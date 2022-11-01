ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Don’t Even Think About Buying Bank CDs. Here’s Why.

If you’re the type who insists on the safety of bank money market accounts and certificates of deposit, your time has finally arrived. After years of waiting, you’re earning more than a pathetic pittance on your savings. But there’s a simple way to earn even more without taking on more risk: investing in United States Treasurys.
PYMNTS

Rising Card Delinquencies Fuel Demand for Debt Consolidation Loans

In navigating the credit cycle, in getting ready for what comes next, prudence is the best policy. Not just for the lenders — for the borrowers, too. So far into earnings season, the banking and credit card companies have noted that consumer has remained resilient, that credit trends, as measured in delinquencies and chargeoffs, are worsening, just a bit, but not falling off a cliff.
protocol.com

SoFi says it's taking deposits away from big banks

SoFi has $5 billion in customer deposits less than a year after the fintech lender acquired the banking charter required to directly hold customer cash. The news came from a third-quarter earnings report that shot SoFi's share price up by more than 10% Tuesday morning before falling back to a 6% gain later in the day. The San Francisco company's quarterly loss of $0.09 per share and $419 million in revenue for the quarter were both better than analyst expectations.
TheStreet

Banks Prepare for Consumers Unable to Pay Back Loans

Banks are shoring up their provisions against credit losses on fears that consumers could be late paying, or default on, loans and credit card bills. Fears of a recession continue to increase as interest rates have risen rapidly. The Federal Reserve, which has raised interest rates 3 percentage points since March, is expected to hike rates by 0.75 percentage point in November and possibly 0.5 or even another 0.75 point in December.
TechCrunch

Money Fellows, an Egyptian fintech digitizing money circles, raises $31M funding

Other participating investors include Partech, Sawari Ventures, Invenfin, National Investment Company (NIC), 4DX Ventures and P1Ventures. Money Fellows has raised $37 million in total funding since its inception. Money Fellows’ premise is the digitization of money circles or what’s commonly known as the Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCAs), a...
CBS Boston

Student loan forgiveness application website is now live

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government's soft launch period over the weekend. He encouraged the tens of millions eligible for potential...
WASHINGTON STATE
GOBankingRates

3 Best Annuities for 2022

No one single investment is “best” for all investors. This particularly applies to annuities, which aren’t appropriate for a wide range of investors. Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best Credit Cards for 2023. Discover: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000. In a nutshell, annuities are...
Fatherly

Paid Your Loans During The Pandemic Pause? Refund Checks Are Coming

Student loan borrowers who made loan payments during the pandemic payment pause may have a literal check in the mail very soon. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, student loan interest rates dropped to zero, and student loan payments were put on a lengthy pause — one that is set to end on December 31, 2022. And if you paid down below the amount that has since been forgiven by the Biden administration, you could get that money back. Here’s how.
TechCrunch

Prepare to amortize: Inflation may spell doom for R&D tax expensing

Namely, starting in tax year 2022, R&D expenditures can no longer be expensed in the first year of service, and instead those expenses will need to be amortized over five years in the case of domestic research, and 15 years for foreign research. This is known as “capitalizing” those expenses. This capitalization or amortization requirement can be especially onerous on startups, which may incur the bulk of their R&D costs in their first year of operation. This may make it difficult for startups to recoup those losses in their first year and cause them to wait for the equivalent of a lifetime in startup years.

