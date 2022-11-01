Read full article on original website
wyo4news.com
Cowgirls soccer advance to soccer MW title game
November 3, 2022 — University of Wyoming soccer head coach Colleen Corbin has applauded her team, time and again this season, for being gritty and tough. Whether it was trialing late on several occasions or enduring an underwhelming non-conference performance, the Cowgirls persevered and always stayed the course. That...
wyo4news.com
Drug arrest near Elk Mountain, Wyoming
ELK MOUNTAIN, WYOMING — On October 30, 2022, around 1:16 p.m., a Trooper assigned to the Elk Mountain area stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction near milepost 263 on Interstate 80. The driver gave inconsistent statements, and the Trooper observed additional suspicious factors that led him to detain...
