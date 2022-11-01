Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thesignpostwsu.com
And the award goes to…Wildcats!
Weber State University’s women’s soccer team had five players who received Big Sky honors this season: junior Yira Yoggerst, sophomores Morgan Furmaniak and Brynlee Meyerhoffer and seniors Rachel Twede and Mekell Moss. Furmaniak was named Co-MVP, Co-Golden Boot and all-conference first team. She had 11 points for the...
herosports.com
FCS: What’s At Stake For No. 5 Weber State vs. No. 2 Sac State?
A Top 5 FCS showdown occurs this weekend in the Big Sky when No. 5 Weber State hosts No. 2 Sacramento State. Weber State is 7-1 overall, featuring a 35-7 FBS win over Utah State, one non-counter win against Western Oregon, two then-ranked wins over No. 24 EWU and No. 11 Montana, one now-ranked win against No. 16 Montana, and its lone loss to No. 3 Montana State. Weber’s current Massey strength of schedule is No. 10.
vanquishthefoe.com
BYU Basketball Player Preview: Dallin Hall
After leading Fremont HS to a State Championship and winning the 2020 Utah Gatorade Player of the Year Award, Dallin Hall is back from his mission and ready to contribute for BYU year one. Dallin really burst onto the scene as a high school senior and BYU held off several...
Utah State AD John Hartwell resigns
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After 7 1/2 years on the job, Utah State athletic director John Hartwell has resigned. Hartwell is planning on moving back to the South to be with his family. Jerry Bovee, Utah State’s associate vice president and deputy athletics director, has been named the interim AD. Bovee served as Weber […]
KULR8
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Varying vibes in Bozeman, Missoula
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb discuss the first winless week of the season for Montana's Division I football teams. The Montana Grizzlies are coming off their third straight loss, while the Montana State Bobcats remain atop the Big Sky Conference...
mvprogress.com
OBITUARY: Connie Stephens
Connie Stephens, age 60, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in St. George, Utah. She was born March 15, 1962 in Ogden, Utah to Steve Emerson and Marion Ruth Pontius Stephens. Connie grew up in Ogden, Utah and later moved to Moapa Valley and finally to St. George, Utah. She...
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
montanarightnow.com
Winter weather whips western Montana
Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week. Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.
Montana’s Most Famous Cowgirl Appeals for Fairgrounds Levy
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The iconic 90-year-old Ramona Holt, known as ‘Montana’s Most Famous Cowgirl’, appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show on Monday to advocate for the fairgrounds levy on the general election ballot. A Respected Horsewoman Appeals for the Fairgrounds Levy. Holt appeared with...
thesignpostwsu.com
Senate Sitdown 10/31
The student senate meeting on Oct. 31 opened with no issues being voiced during the issues forum. Instead, former WSUSA student senator Amanda Jones took the podium with Center for Multicultural Excellence Director Michiko Nakashima-Lizarazo to introduce herself in her capacity as the CME’s retention counselor and as the Native American Student Association advisor.
A Bright Future? Here’s What To Expect For Home Sales In Montana.
Depending on who you talk to, there's a housing crash on the horizon in Montana. For folks looking to purchase a home, that might be welcome news. However, according to new data from the MLS (multiple listing services), the rumors of that crash might just be a little premature. In fact, there might not be a crash on the horizon at all.
KUTV
Strong winds knock out power, overturn trucks ahead of incoming rain, snow
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A National Weather Service high wind warning in place early Wednesday expired at 6 a.m., but gusty conditions continued for parts of northern Utah ahead of rain and snow that's expected to continue into Thursday. Winds were especially fierce along I-80 in the western...
2 Utah cities ranked among worst to survive a dragon invasion
New rankings rate two Utah cities as some of the worst places to be if there was ever a dragon attack.
Government Technology
3 Montana School Districts to Buy Electric Buses
(TNS) — Bigfork School District is one of three Montana school districts to receive federal funding to purchase an electric bus. The district received $395,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program to purchase the bus. Clinton and Fairfield school districts also received funding through the federal...
herrimanjournal.com
Kennecott goes green
Kennecott Copper Mine has been an icon of Salt Lake County for over 100 years now, with its original opening in 1903. Kennecott has slowly, over time, become the world's largest open-pit mine; able to be seen from space. Starting off as a relatively small mine with simple mining carts and pickaxes, it has developed and become one of the United States largest distributors of not only copper, but several other minerals as well. Kennecott, being as large as it is, experiences inversion along with the rest of the valley. Going up into the mine you can see the pollution clouds from the inversion crawl over the Oquirrh mountains, go into the pit, and settle there, creating an interesting atmosphere and a lingering smell of smoke.
ksl.com
Idaho man now charged with wife in exploitation scheme of vulnerable Utah resident
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — The husband of an Idaho woman accused of exploiting a terminally ill Utah man into signing over his possessions to her now also faces charges in connection with the alleged scheme. Robert Billings, 71, of Pocatello, was charged Tuesday in Utah's 3rd District Court with financial...
thesignpostwsu.com
The drying times of The Great Salt Lake
The once “Great” Salt Lake is dying, the Utah Division of Wildlife Services revealed in a report. The report notes that the lake has lost 44% of its surface area since 1875. DWR also estimates water levels have dropped 11 feet due to human diversions. In fact, the northeast arm of the lake near Ogden and Willard Bay, is almost completely dried up.
kjzz.com
Locations announced for six temples in North, South America
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Locations for six temples in the Americas have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials said four of the temples were first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2022. The other two were announced in October 2020 and October 2021.
thesignpostwsu.com
Self-care spotlight
Weber State University held its 5th annual Mental Health Day event on Oct. 25. Students who visited the Shepherd Union Atrium could learn more about mental health. Several tables were covered in charts, pictures, activities and treats. Behind the tables were several employees of the Weber Counseling Center, talking to students who stopped by.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Woman in wheelchair hit by cement truck identified as Logan resident, 65
LOGAN, Utah, Oct. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified a woman who died after being hit by a cement truck while crossing Main Street in a motorized wheelchair Friday morning in Logan. Tina Marie Jackman, 65, of Logan, was crossing Main Street near 200 North about 9:50...
Comments / 0