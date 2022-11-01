Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
This Iconic French Pastry House Is Bringing A Taste Of Paris To NYC
New York City and France are no strangers–an area in Nolita/SoHo has a rich history of French culture and immigrant communities and has therefore become NYC’s very own “Little Paris” neighborhood. And now us New Yorkers are getting even more of a taste of the Parisian lifestyle. Iconic French tearoom and pastry house Angelina Paris is popping up at French restaurant L’Avenue at Saks, and if you take any of our suggestions let it be this one–their pastries and hot chocolate are an absolute must-try. The Midtown restaurant will serve what can safely be considered the most famous hot chocolate in all of Europe alongside the cult-favorite patisserie’s Mont Blanc dessert, a dessert made of sweetened chestnut purée in the form of vermicelli and topped with whipped cream. In addition to the grab-and-go bakery, the pop-up’s counter space will also include a retail shop offering Angelina’s famous hot chocolate in bottle or powder form, as well as Cocoa and Gianduja spread creams, mixed teas, caramels, jams, chocolate boxes, and more, making it possible for visitors to bring Angelina’s fine dining experience to their own home.
purewow.com
Where to Order Thanksgiving Dinner and Catering in NYC
What’s that? You don’t want to make an elaborate, 12-dish meal in your closet-sized kitchen? Shocking. Leave the cooking to these restaurants, bakeries and markets instead, so you can focus on what’s important. (Stuffing your face with pie and passing out at 8 p.m.) Here, our list of the best places to order Thanksgiving dinner and catering in NYC this holiday.
9 things to do in NYC this weekend (Nov. 3 - 6)
The city is full of life and it has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.
Washington Square News
Off-Third: NYU should celebrate Christmas even earlier
Off-Third is WSN’s satire column. As soon as the clock strikes midnight on Nov. 1, Instagram stories everywhere go from pictures of lingerie-with-animal-ears costumes to red and green Canva posts to mark the beginning of the holiday season. Almost eight weeks before Christmas starts, Mariah Carey’s voice can be heard in each square inch of every department store, and people start trading their pumpkin spice lattes for peppermint mochas. But I argue even that is too late. NYU should begin holiday festivities with the onset of the fall semester.
stupiddope.com
NYC Weed Guide: Where To Find The Cities Best Weed
With the current weed laws in NYC, it is imperative to know how to buy the highest quality weed in the safest way possible. Simply put, if you choose a delivery option, you will be able to get some of the best weed in NYC by following these two simple steps in order to get your hands on it.
‘Tis the Season: Bronx Zoo’s Holiday Lights return
The opening of Holiday Lights at the Bronx Zoo marks the unofficial start to the New York City holiday season. The family-favorite tradition opens to the public on Friday, November 18 and will run on select dates through Jan. 8. Holiday Lights is a fully outdoor experience. The six lantern...
Thanksgiving Day Feasts You Don’t Have to Cook: NYC’s Top Turkey Day Spots
Want a hassle-free Thanksgiving meal? Check out the top spots in NYC to order out and dine in for a terrific turkey, steak, or even a vegan meal—or skip straight to dessert. Thanksgiving is a time to be with family and celebrate all the things for which we’re thankful. And if you want to be thankful for not having to cook for all that family, then you’ve come to the right place. The spots below will help you get a full course meal on the table with little to no prep on your part (don’t worry, we won’t tell!). You can even skip the post-feast dishes and dine-in for an extra-special Thanksgiving dinner. And don’t forget to leave room for dessert! Whatever you decide—take out or dine in—New York City has the best places to serve you up something divine on Thanksgiving Day in 2022.
Cheap 'JFK Airport' Hack to Get to Midtown Manhattan Is a Game-Changer
Most people aren't aware of this!
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes
I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
tinybeans.com
The 12 NYC Toy Stores That Beat Online Shopping, Hands Down
These are the best NYC toy stores to find unique gifts for the kiddos in your life. Looking for a way to make a kid smile while also supporting a local New York City business? Get some toys from your neighborhood NYC toy store. Whether the kids could use some upgraded gear in the playroom, there’s a big birthday coming up, or you need a LEGO kit delivered, stat, we found several NYC toy stores (and some in the Hamptons) that are just adorable.
stupiddope.com
How To Safely Find The Best Weed in NYC
In light of NYC’s current weed laws, it’s critical to know how to buy the best weed safely in NYC. In short, if you opt for delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in NYC if you follow these three very easy steps. How to...
Delish
The Jewish Deli Is An NYC Icon. Here’s How It’s Changed
“I’ll have what she’s having.” The quote is iconic. You probably know it’s from When Harry Met Sally, and although the corned beef and pastrami sandwich isn't what caused Sally to make such a scene in Katz's Deli, it certainly convinced the lady at the next table to try it.
IKEA Closes Location In New York
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
NBC New York
What Amazon, Google and Other Top Companies Are Paying in NYC
New York City's new pay transparency law went into effect on Nov. 1, which means that jobseekers — and anyone else who's curious — can find out how much money some of the top companies in the world are offering their employees. Under the law, businesses hiring in...
sgbonline.com
Ugg Opens First ‘Feel House’ Pop-Up In Brooklyn
Ugg opened its first Feel House pop-up “dedicated to self-expression,” in the Williamsburg neighborhood in Brooklyn that draws a fashionable crowd. The footwear brand also plans to open two additional Feel House pop-ups in Chengdu, China and Seongsu-dong, Seoul, South Korea. Ugg introduced the Feel House concept as...
NYC migrant crisis highlights long standing homeless shelter issues
A group of unhoused, recently-arrived migrant people sit under the FDR, waiting for a mobile soup kitchen. The food offered within the homeless shelter system, they say, is inedible. A recent influx of asylum seekers in the city’s shelter system underscores complaints residents have had for years over inadequate food and safety concerns inside of shelters. [ more › ]
Queens couple nearly homeless after 'real estate runaround'
Instead of the getting keys to their new Queens apartment, one couple said they got a real estate runaround and were left nearly homeless.
Herald Community Newspapers
10 years of building a vibrant Jewish Community
In 2012, the Chabad House of Hewlett’s goal was to showcase the beauty of the Jewish heritage by creating a nonjudgmental environment for the community it serves. A decade later, members believe they’ve accomplished that and much more. “It’s not that common that a synagogue opens, and in...
newyorkalmanack.com
When Manhattan Spoke German: Lüchow’s, Würzburger & Little Germany
In the next two decades, when large parts of the territory were plunged into deep socio-political and economic problems, another hundred thousand Germans crossed the Atlantic turning New York into the world’s third-largest German-speaking city, after Berlin and Vienna. Established in the 1840s and peaking during the 1870s, Little...
invisiblepeople.tv
NYC Program Puts Cash Directly in the Hands of Homeless Youth
When you give people money, they can afford things. That was the idea behind the wildly successful Child Tax Credit, which lifted 2.9 million kids out of poverty. It’s the idea behind a program in Washington state that provides flexible funding to youths aging out of foster care. And it’s the idea behind the Trust Youth Initiative, a New York City-based effort that puts money directly into the hands of homeless youth.
