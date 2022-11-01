FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022-- Sterile processing departments (SPDs) are under increased pressure to deliver more sterile trays to operating rooms in less time, but managers often lack the insight into where improvements can be made. The new CensisAI 2 Productivity platform is the next generation of analytical reporting. It puts the power of artificial intelligence and actionable intelligence in the hands of organizations and delivers exceptional insights to achieve operational excellence across an enterprise. With CensisAI 2 Productivity, sterile processing and perioperative leaders gain insights to streamline operations and make better, data-driven decisions faster. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005372/en/ CensisAI2 Productivity quickly pays for itself by giving leaders the insights they need — but haven’t been able to easily access — to boost organizational productivity which enables more surgical capacity. (Photo: Business Wire)

