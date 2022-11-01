Read full article on original website
Related
The Earth could end in 2025 and the reason does not lie in religion
When people think of the world ending, some think of absolute and total destruction. In order to properly understand the possibility of the Earth ending, one must grasp the role the Sun plays.
Clorox Recalls Millions of Bottles of Cleaner Over Bacteria Risk
Clorox (CLX) issued a recall for millions of bottles of its cleaning products on Tuesday after testing showed bacteria in some of them that could affect people with weakened immune systems. The bacteria poses a “risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment,” the company said in a statement....
What Is Behind the World’s Heaviest Door?
1979 shows a Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory employee opening the world's heaviest hinged doorWikimedia Commons/Public Domain. After searching for a long time, our ancestors discovered a natural refuge that had existed in the shape of a cave for millions of years. The natural walls that make up this protective construction are characterized as being built of natural materials and serving as a shelter from predators and foes. Doors have traditionally provided security and insulation for the warmth inside buildings or houses. Despite what some people may have you believe, this technology is not as ancient as you might imagine.
Scientists create entirely new material that ‘can’t be explained’
Scientists have created an entirely new material that can’t be explained, they say.The material can be made like plastic, but conducts electricity like a metal. The discovery goes against what scientists would expect to see, and could lead to new kinds of breakthroughs, researchers say.“In principle, this opens up the design of a whole new class of materials that conduct electricity, are easy to shape, and are very robust in everyday conditions,” said John Anderson, an associate professor of chemistry at the University of Chicago and the senior author on the study, in a statement.Scientists have created conductive materials...
How To Easily Remove Calcium Deposits From Your Showerhead
Do you notice a gross scaly buildup on your showerhead? If so, you likely have hard water, so here's how to remove those deposits from your showerhead.
Does Putting Aluminum Foil in Your Dishwasher Really Remove Water Stains?
For as long as I can remember, my mom has always dropped a crumpled ball of aluminum in the dishwasher. She would place it right next to the utensils, pop in a tablet, and turn on the machine like what she did wasn’t sufficiently mysterious. I always thought it was a way to give old aluminum foil a second life — kind of how we let paper towels dry for a second use or dunk a tea bag into one more cup before tossing it. But then I saw the kitchen staff do the same thing when I was a waiter in college, confirming this was some kind of magic cleaning trick.
3 Reasons Your Car Could Be Leaking Water
When a leak happens with your vehicle, it can be difficult to pinpoint exactly what it is. Here are 3 reasons your car could be leaking water. The post 3 Reasons Your Car Could Be Leaking Water appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
yankodesign.com
This sustainable 100% mycelium lampshade was grown into its unique shape in just 5 weeks
We can grow our own food, sometimes we grow our furniture too, and now Estonia-based Myceen is paving the way for being able to even grow your own lampshades! Unveiled this year at the Dutch Design Week, ‘B-Wise’ is a uniquely grungy-looking lampshade that’s actually made from mycelium – the vegetative part of a mushroom or fungus that often grows underneath the surface while we just notice the mushroom caps that make their way through the ground or tree bark.
myzeo.com
How To Clean Moss off a Roof
Did you know your roof is delicate? It’s important to keep your roof in the best possible condition so it can perform its duties well. One of these duties is ensuring your rooftop looks good. If your house has a moss problem, you can end up with a seriously...
envirotech-online.com
What's the Difference Between Tap Water and Bottled Water?
In the UK, we are blessed with having some of the finest quality tap water in the world. Nonetheless, the popularity of bottled water has risen in recent years. In fact, 2017 saw the first time that sales of bottled water eclipsed cola for the first time, as health-conscious consumers turned to H2O, contributing to an industry that is worth more than £2.4 billion each year.
thededicatedhouse.com
How to Successfully Clear the Clutter In Your Home
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Whenever you live in the same place for a period of time you collect clutter. It’s the items that you think may be useful in the future or the sentimental possessions that you can’t quite bring yourself to get rid of. Other things are simply collected because you didn’t throw them away when you should have.
Toilet Talk: How Much Water is Used to Flush a Toilet?
Most environmentalists know that saving water is an important part of sustainability. We take faster showers, we don’t let the water run while brushing our teeth, and we aim to install water-efficient appliances. But how much water is used to flush a toilet?. Article continues below advertisement. According to...
yankodesign.com
Bullet-shaped electric hydrofoil superyacht tender can casually reach speeds of 40 knots even on rough waters
By floating above the water instead of resting on it, the Alte Volare greatly reduces drag, giving you a yacht that can glide through even rough tides without breaking speed!. The Alte Volare is what they call a tender, or a boat that carries passengers (and sometimes cargo) to yachts or ships positioned off the coast. Designed by the superyacht specialists at Cockswell, the Alte Volare is the result of a years-long technical study that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible “when it comes to fusing advanced engineering with intelligent design.” The elongated ‘limousine tender’ features a combination of an electric powertrain, retractable hydrofoils, and a sleek fuselage-like hull, and was unveiled as a technical study this month at the Monaco Yacht Show.
Forget air conditioning! Scientists develop a transparent window coating that can cool buildings without using ANY energy
With global temperatures around the world continuing to rise, the demand for air conditioning in buildings is growing. But air conditioning does not come cheap, with estimates suggesting that running a 10KW air conditioner costs around 38p/hour in the UK. Scientists from Kyung Hee University in Seoul believe they may...
homedit.com
DIY Natural and Homemade Oven Cleaner With Baking Soda And Vinegar
For many people, the thought of cleaning the oven is a bit intimidating. Even if your oven has a self-clean feature, it can be time-consuming and quite smelly. Spraying chemicals into a major food prep area may not fill your heart with joy, either. Forget about self-cleaning, and check this...
How to Remove Soap Scum
Nothing in life is certain except death, taxes and the never-ending battle with soap scum! The white, chalky film appears everywhere you use soap—and in a bathroom, that can prove to be a challenge. We’re diving deep into the soapy sludge to help you get rid of soap scum...
envirotech-online.com
Live webinar to discuss ‘Substitution of Hazardous Substances’
A live webinar, hosted by a leading safety expert from Merck to ensure your lab’s safety will take place on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022 at 10 am, CET. Hazardous substances are often parts of chemical workflows, owing to their functional properties. To minimise exposure risks and to ensure lab safety, they are substituted with safer alternatives. It is important to identify hazardous substances first and explore for other options when an effective, safer alternative is not available.
bicmagazine.com
AxiomHT intros new low-cost heat treatment technology
The patent-pending Axitherm, by Axiom Heat Treatment, is a new technology developed to fill a void in an industry bereft of any technical and methodical advances in over 20 years. Axitherm has been designed to reduce total power requirements by utilizing specially designed convection sections that attach to the components,...
CNET
Waterlogged Smartphone? Here Are 3 Ways to Dry It Out
Your smartphone's price tag doesn't protect it from accidents, unfortunately. I recently upgraded to the iPhone 14 Pro and immediately dropped it on the floor. Dropping your phone in the toilet, however, seems like a far worse fate, and according to Secure Data Recovery, a data recovery service, it happens to 23% of people. And if you don't know how to rescue your device? That's one way to flush your money away.
How To Clean Kitchen Cabinets
Are you ignoring your dirty, greasy kitchen cabinets? Cleaning them doesn't have to be a chore. Get your kitchen sparkling again in five simple steps. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Comments / 0