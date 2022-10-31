ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

North Dakota showcases Legendary holiday experiences

Nothing quite compares to the holiday season in North Dakota. Even with cooler temps, North Dakota’s charming towns get decked out with boughs of holly, twinkling lights, festive trees and more that will send the warmth of the season all the way down to your toes. This year, North Dakota Tourism invites visitors to experience the magical, one-of-a-kind, festive experiences the state has to offer.
FARGO, ND
A total of $1.8M of CDBG funding awarded to North Dakota communities

The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today that a total of $1,804,803 of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for fiscal year 2021 were awarded to 12 North Dakota Communities. The CDBG program provides financial assistance to eligible units of local governments in the form of grants for public...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE

