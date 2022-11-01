ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Off the Radar: Black vampire myths and addiction in ‘Ganja & Hess’

“Ganja & Hess” (1973) opens with a somber, gospel-inspired opening song that cryptically refers to crucifixion and blood thirst. A set of intertitles introduces the protagonist, Dr. Hess Green (Duane Jones), and immediately spells out his dark and twisted fate. Director Bill Gunn’s surrealist vampire thriller is a landmark of independent Black cinema and a singular entry in the canon of horror fiction.
Review: ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’ offers a new take on memoirs

Content warning: This article discusses eating disorders and sexual, physical and emotional abuse. Although broken interpersonal dynamics may be common when it comes to child stardom, the camera often fails to capture them. Former Nickelodeon star Jennette McCurdy’s new memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” lays bare the hostile and abusive relationship she had with her late mother, Debra, who died in 2013 after a second battle with cancer.
Selena Gomez Reveals She Named Her Kidney After This Celebrity

It turns out Selena Gomez's new kidney has an identity of its own, and you’ll be surprised to learn its name. The Only Murders in the Building star recently revealed that she'd named the organ—which was transplanted in 2017—after another Hollywood actor that she's rather fond of: Fred Armisen.
Listen To This: Rihanna returns with powerful ballad ‘Lift Me Up’

When we heard both Rihanna and SZA were releasing new music this past week, we couldn’t wait for Friday to come around. Neither disappoint with their latest singles — an emotional ballad and a broody R&B track. In this edition, we also feature new songs from Holly Humberstone and King Tuff. Read on for more.

