall and Coral Tower on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The unidentified perpetrator was removed from Alumni Hall by Campus Safety officers. The officers then reported the incident to the New York City Police Department at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Later...
‘Tis the Season: Bronx Zoo’s Holiday Lights return
The opening of Holiday Lights at the Bronx Zoo marks the unofficial start to the New York City holiday season. The family-favorite tradition opens to the public on Friday, November 18 and will run on select dates through Jan. 8. Holiday Lights is a fully outdoor experience. The six lantern...
wufe967.com
Democratic NYC lawmaker backs Zeldin over Hochul, defying party: 'We don't feel safe'
A New York City Democratic lawmaker crossed party lines Thursday to endorse Republican Lee Zeldin for governor over incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul. New York City Democratic city councilman Robert Holden, a moderate from Glendale, Queens, slammed Hochul over the crime crisis ravaging both the city and state. “It is absurd...
amny.com
18 hours of action: Rikers Island closure demands repeated at Lower Manhattan protest
Human rights advocates took part in an 18-hour day of action Thursday as they seek the closure of Rikers Island. The length of the demonstration posed significance for the organizers, as they held one hour of action for every lost life inside a city jail this year. The large crowd...
2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Selected, And It’s Enormous
Halloween’s officially over people and you know what that means—time to put up the Christmas tree! Okay, that might be jumping the gun just a little, however, with the holidays seemingly approaching sooner every year, annual traditions like Rockefeller Center’s Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony gain increasing amounts of online attention. Despite that our jack-o-lanterns haven’t even begun rotting on our porches yet, Rockefeller Center’s officially revealed its pick for 2022’s Christmas Tree, and the New York spruce is an absolute beast.
Delish
The Jewish Deli Is An NYC Icon. Here’s How It’s Changed
“I’ll have what she’s having.” The quote is iconic. You probably know it’s from When Harry Met Sally, and although the corned beef and pastrami sandwich isn't what caused Sally to make such a scene in Katz's Deli, it certainly convinced the lady at the next table to try it.
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes
I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
NBC New York
NYC Inferno That Killed 3 Kids Blamed on Power Strip
Fire investigators say they now know the cause of last weekend's deadly inferno that devoured a Bronx home and claimed the lives of three children and an adult. Officials on Friday identified the source of the fire, tracing it back to a damaged power strip inside the home. Fire marshals ruled it accidental.
Woman raped near Pier 45 in Manhattan’s Hudson River Park: NYPD
WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman was raped while jogging near Pier 45 in the West Village’s Hudson River Park early Thursday, according to authorities. A suspect was taken into police custody hours after the attack, police sources told PIX11 News. Investigators are also looking into whether the suspect is connected to at least […]
bkreader.com
An Abandoned Church in Flatbush to Become a Creative Hub, Performance Venue
In an effort to re-establish the communal art spaces of earlier decades, a 28,000-square-foot church is receiving an overhaul to create a new hub for Brooklyn’s creative community. “The Church will foster mass collaboration between different artist communities, disciplines, backgrounds, organizations, and the neighborhood local to its walls,” Audrey...
See Staten Island’s new painted Sanitation truck: A tribute to DSNY essential workers
New York, N.Y. -- Artists were challenged to showcase cleanliness, sustainability and New York’s Strongest --the 7,500 uniformed men and women who keep New York City clean, safe and healthy -- for the city Department of Sanitation’s newest Trucks of Art project. “Our collection trucks are a part...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1686 Weeks Avenue in Claremont, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1686 Weeks Avenue, a six-story residential building in Claremont, The Bronx. Designed by ADB Associates and developed by Israel Frankel of Isra Holdings, the structure yields 25 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $75,360 to $156,130.
fox5ny.com
Coyote spotted in the Bronx; more likely live in area
NEW YORK - FOX 5 NY photojournalist Brenda Rivera recoded a video of a coyote roaming the Riverdale section of the Bronx recently. Residents said they hear howling at night and wonder if the coyotes have a den in the neighborhood. The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation...
mynwmo.com
New York Food Stamps November 2022 Benefits and EBT Discounts
SNAP provides food assistance to low-income workers, older adults, and the disabled. SNAP benefits are deposited every month statewide in New York, beginning in November 2022. The Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration administers SNAP benefits in New York City, and the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance administers SNAP benefits in the rest of the state.
Man shot multiple times in Greenwich Village as Halloween parade wrapped up
The 21-year-old victim was struck on his back and buttocks and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.
Best of Staten Island: Nominate your favorite diner
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Diners are known for their comfort food, personable staff and overall great vibe. We at the Advance/SILive.com want to know which of the borough’s diners have all of the above — and then some — for this penultimate 2022 Best of Staten Island category.
The Countdown: Police shootings in Newark, Brooklyn
In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we follow breaking news on two police shootings, one in Newark and another in Brooklyn.
Comments / 0