Don’t Even Think About Buying Bank CDs. Here’s Why.
If you’re the type who insists on the safety of bank money market accounts and certificates of deposit, your time has finally arrived. After years of waiting, you’re earning more than a pathetic pittance on your savings. But there’s a simple way to earn even more without taking on more risk: investing in United States Treasurys.
Rising Card Delinquencies Fuel Demand for Debt Consolidation Loans
In navigating the credit cycle, in getting ready for what comes next, prudence is the best policy. Not just for the lenders — for the borrowers, too. So far into earnings season, the banking and credit card companies have noted that consumer has remained resilient, that credit trends, as measured in delinquencies and chargeoffs, are worsening, just a bit, but not falling off a cliff.
protocol.com
SoFi says it's taking deposits away from big banks
SoFi has $5 billion in customer deposits less than a year after the fintech lender acquired the banking charter required to directly hold customer cash. The news came from a third-quarter earnings report that shot SoFi's share price up by more than 10% Tuesday morning before falling back to a 6% gain later in the day. The San Francisco company's quarterly loss of $0.09 per share and $419 million in revenue for the quarter were both better than analyst expectations.
Business Insider
A 44-year-old professor who got $125,000 of student loans forgiven is redirecting his $1,000 monthly payments to build generational wealth
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Kevin Nadal went into six-figure student...
Business Insider
A 40-year-old physical therapist got $222,000 in student loans forgiven through PSLF and used a tax strategy to pay as little as possible along the way
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Robert Metzger, Jr. got $222,000 worth...
Banks Prepare for Consumers Unable to Pay Back Loans
Banks are shoring up their provisions against credit losses on fears that consumers could be late paying, or default on, loans and credit card bills. Fears of a recession continue to increase as interest rates have risen rapidly. The Federal Reserve, which has raised interest rates 3 percentage points since March, is expected to hike rates by 0.75 percentage point in November and possibly 0.5 or even another 0.75 point in December.
TechCrunch
Money Fellows, an Egyptian fintech digitizing money circles, raises $31M funding
Other participating investors include Partech, Sawari Ventures, Invenfin, National Investment Company (NIC), 4DX Ventures and P1Ventures. Money Fellows has raised $37 million in total funding since its inception. Money Fellows’ premise is the digitization of money circles or what’s commonly known as the Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCAs), a...
Dear Penny: Did My Wife Make a Huge Mistake by Investing Her Inheritance?
My wife and I are middle class or maybe upper middle class. I make pretty good money. I pay all of our bills, mortgage, both cars, insurance and healthcare bills (which is $2,000 per month). She is a social worker and only makes enough to cover her personal needs and spending money.
Student loan forgiveness application website is now live
WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government's soft launch period over the weekend. He encouraged the tens of millions eligible for potential...
Want To Earn High Interest From Savings? Here Are the Best Banks For CDs (Certificates Of Deposit)
These days, traditional savings accounts have not offered much to investors for some time. But now that the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates, big banks are raising rates as well. This is a positive catalyst for certificate of deposit (CD) investors. CDs are a simple and safe way for...
Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens
You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy-day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...
Opinion: What the national debt will do to the middle class
The national debt surpassed $31 trillion, and inflation continues to hurt Americans. Read more about it here.
Business Insider
Paying your mortgage biweekly could save you thousands on interest. Here's how it works
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. With biweekly mortgage payments, you split...
3 Best Annuities for 2022
No one single investment is “best” for all investors. This particularly applies to annuities, which aren’t appropriate for a wide range of investors. Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best Credit Cards for 2023. Discover: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000. In a nutshell, annuities are...
Paid Your Loans During The Pandemic Pause? Refund Checks Are Coming
Student loan borrowers who made loan payments during the pandemic payment pause may have a literal check in the mail very soon. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, student loan interest rates dropped to zero, and student loan payments were put on a lengthy pause — one that is set to end on December 31, 2022. And if you paid down below the amount that has since been forgiven by the Biden administration, you could get that money back. Here’s how.
42 Easy Ways To Save for Retirement
Although saving for retirement might seem like an impossible task, there are many easy ways to build that fund.
Student Loan Forgiveness: Who Benefits & Who Doesn’t
The roughly 45 million Americans with student loan debt likely felt great relief on Aug. 24 when President Joe Biden announced his student loan relief plan. The plan entails offering $10,000 to...
TechCrunch
Prepare to amortize: Inflation may spell doom for R&D tax expensing
Namely, starting in tax year 2022, R&D expenditures can no longer be expensed in the first year of service, and instead those expenses will need to be amortized over five years in the case of domestic research, and 15 years for foreign research. This is known as “capitalizing” those expenses. This capitalization or amortization requirement can be especially onerous on startups, which may incur the bulk of their R&D costs in their first year of operation. This may make it difficult for startups to recoup those losses in their first year and cause them to wait for the equivalent of a lifetime in startup years.
What are payday loans and other types of predatory lending?
Predatory Lending 101: What is a payday loan and other types of triple-digit interest rate loans that critics say prey upon low-income borrowers.
Biden admin relaxes rules for student debt forgiveness
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is moving forward with an overhaul of several student debt forgiveness programs, aiming to make it easier for borrowers to get relief if they are duped by their colleges or if they put in a decade of work as public servants.
