Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Square News
Review: Arctic Monkeys dives deeper into space-age lounge wizardry on ‘The Car’
After the walloping sonic turnaround between the Arctic Monkeys’ 2013 smash-hit “AM” and 2018’s divisive “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino,” it was anybody’s guess as to what the band’s next album would sound like. The big question was whether they would drop the sleazy, greaseball, Atlantic City-casino-residency-on-acid sound altogether.
Washington Square News
Off the Radar: Black vampire myths and addiction in ‘Ganja & Hess’
“Ganja & Hess” (1973) opens with a somber, gospel-inspired opening song that cryptically refers to crucifixion and blood thirst. A set of intertitles introduces the protagonist, Dr. Hess Green (Duane Jones), and immediately spells out his dark and twisted fate. Director Bill Gunn’s surrealist vampire thriller is a landmark of independent Black cinema and a singular entry in the canon of horror fiction.
Washington Square News
Review: Noah Kahan encapsulates the beauty of heartbreak, healing and the New England fall on ‘Stick Season’
Indie artist Noah Kahan is a master of lyrical storytelling. Previously known for his popular collaboration with Julia Michaels in “Hurt Somebody,” Kahan can no longer be classified as underground after his songs skyrocketed across all social media platforms — most notably, TikTok. Each one of the...
Elizabeth Cotten, Rock Hall Early Influencer Inductee, Left Deep and Lasting Mark on Folk and Roots Music
When I heard Elizabeth Cotten (1895-1987) was going into the Rock Hall, I nearly fell out of my chair! As host of “The Village Folk Show,” I regularly hear Cotten’s name from the mouths of prominent folk artists — Guy Davis, David Bromberg, Gillian Welch, Eliza Gilkyson, Amy Ray. Credited with the “Cotten-picking” guitar-playing style — she played left-handed and upside-down — this master’s impact on roots music is strong, deep and continuing. Meanwhile, her story is amazing: While working in a department store in 1940s Washington D.C., Cotten discovered a crying, lost, little girl and returned her to her mother....
Washington Square News
Review: ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’ offers a new take on memoirs
Content warning: This article discusses eating disorders and sexual, physical and emotional abuse. Although broken interpersonal dynamics may be common when it comes to child stardom, the camera often fails to capture them. Former Nickelodeon star Jennette McCurdy’s new memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” lays bare the hostile and abusive relationship she had with her late mother, Debra, who died in 2013 after a second battle with cancer.
Washington Square News
For Kanye West, fame shouldn’t overpower accountability
As I shuffle through my Spotify playlist, “Violent Crimes” by American rapper and fashion designer Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, starts playing. Instead of singing along as I usually do, I pause the music immediately. As a Jew, it is only natural to believe that it is also a violent crime to keep listening to Ye’s songs after his radical and unhinged antisemitic rants.
Comments / 0