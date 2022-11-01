Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
Washington Square News
The Cheap Labor of Academia
The history of the fraught relationship between NYU and its unionized adjuncts. A tentative contract was reached between NYU and ACT-UAW Local 7902, the union that represents adjunct faculty at NYU and The New School, early on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 1. The agreement marks the end of seven months of negotiations and will increase compensation, health care coverage and other employee benefits for adjuncts across the university.
Washington Square News
Opinion: NYU’s Silver School of Social Work should be tuition-free
Although gratifying, the field of social work is stressful and emotionally taxing. In their interactions with clients and communities, social workers often encounter feelings of burnout from working in tough environments. On top of low pay, they have to deal with the stigma surrounding a profession that is associated with breaking up families. As if all of these barriers weren’t enough, college is expensive for those who seek a degree in social work.
Washington Square News
Intruder evades NYU dorm security at Alumni Hall, Coral Tower
A man unaffiliated with NYU dodged security and entered Alumni Hall and Coral Tower on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The unidentified perpetrator was removed from Alumni Hall by Campus Safety officers. The officers then reported the incident to the New York City Police Department at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Later...
Washington Square News
Q&A: NYU’s new fencing head coach reflects on first matches of the season
The Division III Violets faced off against Division I fencers, including the No. 2 ranked Columbia University men’s fencing team, at the Temple University Open this past weekend. For the women’s team, first-year épée fencer Sophia Dondisch advanced the furthest and placed 17th. On the men’s side, junior epee...
Washington Square News
Off-Third: NYU should celebrate Christmas even earlier
Off-Third is WSN’s satire column. As soon as the clock strikes midnight on Nov. 1, Instagram stories everywhere go from pictures of lingerie-with-animal-ears costumes to red and green Canva posts to mark the beginning of the holiday season. Almost eight weeks before Christmas starts, Mariah Carey’s voice can be heard in each square inch of every department store, and people start trading their pumpkin spice lattes for peppermint mochas. But I argue even that is too late. NYU should begin holiday festivities with the onset of the fall semester.
Washington Square News
NYU profs, local politicians address sudden resignation of chief NY judge
An NYU School of Law panel discussed solutions to address the current vacancy of the chief justice of the highest court in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The person who fills the position will affect the political balance of decisions made by the New York Court of Appeals, which has been divided on its interpretation of state laws in recent years.
Washington Square News
How Republicans could take control of Congress, according to NYU politics profs
NYU politics professors encouraged students to vote in this year’s midterm elections, which have seen Republican candidates lead in many races across the country, at a panel on Wednesday, Nov. 2. They emphasized how the Republican Party is expected to win the majority of seats in the House of Representatives, flipping its current Democratic majority.
Washington Square News
Women’s basketball expects success in upcoming season
Last season, the NYU women’s basketball team finished in the Elite 8, its best playoff run in the past decade. The Violets soared past teams in the University Athletic Association play, finishing with a 13-1 overall record. The team played tremendously on offense — the Violets stayed patient and...
Washington Square News
Masked driver crashes car into Madman Espresso
A vehicle crashed into the outdoor dining area operated by Madman Espresso, a cafe frequented by NYU students, on Tuesday evening. The cafe is located on University Place and East 10th Street, in close proximity to NYU’s Weinstein, Brittany and Rubin residence halls. Nobody was hurt in the crash, which occurred at about 5:20 p.m.
