Read full article on original website
Related
nextbigfuture.com
Pfizer Director Admits No Testing of Stopping COVID Transmission Before Introduction
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology. Known for identifying cutting edge technologies,...
csengineermag.com
Four Basic Steps to Begin an Accurate Site Analysis for an Onsite Wastewater Treatment Plant Design
A significant portion of wastewater is generated by facilities in rural and remote areas. These facilities typically do not have access to a municipal sewer hookup, which presents the design engineer with a unique set of challenges and obstacles when designing an onsite wastewater treatment plant. How much flow will be generated? What are the wastewater characteristics of this facilities? Is there enough land to fit a system? The key to solving these challenges is to perform an accurate site analysis.
Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
BBC
Gas firms remove minimum consumption charge
The regulated domestic gas suppliers in Northern Ireland have agreed to remove the minimum consumption charge for consumers from Tuesday. The move by SSE Airtricity Gas Supply and Firmus Energy was announced by the Utility Regulator for Northern Ireland. The charge has historically been in place to cover the fixed...
wtwco.com
Cotton 2040 'Insights to Action' Masterclass Series: Liability Risk
This session of the masterclass series explored the drivers of climate-related liability risks that affect brands and retailers in the cotton sector and identified steps to reduce exposure to litigation. The ‘Liability Risk’ masterclass was the third in a series of six sessions in the Cotton 2040 series co-hosted by...
salestechstar.com
Simulation Training Company Zenarate Releases 2022 CX Leaders Trends & Insights, Consumer Edition Report with Execs In The Know
Consumers increasingly value human interactions for positive brand experiences. Zenarate, the leading Simulation Training solution, announced the release of the Consumer Edition of the 2022 CX Leaders Trends & Insights report. Zenarate partnered with Execs In The Know to gather current consumer preferences and perceptions related to customer service and customer experience channels. CX leaders can use the report to better understand what consumers value most, where to focus their agent training efforts, and how to win over customers and prospects.
food-safety.com
European Collaboration to Mitigate Ciguatera Poisoning
The inaugural meeting of EuroCiga II was held on October 26, 2022 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain. The objective of EuroCiga II is to improve scientific knowledge about the emerging risk of ciguatera poisoning, which is caused by consuming fish contaminated with ciguatoxins. A total of 11 partner...
technologynetworks.com
Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches New Line of Bench Meters for Easy Electrochemistry Testing
Designed to facilitate reliable electrochemistry testing for a wide range of laboratories working in many areas of research, the newly launched Thermo Scientific Eutech 1700 Series Bench Meters offer accurate measurement of pH, conductivity and dissolved oxygen. With user-friendly features and easy-to-use functionality, the Bench Meters are well-suited for teaching, agriculture and industrial labs with varying levels of technical expertise.
peerj.com
Meet The Editor – Dr. Cecilia Mortalò | PeerJ Materials Science
As part of our ‘Meet The Editor’ Series we caught up with Dr. Cecilia Mortalò, a Researcher at the Institute of Condensed Matter Chemistry and Technologies for Energy – part of the Italian National Research Council – and a member of the Editorial Board of PeerJ Materials Science.
News-Medical.net
A portable air sampler to quantify and capture SARS-CoV-2 aerosols in laboratories
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* server, researchers in the United Kingdom evaluated a battery-operated portable air sampler that could recover severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) aerosolized in a laboratory using a plaque assay. Study: An optimised method for recovery and quantification of laboratory generated SARS-CoV-2...
technologynetworks.com
Automation That Connects Your Drug Discovery Workflow
We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here. Scientific and technological advancements continue to. emphasize the importance of automation, both in the physical and digital world. Given many discussions about the lab of the future, focus has been on how. automation...
cstoredecisions.com
Preparing for A2L Refrigerants in Commercial Refrigeration
Considerations for leveraging mildly flammable alternatives in your low-GWP refrigerant transition. Within the commercial refrigeration industry, A2L refrigerants have long been recognized as potentially viable alternatives to high-global warming potential (GWP) hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants. With GWP ratings below 300 — and in certain instances below 150 — some A2L refrigerants are among the lowest-GWP alternatives available today.
