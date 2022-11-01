Read full article on original website
Emerson Mulls Move From St. Louis in $14B Blackstone Deal
The Fortune 500 company has been headquartered in the city since 1890
photonews247.com
CITYPARK Stadium St. Louis Should Be Renamed PRIVLEGE PARK
CIT𝗬𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗞 Soccer Stadium in St. Louis has 22,500 seats which sits on a 30+ acre complex with three training fields and four art commissions. The St. Louis CITY SC’s stadium was renamed CITYPARK which has a nice and simple ring to it. Park sounds more free and inviting then STADIUM. But if if you are homeless and on the property, you will probably go to jail since this place is exclusively created for the privileged. So PRIVLEGE PARK would be a more suitable name actually.
rejournals.com
Contegra Construction completes 1-million-square-foot distribution facility in St. Louis-area industrial community
Since launching in 2019, Gateway Tradeport in Pontoon Beach, Illinois, in the St. Louis market has become home to 2.7 million square feet of distribution space. That’s after Contegra Construction Co. completed its fourth large distribution center at Northpoint Development’s 600-acre master-planned industrial community. The new 1-million-square-foot Gateway...
Building Design & Construction
40 Under 40 class of 2022 winners: Meet the contractors
Last week, the editors of Building Design+Construction named the winners of the 17th Annual 40 Under 40 competition. Of the up-and-coming AEC professionals to be named to the class of 2022, eight make their living in the construction profession. Meet the contractors below. View the entire 40 Under 40 Class...
labortribune.com
Historic St. Louis landmark Ted Drewes opts for union electricians on large freezer project
IBEW Local 1 Financial Secretary Dave Roth has been patronizing Ted Drewes for more than 40 years. As an apprentice, Roth and his classmates would make the three-mile trip from the union’s training center to the historic St. Louis landmark during their lunch break. So, when Roth drove by...
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment
In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3. While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t support etching what she believes […] The post St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Refreshed $2M Tower Grove Park creek to begin flowing Wednesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A year-long Tower Grove Park project to restore a creek buried in 1913 will be completed Wednesday. The water will begin flowing in the creek after a grand opening event at 10 am. It will be attended by representatives of the Osage Nation, St. Louis City leaders, and people representing the […]
KMOV
Ely Walker residents say board members are violating city’s consent order
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The city of St. Louis has put them on notice to clean up crime, but now News 4 is learning, from residents, that Ely Walker Lofts on Washington Avenue may not be doing all it’s supposed to. Residents said there are out-of-control trash pile-ups, squatting homeless people in their garages and non-residents throwing parties on their roof.
Development plan may displace Brentwood businesses
Brentwood business owners feared they would be forced to leave their area because of a $400 million development to revamp a section of Manchester Road.
Malcolm Jamal-Warner expands his resume on The Resident on FOX
ST. LOUIS – Malcolm Jamal-Warner expands his resume on The Resident on FOX. Jamal-Warner plays surgeon Dr. AJ Austin on the medical drama. He will direct the episode airing Monday, November 7. The Resident will air on FOX-2 at 7 p.m. CST. Learn more at https://fox2now.com/on-air/program-schedule/
kcur.org
Hundreds in St. Louis mourn and honor Jean Kuczka, teacher killed in school shooting
Jean Kuczka loved field hockey, rock musician Tom Petty and Diet Coke. She lived a life in service to her family, the members of the teams she coached and the hundreds of students she taught over the years. Hundreds of people gathered at the Cathedral Basilica on Monday to hear...
2 of the Top 50 Prettiest College’s are in the State of Missouri
If you are looking into colleges and you want to find a school that offers beautiful views with a world-class education, then you need to check out the two schools from Missouri that made the list of the Prettiest College Campuses in the US. Mizzou & Washington University are very...
St. Louis brewery is accused of giving manager tips, violating labor laws
ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Department of Labor is accusing St. Louis brewery Rockwell Beer Co. of violating federal labor standards due to a practice of allowing a salaried employee to collect tips. The Labor Department’s suit, filed Sunday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of...
edglentoday.com
Ed-Glen Carbon Chamber Of Commerce Halloween Parade Once Again Has Incredible Floats, Participation
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber Of Commerce Halloween Parade once again had beautiful floats and an incredible community, business, and school participation Monday night in Edwardsville. The parade participants lined up in the Lincoln Middle and Woodland Elementary School parking lots in Edwardsville and departed the lots with the...
laduenews.com
Friends of St. Louis Children’s Hospital’s Table Top
The Friends of St. Louis Children’s Hospital held its annual Table Tops event at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis, in Downtown Clayton. Featuring 40 tables by 39 designers in an array of themes, plus ten boutiques with clothing, soaps and jewelry, guests had plenty to see and do. This year’s event lends support to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital’s Child Health Advocacy and Outreach Services, consisting of school-based health programs and a virtual behavioral health program. Every year the table top designers outdo themselves with inspired ideas and stellar execution.
A website says a College in Missouri is Not Worth Attending
If you are a high school upperclassman you have to start thinking about where you want to continue your education. And according to a financial website, there is one college in Missouri that isn't worth attending, here are the details... According to the financial website called earnspendlive.com, Harris-Stowe State University...
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: October 2022
With the close of October comes Halloween and another look back at St. Louis area openings and closings for the month. There were many more openings than there were closings: in fact, no local restaurants reported closures this month. Hi Pointe Drive In's spin-off concept, A Little Hi, opened on...
nextstl.com
What Should Be: Rail Infrastructure in St. Louis
Once the center of an expansive American railroad system, St. Louis’s Union Station held the title of North America’s largest train station for decades during its height in the early-to-mid-1900s. Reported to average 100,000 daily passengers at times, the station’s colossal popularity was undermined by that of the automobile in a post-war America, meeting a similar fate to the city’s entensive trolley system. With the final train departing from the steal arches of the shed in 1978, this country seemed destined for a car-dominated future. However, 80 years following its peak, an optimistic attitude toward the future of passenger train travel could mean the re-emergence of St. Louis as a central rail hub, with many looking at the possibilities of high-speed travel to connect our cities and commerce. Underwhelming compared to the luxurious Union Station, Amtrak’s current setup in the “Gateway Station” near Clark and 14th streets represents the afterthought that is the current state of commuter rail in our state and region. To combat this, I propose a contemporary multimodal transportation hub that would prepare this city for the future of domestic travel. This is St. Louis Central Station.
stlmag.com
Main Event in Chesterfield introduces Family Kitchen restaurant
Main Event in Chesterfield (17027 N. Outer 40) has expanded its kitchen to widen its scope as a one-stop family destination. The 50,000-square-foot venue opened this summer as part of The District. It marked the first metro area location for the Plano, Texas–based company, which currently operates in 17 states. The entertainment complex spans a range of attractions and activities: arcade, bowling, virtual reality stations, laser tag, mini golf, escape rooms, billiards, karaoke...and now Family Kitchen, which opened its doors on November 1.
mymoinfo.com
Crystal City business boom
(Crystal City) Crystal City has seen an increase in new businesses in the last few years, and more are coming in the future. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says there is more coming to the old K-Mart building in the Twin City Mall, and a new eatery has just opened up further north on Truman Boulevard.
