ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Verge

500 drones will form a giant Candy Crush ad above NYC tonight

Five hundred light-equipped drones are being launched into the sky above New York City this evening to form a giant flying advertisement for the Candy Crush mobile game. (via Gothamist). The 10-minute-long choreographed performance has been organized for the game’s 10th anniversary and will “turn the sky into the largest...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

Intruder evades NYU dorm security at Alumni Hall, Coral Tower

A man unaffiliated with NYU dodged security and entered Alumni Hall and Coral Tower on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The unidentified perpetrator was removed from Alumni Hall by Campus Safety officers. The officers then reported the incident to the New York City Police Department at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Later...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Selected, And It’s Enormous

Halloween’s officially over people and you know what that means—time to put up the Christmas tree! Okay, that might be jumping the gun just a little, however, with the holidays seemingly approaching sooner every year, annual traditions like Rockefeller Center’s Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony gain increasing amounts of online attention. Despite that our jack-o-lanterns haven’t even begun rotting on our porches yet, Rockefeller Center’s officially revealed its pick for 2022’s Christmas Tree, and the New York spruce is an absolute beast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Delish

The Jewish Deli Is An NYC Icon. Here’s How It’s Changed

“I’ll have what she’s having.” The quote is iconic. You probably know it’s from When Harry Met Sally, and although the corned beef and pastrami sandwich isn't what caused Sally to make such a scene in Katz's Deli, it certainly convinced the lady at the next table to try it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bridget Mulroy

Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes

I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
PLAINVIEW, NY
NBC New York

NYC Inferno That Killed 3 Kids Blamed on Power Strip

Fire investigators say they now know the cause of last weekend's deadly inferno that devoured a Bronx home and claimed the lives of three children and an adult. Officials on Friday identified the source of the fire, tracing it back to a damaged power strip inside the home. Fire marshals ruled it accidental.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman raped near Pier 45 in Manhattan’s Hudson River Park: NYPD

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman was raped while jogging near Pier 45 in the West Village’s Hudson River Park early Thursday, according to authorities. A suspect was taken into police custody hours after the attack, police sources told PIX11 News. Investigators are also looking into whether the suspect is connected to at least […]
MANHATTAN, NY
bkreader.com

An Abandoned Church in Flatbush to Become a Creative Hub, Performance Venue

In an effort to re-establish the communal art spaces of earlier decades, a 28,000-square-foot church is receiving an overhaul to create a new hub for Brooklyn’s creative community. “The Church will foster mass collaboration between different artist communities, disciplines, backgrounds, organizations, and the neighborhood local to its walls,” Audrey...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1686 Weeks Avenue in Claremont, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1686 Weeks Avenue, a six-story residential building in Claremont, The Bronx. Designed by ADB Associates and developed by Israel Frankel of Isra Holdings, the structure yields 25 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $75,360 to $156,130.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Coyote spotted in the Bronx; more likely live in area

NEW YORK - FOX 5 NY photojournalist Brenda Rivera recoded a video of a coyote roaming the Riverdale section of the Bronx recently. Residents said they hear howling at night and wonder if the coyotes have a den in the neighborhood. The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation...
BRONX, NY
mynwmo.com

New York Food Stamps November 2022 Benefits and EBT Discounts

SNAP provides food assistance to low-income workers, older adults, and the disabled. SNAP benefits are deposited every month statewide in New York, beginning in November 2022. The Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration administers SNAP benefits in New York City, and the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance administers SNAP benefits in the rest of the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy