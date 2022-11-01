Read full article on original website
Senate Sitdown 10/31
The student senate meeting on Oct. 31 opened with no issues being voiced during the issues forum. Instead, former WSUSA student senator Amanda Jones took the podium with Center for Multicultural Excellence Director Michiko Nakashima-Lizarazo to introduce herself in her capacity as the CME’s retention counselor and as the Native American Student Association advisor.
The drying times of The Great Salt Lake
The once “Great” Salt Lake is dying, the Utah Division of Wildlife Services revealed in a report. The report notes that the lake has lost 44% of its surface area since 1875. DWR also estimates water levels have dropped 11 feet due to human diversions. In fact, the northeast arm of the lake near Ogden and Willard Bay, is almost completely dried up.
And the award goes to…Wildcats!
Weber State University’s women’s soccer team had five players who received Big Sky honors this season: junior Yira Yoggerst, sophomores Morgan Furmaniak and Brynlee Meyerhoffer and seniors Rachel Twede and Mekell Moss. Furmaniak was named Co-MVP, Co-Golden Boot and all-conference first team. She had 11 points for the...
Police Blotter 11/3
WSUPD would like to remind students and staff members that they can register bikes through the police station, so that the bike’s information is already logged if it were to get stolen. Also, the University Village thief is still on the prowl. The suspect has been mentioned in the...
