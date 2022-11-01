Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
Washington Square News
Women’s basketball expects success in upcoming season
Last season, the NYU women’s basketball team finished in the Elite 8, its best playoff run in the past decade. The Violets soared past teams in the University Athletic Association play, finishing with a 13-1 overall record. The team played tremendously on offense — the Violets stayed patient and...
Washington Square News
Intruder evades NYU dorm security at Alumni Hall, Coral Tower
A man unaffiliated with NYU dodged security and entered Alumni Hall and Coral Tower on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The unidentified perpetrator was removed from Alumni Hall by Campus Safety officers. The officers then reported the incident to the New York City Police Department at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Later...
Montclarion
Montclair State Community Reacts to Merging of Montclair State and Bloomfield College
Montclair State University students had a range of reactions on the recently announced merger with Bloomfield College, which is expected to be completed in June 2023. The Oct. 26 announcement comes a year after Bloomfield College started looking for support from higher education institutions as threats of closure were rising.
Maddening Rutgers mask policy changed again
The on again, off again, mask policy at Rutgers University is off again. The faculty union has been pressing for Rutgers to let professors decide if masks should be worn in classrooms, and are awaiting a final ruling from the state's Public Employment Relations Council (PERC.) A hearing has been...
Washington Square News
The Cheap Labor of Academia
The history of the fraught relationship between NYU and its unionized adjuncts. A tentative contract was reached between NYU and ACT-UAW Local 7902, the union that represents adjunct faculty at NYU and The New School, early on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 1. The agreement marks the end of seven months of negotiations and will increase compensation, health care coverage and other employee benefits for adjuncts across the university.
Washington Square News
NYU vows to save Morton Williams supermarket
A Morton Williams supermarket — which is one of the only grocery stores in the Greenwich Village area — will not be displaced from the neighborhood, according to university president Andrew Hamilton and a group of elected city officials. The supermarket, located on a lot owned by NYU...
Ridgewood, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Ridgewood. The West Orange High School football team will have a game with Ridgewood High School on November 04, 2022, 15:30:00. The West Orange High School football team will have a game with Ridgewood High School on November 04, 2022, 15:30:00.
Boys soccer: St. Benedict’s tops Pennington in Prep A final
St. Benedict’s claimed the Prep A championship after a 2-0 win over Pennington in Newark, its 33rd title in the tournament in school history. Lewis Campbell and Martin Plgarin had a goal apiece for St. Benedict’s (17-0), which outscored opponents 77-2 and won its 87th straight game and earned its 15th shutout of the campaign.
Irvington, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Northern Highlands Regional High School football team will have a game with Irvington High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
Roselle Catholic’s star-studded boys basketball squad ranked No. 1 nationally
Roselle Catholic ended the 2021-22 season ranked No. 1 in New Jersey for the third time in eight years after defeating Camden in overtime in the final NJSIAA Tournament of Champions last March. The Lions’ status as a team to fear has broadened substantially in the last seven months, and...
Washington Square News
NYU profs, local politicians address sudden resignation of chief NY judge
An NYU School of Law panel discussed solutions to address the current vacancy of the chief justice of the highest court in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The person who fills the position will affect the political balance of decisions made by the New York Court of Appeals, which has been divided on its interpretation of state laws in recent years.
Washington Square News
Off-Third: NYU should celebrate Christmas even earlier
Off-Third is WSN’s satire column. As soon as the clock strikes midnight on Nov. 1, Instagram stories everywhere go from pictures of lingerie-with-animal-ears costumes to red and green Canva posts to mark the beginning of the holiday season. Almost eight weeks before Christmas starts, Mariah Carey’s voice can be heard in each square inch of every department store, and people start trading their pumpkin spice lattes for peppermint mochas. But I argue even that is too late. NYU should begin holiday festivities with the onset of the fall semester.
MaxPreps
High school basketball rankings: Roselle Catholic opens at No. 1 in Preseason MaxPreps Top 25
Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) begins the season as our team to beat after capturing its fifth New Jersey Tournament of Champions title last season to finish the year ranked No. 4 nationally with a record of 29-2. The Lions look to continue their ascension this season behind one of the...
North Jersey, Non-Public A boys soccer quarterfinals roundup, Nov. 2
Senior Karan Chauhan scored the matchwinner in the second overtime period as NJ.com top-ranked and top-seeded Seton Hall Prep dispatched eighth-seeded Don Bosco Prep 1-0 in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Non-Public A Tournament at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Seton Hall Prep (17-2),...
Field of Dreams: Restoration work nearly complete on historic Hinchliffe Stadium
Hinchliffe Stadium was a home field for Black baseball players excluded from the Major Leagues in the 1930s and 1940s. But for the last 25 years, the stadium has been nearly forgotten.
Amadhia
The Jack Moves Put Newark R&B Back on the Map
Newark, New Jersey’s own Gwen Guthrie once sang in 1986, “Ain’t nothing going on but the rent.” Thirty-six years later, it’s the same story nationwide: rent increases, high-rise developments with only 20 percent affordable housing required, corporate buy-up of housing, and little opportunity for artists. The Jack Moves never expected their self-built studio in downtown Newark to last forever; they were squatters in the turn-of-the-century building that had fallen out of code. Still, they managed to record their debut in 2015, as well as the recently released Cruiserweight LP.
thedigestonline.com
Inside NJ’s Hippest Brick Oven Pizzeria
Pizza might be the one constant in dining that never goes out of style. New York, Sicilian, bar pie, Detroit, Neapolitan— the list of pizza styles goes on, each one moving into the number one spot briefly before being dethroned by another worthy form. Thousands of NY-style slice shops, legendary bar pies such as Patsy’s in Paterson, rich tomato pies from dueling shops in a Trenton suburb, and so much more go into making New Jersey what is easily the greatest destination for pizza in the world.
Bayonne to unveil Chuck Wepner statue in Collins Park
Bayonne will unveil a statue of Bayonne boxing legend Chuck Wepner on Saturday, November 12, at 12 p.m., in Dennis P. Collins Park, Mayor James Davis. The “Bayonne Bleeder,” who is 83-years-old, will finally see the installation of his statue in his hometown. The event will take place...
Hackensack University Medical Center undergoes major tech transformation
HACKENSACK, N.J. -- CBS2 got a behind-the-scenes look Tuesday at one of the largest hospital expansion projects in New Jersey history.It transformed Hackensack University Medical Center into what they call the smartest hospital in the Garden State, Vanessa Murdock reported.Walking into the new Helena Theurer Pavilion might feel like walking into the lobby of a fancy hotel, but it is no hotel. It's a hospital, a SMART one."In every sense of the word," said Robert Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. "For its technological abilities and because hospital in the nation built during COVID era."Lessons learned from COVID are embedded...
njbmagazine.com
Young Named Interim CEO at Newark Symphony Hall
Newark Symphony Hall (NSH), New Jersey’s largest Black-led arts and entertainment venue, has announced the appointment of Talia L. Young as interim CEO following the resignation of President and CEO Taneshia Nash Laird, who is stepping down next month after four years. With a background in government affairs, economic development and entrepreneurship, Young has served on the NSH board since 2014. NSH’s board, led by Chair Fayemi Shakur, is spearheading the search for a permanent CEO while working closely with Nash Laird and Young on a transition plan.
