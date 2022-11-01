Join us at the Pfister on Nov. 4 for our annual Food & Wine event to help raise money to fight cancer!. The tastiest night of the year is back again! Three hours of sampling award winning dishes from Milwaukee’s finest restaurants and sipping top wines, signature cocktails and craft beer from across the country. Grab a friend, grab a date or fly solo and join us for an unforgettable night of spirits, bites and live music while raising money to prevent cancer, provide the best care to those fighting it and find a cure.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO