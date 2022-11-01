Read full article on original website
Sen. Lopez endorses Smyk for his seat
One of the most meaningful compliments that local Republicans, Democrats and Independents have shared since I announced my retirement from the state Senate last year has been how they valued my efforts at bipartisan bridge building and quality constituent service to residents regardless of political affiliation. Reasonable people, people of good conscious, can agree to disagree on the issues of the day, and unlike in Washington D.C., where inaction and name calling abounds, my goal has always been to respect the opinions of all and offer help whenever and wherever needed.
Huxtable hijacks women's health
How is it that a middle-aged man with no medical training who lives in one of the most expensive ZIP codes in the mid-Atlantic region becomes an expert on women’s health? Better yet, did Mr. Huxtable even read the legislation proposed that was voted on in Legislative Hall? Has he ever read a proposed piece of legislation? If he did, he would know that those proposed recently regarding women’s health were far more dense than pro vs. anti abortion. The details of the legislation must have not been one that Mr. Huxtable cared to explore before slandering Steve Smyk.
Murphy is the right choice for Congress
On Oct. 19, we listened to a radio broadcast featuring the two Delaware candidates running for Congress – Mr. Lee Murphy and Ms. Lisa Blunt Rochester. At the start of the broadcast, the moderator stated that both candidates agreed not to attack each other. We thought that was a fair agreement. During the broadcast, the moderator informed Mr. Murphy twice that he had violated the agreement by attacking Ms. Blunt Rochester. After the broadcast, we looked up the meaning of two words. The Webster dictionary describes “attack” to mean to set upon forcefully and/or to assail with unfriendly or bitter words, and “fact” was described as the quality of being actual and/or brings on actual evidence. During the broadcast Mr. Murphy disagreed with Ms. Blunt Rochester and was pointing out facts that she:
Recapping what Smyk has voted against
Senate Bill 75 (2013): establishes civil marriage equality by allowing two persons to marry regardless of their genders. Senate Bill 97 (2013): adds the term gender identity to the already-existing list of prohibited practices of discrimination and hate crimes. Senate Bill 5 (2017): codifies the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in...
Senate candidates square off at Lewes forum
Candidates for the 6th Senate District seat faced a standing-room-only crowd Oct. 28 at the Lewes library. Discussion primarily focused on two issues – abortion and development. Senate candidates Republican Steve Smyk and Democrat Russ Huxtable along with House of Representatives 20th District Republican candidate Dallas Wingate attended the...
Republicans' Chances of Winning House and Senate, According to Bookmakers
Bookies are offering odds on the outcome of November's crunch midterm elections, just two weeks before voters go to the polls. Control of both the Senate and House of Representatives is up for grabs, with the Republicans hoping they can torpedo Joe Biden's legislative agenda by winning both. According to...
Why this ex-Democratic Representative and Republican candidate in New Hampshire are working to defeat Hassan
We are former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Lt. Gen. Don Bolduc and we kindred spirits in many ways. We are working together to defeat Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire.
The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm
With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
Washington Examiner
Collapsing House? Democratic majority threatened by Republican midterm momentum
Fall has turned politically chilly for House Democrats in their quest to keep the majority they first won in 2018. Midterm election voters are placing more emphasis on inflation and high gas prices, which Republicans bring up constantly on the campaign trail, rather than issues Democrats want to discuss, such as abortion rights and threats to American democracy by Republican election deniers.
Biden faces years of acrimony if Democrats get a midterm election drubbing
CNN — Joe Biden’s midterm pitch is increasingly stark and alarmist as he grapples for momentum in an election seemingly slipping away from Democrats that could land him with a Congress inflicting two years of misery on his White House. The President was on the road Thursday –...
WCAX
Vt. Supreme Court hears GOP appeal on noncitizen voting
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The question of whether noncitizens can vote in local elections went before the Vermont Supreme Court Wednesday. The Vermont Legislature gave the green light to two charter changes in Montpelier and Winooski last year allowing noncitizens to vote in local elections and on school budgets. The Republican National Committee then unsuccessfully sued the two towns.
Candidate likely to become Vermont’s 1st woman in Congress
BARRE, Vt. (AP) — In the race for Vermont’s single seat in the U.S. House, Democrat Becca Balint could be on the verge of being elected as the first woman and first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress. Balint, 54, president of the Vermont Senate...
Evan McMullin pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah
Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin sought Monday to dispel claims he is a secret Democrat or that he will caucus with Democrats, amid a closer-than-expected race with incumbent Republican Sen. Michael Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 as a right-leaning anti-Trump candidate, told Fox News he...
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
In about a week in Utah, independent challenger Evan McMullin will try to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Mike Lee in the traditionally red state—the only Senate race in the country where Democrats are standing aside. If McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president against Donald Trump in...
Character counts in Senate District 6 race
As someone who supports both Democrat and Republican candidates, I look at experience, commitment and character. Which is why I support Steve Smyk for Senate. Steve and I have worked together for the last six years, in our local communities and in Legislative Hall, analyzing policy language, making recommendations and evaluating potential consequences with newly introduced and pending legislation.
Smyk’s rhetoric vs. record on reproductive rights
Rep. Stephen Smyk came out swinging at the candidates’ debate Oct. 28. First, he trivialized the importance of the abortion issue. Then he distorted his record. He was defensive for a reason. He voted against Delaware’s law codifying Roe v. Wade. Why? His answer was that he supports requiring parental notice for those under 16. But the bill he voted against stated explicitly that “nothing in this act may be construed to affect the continued effectiveness of the Parental Notice of Abortion Act, Subchapter VIII of Chapter 17 of Title 24 of the Delaware Code.” That parental notification requirement remains Delaware law today.
Liberal Rhode Island could send Republican to US House
In liberal Rhode Island, Republican Allan Fung stands a chance of flipping a U.S. House seat and possibly helping his party gain control of the chamber. There is just one Republican in New England's congressional delegation, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine. Fung saw an opportunity to break the Democratic Party’s three-decade hold on the seat for Rhode Island's 2nd Congressional District when longtime Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin announced his retirement this year.
McGovern, Sossa-Paquette face voters in race for Worcester Congressional seat
WORCESTER — A longtime Worcester Democratic congressman is running against a Shrewsbury businessman in the race for his 14th term in office Tuesday. U.S. Rep. James. P. McGovern, 62, faces voters again while first-time Republican candidate Jeffrey Sossa-Paquette, 52, promises to be an outsider voice for the 2nd Congressional District. ...
Huxtable has fresh and intelligent insight
One of the crucial needs in the 6th Senate District is affordable housing, whether you are a newly minted dentist, a construction worker, a teacher or a fast-food cook. And one candidate, Russ Huxtable, is the man who has had 18 years working on affordable housing with a nonprofit throughout the state. He wants to put his varied skills to work serving Sussex County. Russ is eager to form consensus and work across the aisle on a variety of issues.
Historic American midterm elections that are textbook-worthy
The Nov. 8 midterm elections will determine if Republicans or Democrats have the majority in the next 118th Congress. Read on for a history of important midterm elections.