CensisAI2 Productivity Provides Actionable Intelligence for Faster, Better Decision Making in Sterile Processing Departments
FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022-- Sterile processing departments (SPDs) are under increased pressure to deliver more sterile trays to operating rooms in less time, but managers often lack the insight into where improvements can be made. The new CensisAI 2 Productivity platform is the next generation of analytical reporting. It puts the power of artificial intelligence and actionable intelligence in the hands of organizations and delivers exceptional insights to achieve operational excellence across an enterprise. With CensisAI 2 Productivity, sterile processing and perioperative leaders gain insights to streamline operations and make better, data-driven decisions faster. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005372/en/ CensisAI2 Productivity quickly pays for itself by giving leaders the insights they need — but haven’t been able to easily access — to boost organizational productivity which enables more surgical capacity. (Photo: Business Wire)
foodsafetynews.com
Risk-based science should drive food safety policy
— OPINION — By Joe Reardon, Senior Director of Food Safety Programs, National Association of State Departments of Agriculture. The American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI) and the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA), along with FMI – The Food Industry Association (FMI); the National Restaurant Association (NRA); and the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) recently hosted a Food Safety Forum aimed at discussing current detection methods, public health risk considerations, and regulatory policies affecting enteric viruses (i.e., Norovirus and Hepatitis A virus) and protozoan parasites, such as Cyclospora, in foods.
Nextleaf Patents Process For Harvesting Cannabinoids From Waste Biomass While Producing Activated Charcoal
Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. OILFF OILS L has delivered on its initial purchase order from the British Columbia Liquor and Distribution Branch for Glacial Gold THC 10mg Softgels. The first Glacial Gold THC 10mg Softgels to launch is a 50-pack large format size and is now available for B.C. retailers to order. Nextleaf is introducing a 10-pack trial size of Glacial Gold THC 10mg Softgels in the coming weeks to address the market for edible cannabis products with more THC per package.
informedinfrastructure.com
Bricsys® Promises to Democratize Innovations in CAD with Flexible Licensing for All Users
Ghent, Belgium- Today, Bricsys®, a global provider of CAD and construction CDE software, held its annual Digital Summit to showcase the launch of the new BricsCAD® Version 23 and the updated Bricsys® 24/7. The new release of BricsCAD® Version 23 for the Bricsys® computer aided design (CAD)...
masterinvestor.co.uk
Renewi – ‘waste no more’, invest now in this pure-play recycler
Following the recent £1.3bn agreed offer by Energy Capital Partners for Biffa, Renewi will now be the only quoted waste/recycling group in the UK. That bid valued Biffa on some 18 times its current year earnings. On that basis, I believe the shares of Renewi are significantly undervalued. And...
envirotech-online.com
ICOS measurements show huge methane peaks in the atmosphere after North Stream leaks
Due to the damage to the Nord Stream gas lines in the Baltic Sea, an enormous amount of methane gas has been released into the atmosphere. The leak is estimated to be equal to the size of a whole year's methane emissions of a country like Denmark or a city the size of Paris. The methane emissions are confirmed by ICOS ground-based observations from several stations in Sweden, Norway, and Finland. Observation satellites were not able to see the emission leaks, because the weather was cloudy.
constructiontechnology.media
Epiroc to acquire mining automation company
Epiroc has agreed to acquire Australia-based Remote Control Technologies Pty Ltd, a company that provides automation and remote-control solutions for mining customers globally. Remote Control Technologies, known as RCT, provides automation and remote-control solutions applicable for either a single machine or an entire mixed fleet of machines regardless of manufacturer...
3printr.com
Guidelines – Authentise introduces new rules engine
Authentise, the specialist in data-driven engineering & manufacturing workflow tools, has released Guidelines, a major new rules engine that puts operators back at the heart of digital manufacturing. Guidelines is a new set of features accessible to users of aMES, Authentise’s end-to-end, connected workflow engine for additive manufacturing. It enables...
Comments / 0