GOP Candidate Said Elites Drink Blood, Sell ‘Baby Body Parts’ After Abortion
Kristina Karamo, the Trump-backed GOP candidate for Michigan secretary of state, once expressed support in 2020 for one of QAnon’s most outlandish conspiracies: that elites drink the blood of children and ‘sell baby body parts’ after abortions. VICE News obtained an audio recording of Karamo’s appearance on...
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China
Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
Washington Examiner
Kathy Hochul learns from Terry McAuliffe how to lose a blue state
Is recent Virginia history repeating itself in New York? Will a Republican candidate for governor win an upset victory because the favored Democrat reveals a breathtaking nonchalance toward the issue voters care about most?. Gov. Kathy Hochul may have just gifted deep blue New York to her challenger Rep. Lee...
Extremist Gun Group Talks Of 'Firepower We Have To Unload' On Democratic Candidates
As U.S. agencies warn of violence ahead of the midterms, the American Firearms Association is targeting "gun-grabbing candidates" with overheated rhetoric.
Last chance for the GOP to save itself
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Here is a question for Republicans to consider before next week’s midterm elections: How far does former President Donald Trump have to go before the GOP kicks him out of the party? Put another way, will the Republican Party save itself before it has completely lost its soul?
MSNBC
Trump insists the United States is 'rigged, crooked and evil'
As Donald Trump’s legal troubles mount, the former president turned to his social media platform over the weekend to whine in a rather provocative way. “The Witch Hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages of documents, they’ve got nothing. If I had what Hunter and Joe had, it would be the Electric Chair. Our Country is Rigged, Crooked, and Evil — We must bring it back, and FAST. Next stop, Communism!”
RSV cases in small children are spiking across Philadelphia region, doctors warn
"Four out of every 1,000 babies under six months old are being hospitalized for RSV," a local doctor said.
Trump Pushes Supporters to Become Poll Challengers at Unhinged Iowa Rally
Donald Trump encouraged supporters to take “election integrity” into their own hands by manning polling places during a Thursday night pre-midterm rally in Sioux City, Iowa. The former president was in Iowa to support Sen. Chuck Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds, who are both up for reelection Tuesday. “We need a landslide so big that the radical left cannot rig it or steal it!” Trump told the crowd. “If you care about election integrity, volunteer as an election worker, poll watcher, or poll challenger,” Trump said. “We need you!” Poll challengers are election observers who have the ability to challenge whether...
americanmilitarynews.com
Report: Biden pressured El Paso mayor not to declare immigration emergency
The Biden administration reportedly directed the Democratic mayor of El Paso, Texas not to declare a state of emergency over an immigration crisis that recently saw more than 1,000 migrants a day released into the border city. Mayor Oscar Leeser has been urged by at least three city councilors to...
CNBC
Op-ed: Democrats are better for our country and economy
Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., is chair of the centrist New Democrat Coalition in the U.S. House of Representatives. As voters head to the polls next Tuesday, they'll look at what Congress has accomplished, and the economy will be top of mind. Republicans often claim their party is better for the economy, but if we look at what Democratic majorities have done in just two short years – including recently passing the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act – it's clear the Democratic party is the one setting our country and economy up for long-term success.
Nymag.com
The Democratic Fight That’s Hurting Hochul
To understand why sitting Governor Kathy Hochul holds a surprisingly narrow single-digit lead over GOP opponent Lee Zeldin in the race for governor in a state where a Republican hasn’t won statewide in 20 years, you have to first go back to the middle of May, when she unveiled a ten-point plan to make changes to the state’s controversial bail-reform law.
thecentersquare.com
‘Trick on Taxpayers’ outlines questionable projects funded by COVID-19 relief
(The Center Square) – More and more federally funded, controversial projects that came as part of pandemic-relief spending passed by Congress are coming to light, and few of them do not have anything to do with COVID-19. Citizens Against Government Waste released its annual breakdown of the last year’s...
Anti-smoking forces outspend cigarette industry on California ballot measure to ban flavored tobacco
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg donated millions to the Yes on Prop 31 campaign.
People Are Sharing Their Job And Their Salary, And I'm Absolutely Here For This Pay Transparency
"I'm a history teacher in the Northeast. Due to the pandemic and lack of teachers, I was hired without completing my college degree (don't worry, I'm a good teacher). I make $56K a year."
MSNBC
Reality debunks Republican talking points on oil production
It’s no secret that gas prices have been a politically salient issue this election year, and by all appearances, Republicans are likely to fare well because many consumers aren’t pleased with what they’re paying at the pump. That doesn’t make a lot of sense, but these are the circumstances we find ourselves in.
Business Insider
Democratic Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández faces off against Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson in New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District election
Moderate Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson hopes to oust Democratic incumbent Teresa Leger Fernández in New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: The next big precedent SCOTUS is set to overturn
MARRIED! — Playbook’s own Eugene Daniels and Nathan Stephens were married this weekend in front of close family and friends at the Evergreen Museum and Library in Baltimore. Each groom walked down the aisle with both of his parents. Eugene’s sister masterfully officiated the ceremony, during which both his youngest sibling and Nathan’s sister read poems. Dinner, dancing and an afterparty soon followed, with plenty of Beyoncé songs to go around. Pic on Eugene's Twitter … and more photos: 1, 2, 3, 4.
Business Insider
Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning faces off against Republican Christian Castelli in North Carolina's 6th Congressional District election
Rep. Manning is fending off Republican challenger Christian Castelli, a decorated Army Special Forces veteran, for a second term in Washington.
americanmilitarynews.com
House GOP releases 1,000 page report on FBI, DOJ: ‘broken,’ ‘political institution,’ among claims
The FBI is “broken” and both it and the Department of Justice (DOJ) have become “political institutions,” according to a new 1,000-page report released by House Republicans as the party prepares to launch investigations ahead of expected midterm gains in Congress. “Multitudes of whistleblowers” over the...
Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer faces off against Republican Frank Pallotta in New Jersey's 5th Congressional District election
Gottheimer is fending off Republican challenger Frank Pallotta in a rematch in New Jersey to serve a fourth term in Congress.
