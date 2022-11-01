ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China

Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

Kathy Hochul learns from Terry McAuliffe how to lose a blue state

Is recent Virginia history repeating itself in New York? Will a Republican candidate for governor win an upset victory because the favored Democrat reveals a breathtaking nonchalance toward the issue voters care about most?. Gov. Kathy Hochul may have just gifted deep blue New York to her challenger Rep. Lee...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

Last chance for the GOP to save itself

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Here is a question for Republicans to consider before next week’s midterm elections: How far does former President Donald Trump have to go before the GOP kicks him out of the party? Put another way, will the Republican Party save itself before it has completely lost its soul?
WISCONSIN STATE
MSNBC

Trump insists the United States is 'rigged, crooked and evil'

As Donald Trump’s legal troubles mount, the former president turned to his social media platform over the weekend to whine in a rather provocative way. “The Witch Hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages of documents, they’ve got nothing. If I had what Hunter and Joe had, it would be the Electric Chair. Our Country is Rigged, Crooked, and Evil — We must bring it back, and FAST. Next stop, Communism!”
Rolling Stone

Trump Pushes Supporters to Become Poll Challengers at Unhinged Iowa Rally

Donald Trump encouraged supporters to take “election integrity” into their own hands by manning polling places during a Thursday night pre-midterm rally in Sioux City, Iowa. The former president was in Iowa to support Sen. Chuck Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds, who are both up for reelection Tuesday.  “We need a landslide so big that the radical left cannot rig it or steal it!” Trump told the crowd. “If you care about election integrity, volunteer as an election worker, poll watcher, or poll challenger,” Trump said. “We need you!” Poll challengers are election observers who have the ability to challenge whether...
SIOUX CITY, IA
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Biden pressured El Paso mayor not to declare immigration emergency

The Biden administration reportedly directed the Democratic mayor of El Paso, Texas not to declare a state of emergency over an immigration crisis that recently saw more than 1,000 migrants a day released into the border city. Mayor Oscar Leeser has been urged by at least three city councilors to...
EL PASO, TX
CNBC

Op-ed: Democrats are better for our country and economy

Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., is chair of the centrist New Democrat Coalition in the U.S. House of Representatives. As voters head to the polls next Tuesday, they'll look at what Congress has accomplished, and the economy will be top of mind. Republicans often claim their party is better for the economy, but if we look at what Democratic majorities have done in just two short years – including recently passing the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act – it's clear the Democratic party is the one setting our country and economy up for long-term success.
Nymag.com

The Democratic Fight That’s Hurting Hochul

To understand why sitting Governor Kathy Hochul holds a surprisingly narrow single-digit lead over GOP opponent Lee Zeldin in the race for governor in a state where a Republican hasn’t won statewide in 20 years, you have to first go back to the middle of May, when she unveiled a ten-point plan to make changes to the state’s controversial bail-reform law.
MSNBC

Reality debunks Republican talking points on oil production

It’s no secret that gas prices have been a politically salient issue this election year, and by all appearances, Republicans are likely to fare well because many consumers aren’t pleased with what they’re paying at the pump. That doesn’t make a lot of sense, but these are the circumstances we find ourselves in.
TENNESSEE STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The next big precedent SCOTUS is set to overturn

MARRIED! — Playbook’s own Eugene Daniels and Nathan Stephens were married this weekend in front of close family and friends at the Evergreen Museum and Library in Baltimore. Each groom walked down the aisle with both of his parents. Eugene’s sister masterfully officiated the ceremony, during which both his youngest sibling and Nathan’s sister read poems. Dinner, dancing and an afterparty soon followed, with plenty of Beyoncé songs to go around. Pic on Eugene's Twitter … and more photos: 1, 2, 3, 4.
ARIZONA STATE

