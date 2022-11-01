Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend's Regner Park becoming enchanted
WEST BEND — Regner Park is being transformed as Enchantment in the Park is once again being built there to create an experience of holiday lights and decorations that will open at the end of this month. Enchantment in the Park is set up in Regner Park in West...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books
Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books is returning in-person Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5 at 1500 N. University Drive, Waukesha. The Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books is an annual community celebration of literacy and the arts, where local and national authors and readers of all ages come together to enjoy presentations, performances, creativity, and conversation.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A special performance
MILWAUKEE — Medical employees, patients and more gathered at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, 2900 W. Oklahoma Ave. on Thursday morning to support the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, who confidently marched their way down the crowd in celebration of how far they’ve come since the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Looking for a few good bell ringers
OZAUKEE COUNTY – The holiday season is a time for giving and spreading joy, and one of the better organizations that represents those values is the Salvation Army, which holds its annual Red Kettle Campaign beginning this month. The Salvation Army-Ozaukee County Unit will have volunteers from service clubs,...
CBS 58
Hundreds of pumpkins, thousands of kids line downtown Cedarburg for annual Pumpkin Walk
CEDARBURG, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A special Halloween tradition returned to downtown Cedarburg on Monday night. Thousands of trick-or-treaters took to the sidewalks for the town's annual Pumpkin Walk. The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce expected around 5,000 people to attend the downtown even, which is now more than a decade...
Downtown Waukesha announces 'Night of Lights' event
The City of Waukesha is kicking off the holiday season with a new event this year, the Night of Lights!
Greater Milwaukee Today
Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation Food and Wine Event
Join us at the Pfister on Nov. 4 for our annual Food & Wine event to help raise money to fight cancer!. The tastiest night of the year is back again! Three hours of sampling award winning dishes from Milwaukee’s finest restaurants and sipping top wines, signature cocktails and craft beer from across the country. Grab a friend, grab a date or fly solo and join us for an unforgettable night of spirits, bites and live music while raising money to prevent cancer, provide the best care to those fighting it and find a cure.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Thomas Richard Hoesly
July 29, 1950 - Oct. 26, 2022. Thomas Richard Hoesly of Oconomowoc passed away October 26, 2022, from complications of pulmonary fibrosis. Tom was born on July 29, 1950, in Madison, to Richard (Dick) and Mavis Hoesly of Wauwatosa. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Day of the Dead celebration at The Destination
WAUKESHA — The Destination Bar, 218 E. Main St., celebrated el Día de los Muertos (The Day of the Dead) on Wednesday night. The ofrenda is a type of altar with pictures, items and traditional flowers and sugar skulls to honor loved ones who have passed away. People...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Linda Christian-Smith
Dec. 13, 1945 - October 27, 2022. Full Professor Linda Christian-Smith, Ph.D., departed the living on Thursday afternoon, October 27, 2022, at the age of 76 years. She was born on December 13, 1945, in Duluth, MN, the daughter of Theodore and Regina (nee Michaud) Kanios. Husband Ken swept her off her feet in April 1976, even though she was one and one-half years older; thus, the nickname “Cougar.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
Coffee chain 7 Brew slated for West Bend
WEST BEND — A coffee shop is the newest addition to development and redevelopment along South Main Street, as the coffee chain 7 Brew was cleared this week for a site in the current Hobby Lobby parking lot. The Plan Commission approved a site plan for the 7 Brew...
Christmas Fantasy House returns to mansion on Milwaukee's east side
The Christmas Fantasy House is returning this year in a newly-updated mansion on Milwaukee's east side. The 25,000-square-foot home is 100 years old.
On Milwaukee
Urban spelunking: Cedarburg's Washington House Inn
For many folks arriving in historic downtown Cedarburg, the cream city brick Washington House Inn, W62N573 Washington Ave., is the first thing they see. Built in 1886 – and perhaps designed by hometown architect William Hilgen, posits current owner Jim Pape – the building is a Queen Anne beauty and one of the tallest in the Washington Avenue Historic District.
ozaukeepress.com
A new career begins with the opening of Port shop
Former teacher Kristin Chapman is starting the second chapter of her professional life with Revival Home Interiors on Spring Street. A FORMER WOODWORKING shop next to Align Chiropractic on Port Washington’s south side has been converted into a cute and cozy home decor shop owned by Kristin Chapman. Revival Home Interiors at 1040 S. Spring St. opens Nov. 4. Photo by Sam Arendt.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Pauline Ethel Underwood, 87
Pauline Ethel Underwood passed away on the morning of Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Lincoln Village in Port Washington where she resided. She was 87 years old. Pauline was born on June 20, 1935, in Aurora, Illinois, the daughter of James and Dorothy Innis. On January 23, 1953, she married Ronald Underwood (1936-2022) in Earlville, IL. The couple lived in Earlville until moving to Cedarburg in 1974.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mary Ann Swedlund Knudten
June 18, 1935 - Oct. 23, 2022. Mary Ann Swedlund Knudten, former campus dean and CEO of UWM at Waukesha, died after a brief illness on Sunday, October 23, 2022, during a visit to New York City. She was 87 years old and most recently a resident of New Berlin.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Koziczkowski earns white coat
LA CROSSE — Danielle Koziczkowski, the 2017 Grafton High School valedictorian, recently celebrated in a white coat ceremony and took the oath of becoming a physician assistant. Koziczkowski graduated from Carthage College summa cum laude in December 2020 and is enrolled in the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse physician assistant...
Greater Milwaukee Today
James Edward Otey, 86
Mr. James Otey of Mequon passed away at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 86 years old. Jim was born on June 19, 1936, in Niagara Falls, N.Y., and was the only child of Charles and Corrine (Butler) Otey, who preceded him in death. He was educated in the Niagara Falls, N.Y., Catholic schools, where he was the first African American to graduate Bishop Duffy Boys High School. Jim graduated high school in 1952 at the age of 16.
WISN
McGillycuddy's Bar and Grill faces 10-day suspension
MILWAUKEE — McGillycuddy's, a popular downtown Milwaukee bar, will have to close its doors for 10 days. The suspension, put in place by the Common Council Licenses Committee, will go into effect when the bar's license expires after Nov. 29. The suspension lasts from 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 30 until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 9.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
