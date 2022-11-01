Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Square News
Off the Radar: Black vampire myths and addiction in ‘Ganja & Hess’
“Ganja & Hess” (1973) opens with a somber, gospel-inspired opening song that cryptically refers to crucifixion and blood thirst. A set of intertitles introduces the protagonist, Dr. Hess Green (Duane Jones), and immediately spells out his dark and twisted fate. Director Bill Gunn’s surrealist vampire thriller is a landmark of independent Black cinema and a singular entry in the canon of horror fiction.
Daniel Radcliffe And Evan Rachel Wood Tested How Well They Know Each Other, And Honestly, I'm Pretty Impressed With The Results
I'd give anything to listen to Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood do karaoke together.
Washington Square News
Review: ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’ offers a new take on memoirs
Content warning: This article discusses eating disorders and sexual, physical and emotional abuse. Although broken interpersonal dynamics may be common when it comes to child stardom, the camera often fails to capture them. Former Nickelodeon star Jennette McCurdy’s new memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” lays bare the hostile and abusive relationship she had with her late mother, Debra, who died in 2013 after a second battle with cancer.
Washington Square News
Review: Noah Kahan encapsulates the beauty of heartbreak, healing and the New England fall on ‘Stick Season’
Indie artist Noah Kahan is a master of lyrical storytelling. Previously known for his popular collaboration with Julia Michaels in “Hurt Somebody,” Kahan can no longer be classified as underground after his songs skyrocketed across all social media platforms — most notably, TikTok. Each one of the...
Selena Gomez Reveals She Named Her Kidney After This Celebrity
It turns out Selena Gomez's new kidney has an identity of its own, and you’ll be surprised to learn its name. The Only Murders in the Building star recently revealed that she'd named the organ—which was transplanted in 2017—after another Hollywood actor that she's rather fond of: Fred Armisen.
Washington Square News
Listen To This: Rihanna returns with powerful ballad ‘Lift Me Up’
When we heard both Rihanna and SZA were releasing new music this past week, we couldn’t wait for Friday to come around. Neither disappoint with their latest singles — an emotional ballad and a broody R&B track. In this edition, we also feature new songs from Holly Humberstone and King Tuff. Read on for more.
Comments / 0