Once the center of an expansive American railroad system, St. Louis’s Union Station held the title of North America’s largest train station for decades during its height in the early-to-mid-1900s. Reported to average 100,000 daily passengers at times, the station’s colossal popularity was undermined by that of the automobile in a post-war America, meeting a similar fate to the city’s entensive trolley system. With the final train departing from the steal arches of the shed in 1978, this country seemed destined for a car-dominated future. However, 80 years following its peak, an optimistic attitude toward the future of passenger train travel could mean the re-emergence of St. Louis as a central rail hub, with many looking at the possibilities of high-speed travel to connect our cities and commerce. Underwhelming compared to the luxurious Union Station, Amtrak’s current setup in the “Gateway Station” near Clark and 14th streets represents the afterthought that is the current state of commuter rail in our state and region. To combat this, I propose a contemporary multimodal transportation hub that would prepare this city for the future of domestic travel. This is St. Louis Central Station.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO