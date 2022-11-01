ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesignpostwsu.com

And the award goes to…Wildcats!

Weber State University’s women’s soccer team had five players who received Big Sky honors this season: junior Yira Yoggerst, sophomores Morgan Furmaniak and Brynlee Meyerhoffer and seniors Rachel Twede and Mekell Moss. Furmaniak was named Co-MVP, Co-Golden Boot and all-conference first team. She had 11 points for the...
OGDEN, UT
herosports.com

FCS: What’s At Stake For No. 5 Weber State vs. No. 2 Sac State?

A Top 5 FCS showdown occurs this weekend in the Big Sky when No. 5 Weber State hosts No. 2 Sacramento State. Weber State is 7-1 overall, featuring a 35-7 FBS win over Utah State, one non-counter win against Western Oregon, two then-ranked wins over No. 24 EWU and No. 11 Montana, one now-ranked win against No. 16 Montana, and its lone loss to No. 3 Montana State. Weber’s current Massey strength of schedule is No. 10.
OGDEN, UT
vanquishthefoe.com

BYU Basketball Player Preview: Dallin Hall

After leading Fremont HS to a State Championship and winning the 2020 Utah Gatorade Player of the Year Award, Dallin Hall is back from his mission and ready to contribute for BYU year one. Dallin really burst onto the scene as a high school senior and BYU held off several...
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Utah State AD John Hartwell resigns

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After 7 1/2 years on the job, Utah State athletic director John Hartwell has resigned. Hartwell is planning on moving back to the South to be with his family. Jerry Bovee, Utah State’s associate vice president and deputy athletics director, has been named the interim AD. Bovee served as Weber […]
LOGAN, UT
KULR8

Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Varying vibes in Bozeman, Missoula

On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb discuss the first winless week of the season for Montana's Division I football teams. The Montana Grizzlies are coming off their third straight loss, while the Montana State Bobcats remain atop the Big Sky Conference...
BOZEMAN, MT
mvprogress.com

OBITUARY: Connie Stephens

Connie Stephens, age 60, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in St. George, Utah. She was born March 15, 1962 in Ogden, Utah to Steve Emerson and Marion Ruth Pontius Stephens. Connie grew up in Ogden, Utah and later moved to Moapa Valley and finally to St. George, Utah. She...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
UTAH STATE
montanarightnow.com

Winter weather whips western Montana

Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week. Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.
MONTANA STATE
thesignpostwsu.com

Senate Sitdown 10/31

The student senate meeting on Oct. 31 opened with no issues being voiced during the issues forum. Instead, former WSUSA student senator Amanda Jones took the podium with Center for Multicultural Excellence Director Michiko Nakashima-Lizarazo to introduce herself in her capacity as the CME’s retention counselor and as the Native American Student Association advisor.
OGDEN, UT
Government Technology

3 Montana School Districts to Buy Electric Buses

(TNS) — Bigfork School District is one of three Montana school districts to receive federal funding to purchase an electric bus. The district received $395,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program to purchase the bus. Clinton and Fairfield school districts also received funding through the federal...
BIGFORK, MT
herrimanjournal.com

Kennecott goes green

Kennecott Copper Mine has been an icon of Salt Lake County for over 100 years now, with its original opening in 1903. Kennecott has slowly, over time, become the world's largest open-pit mine; able to be seen from space. Starting off as a relatively small mine with simple mining carts and pickaxes, it has developed and become one of the United States largest distributors of not only copper, but several other minerals as well. Kennecott, being as large as it is, experiences inversion along with the rest of the valley. Going up into the mine you can see the pollution clouds from the inversion crawl over the Oquirrh mountains, go into the pit, and settle there, creating an interesting atmosphere and a lingering smell of smoke.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
thesignpostwsu.com

The drying times of The Great Salt Lake

The once “Great” Salt Lake is dying, the Utah Division of Wildlife Services revealed in a report. The report notes that the lake has lost 44% of its surface area since 1875. DWR also estimates water levels have dropped 11 feet due to human diversions. In fact, the northeast arm of the lake near Ogden and Willard Bay, is almost completely dried up.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Locations announced for six temples in North, South America

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Locations for six temples in the Americas have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials said four of the temples were first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2022. The other two were announced in October 2020 and October 2021.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
thesignpostwsu.com

Self-care spotlight

Weber State University held its 5th annual Mental Health Day event on Oct. 25. Students who visited the Shepherd Union Atrium could learn more about mental health. Several tables were covered in charts, pictures, activities and treats. Behind the tables were several employees of the Weber Counseling Center, talking to students who stopped by.

Comments / 0

Community Policy