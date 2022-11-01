Read full article on original website
Related
wagmtv.com
Great Stretch of Weather Continues Tomorrow; Record Breaking Temperatures Possible this Weekend
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. We had another nice day out there with mild temperatures around. Most spots were able to climb up into the mid and upper 50s this afternoon. This was a few degrees warmer than what we saw for temperatures yesterday, as we’ll continue to see temperatures warm up going into the weekend. Looking at the record high temperatures over the weekend, across the county highs only reached the mid to upper 60s, meaning that with temperatures continuing to rise, we have a good chance of breaking these record temperatures both Saturday and into the day Sunday. I mentioned last night that the computer models have been trending warmer and warmer for the weekend, resulting in temperatures reaching the upper 60s, and even lower 70s both Saturday and during the day Sunday. This unseasonable warmth is a good 25 degrees above where we should be this time of year with our high temperatures, as the average high is now down to 45 degrees as we continue into the month of November.
wagmtv.com
Feeling More Like Summer this Weekend with Highs Near the Low 70s
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. Yesterday we had plenty of sunshine with temperatures into upper 50s and low 60s. The sunny stretch of weather continues into today with temperatures increasing further into the upper 60s. We started the morning off with temperatures into upper 30s...
wagmtv.com
Mild and Sunny Weather Expected Leading into the Weekend
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. Yesterday we had plenty of sunshine with temperatures into the 50s. I expect the sunshine to continue into today and we will make improvements in terms of highs as a mild stretch is expected through the weekend. In fact temperatures will feel like summer heading close to the 70 degree mark.
wagmtv.com
Temperatures Expected to Fall Back into the 50s Today with Plenty of Sunshine
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. We were off to a mild start to November yesterday with highs eventually making it into the 60s. We did have some clouds throughout the day, but they eventually broke apart leading us to clearing skies heading into the overnight hours. Due to the clearing skies most of us are waking up to temperatures into the low 40s.
wagmtv.com
Plenty of Sunshine for the Rest of the Week with Temperatures Warming Up by the Weekend
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. We had a middle of the road kind of day to start the month of November, but looking back at the month of October, we were above average in terms of temperatures for most of the month. In Caribou, 25 out of the 31 days in the month of October were considered above average. A lot of the temperatures during the second half of the month were well above average, with our average high being close to the 60-degree mark at the beginning of the month and ending the month with the average closer to the mid-40s. In terms of precipitation. We didn’t receive any recordable rainfall. This left our monthly total at just under four and a half inches of rain. This keeps us above the average rainfall for the year, but we’ll have to keep in eye on this entering the month of November, with no major systems in the forecast right now.
Evil Spirits Damaging Northern Maine Home Will Be Exorcised by Experienced Demonologists
New York Demonic Investigation is who you are going to call. When you do, you will reach the demonologists team of Chris DeFlorio and his wife Hillary. The Bangor Daily News reports that together, they help people who have either a witchcraft curse or spirits that won't leave them alone.
wagmtv.com
Aroostook Community Matters: Jenna’s Helping Hands
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A Madawaska family recently opened a new thrift store in Frenchville to commemorate the life of their daughter and to help the community. In this week’s Aroostook Community Matters, WAGM reporter Isaac Potter takes a look at Jenna’s Helping Hands. Thad Guillemette and...
wagmtv.com
NAC Names Aaron Marston Coach of the Year
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - University of Maine Presque isle Women’s Soccer Coach Aaron Marston had a goal of bringing some of the best players from Aroostook County and rural Maine to Presque Isle to continue playing soccer. Marston passed away suddenly last month and today the North Atlantic Conference recognized him for his success on the soccer field. The Conference Soccer Coaches voted him the Coach of the Year.
wagmtv.com
Louisiana-Pacific Announces Expansion of Smartside Line at Houlton Facility
HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Louisiana-Pacific (LP) has announced an expansion project at its LP Houlton facility, adding a second SmartSide line that will give the facility an additional 340 million square feet per year in siding production capacity. This expansion will add roughly 100 new jobs to the Houlton community...
wagmtv.com
Political Profile Gregg Swallow
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - We continue our Political Profile series with Maine State House District 6 and 7. WAGM, with the Aroostook Partnership, interviewed the candidates for the local races. Each candidate had 5 minutes to answer the same 3 questions. Those questions were provided ahead of time. The interviews were all done through Zoom. In state house district 6, Republican Donald Ardell is running unopposed. He did not respond to our request for him to do this interview. So, we will move on to State House District 7 where Republican Greg Swallow is also running unopposed. Here is his answers to the three questions.
wagmtv.com
Political Profile Tracy Quint
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -We continue our Political Profile series with Maine State House District 8 between Incumbent Republican Tracy Quint and Democratic challenger Kevin Richie. WAGM, with the Aroostook Partnership, interviewed the candidates for the local races. Each candidate had 5 minutes to answer the same 3 questions. Those questions were provided ahead of time. The interviews were all done through Zoom. Democrat Kevin Richie did not respond to our request for him to do this interview. Here is Incumbent Republican Tracy Quint.
Presque Isle, Maine Woman Gets 10 Years in Prison for Drug Charges
A 32-year-old Presque Isle, Maine woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Crystal Greenlaw was sentenced to 10 years in prison in U.S. District Court in Bangor. She also received three years of supervised release. U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker handed down the sentence.
Presque Isle Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Penobscot County
A Presque Isle man is facing numerous charges following a high-speed police chase early Wednesday morning from Medway to Lincoln, Maine. The East Millinocket Police Department says Sgt. Michael Kennedy pulled over a car on Interstate 95 shortly after 4:00 a.m. after observing defects on the vehicle as it left the Circle K convenience store in Medway. While Sgt. Kennedy was speaking with occupants in the car, the driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.
Man Arrested after Firing Shotgun when Officer Arrived in Washburn, Maine
Man Arrested after Firing Shotgun when Officer Arrived. The Washburn Police Department said Officer Hunter Bellanceau reported to a 911 call early Monday morning where the caller said “there were people in his house and around his house trying to kill him.”. Washburn Officer Heard a Shotgun Blast Hit...
wagmtv.com
Jojo Morales’ Grandmother Arraigned On Fugitive of Justice Charge in Houlton
HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - The Grandmother of Jojo Morales is back in the United States and was arraigned at Houlton Superior Court today. 68-Year-Old Lilliam Pena Morales is being charged with a fugitive of justice charge, according to a clerk at Houlton Superior Court. The charges stem from the alleged abduction of 6-Year-Old Jojo Morales out of Miami on August 27th. on August 29th a vehicle used in connection with the abduction was found on the Foxcroft Road in Houlton, and the three were spotted entering a Walgreens in Houlton around the same timeframe. Lilliam Morales, and Jojo’s father Jorge Morales, were arrested in Moncton, New Brunswick on October 30th.
wagmtv.com
Presque Isle Woman Sentenced to 10 Years for Methamphetamine Trafficking Following Guilty Plea
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A Presque Isle woman pleaded guilty and was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor today to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee announced. “U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Crystal Greenlaw, 32, to 10 years...
foxbangor.com
Woman sentenced for trafficking meth
BANGOR — A federal judge sentenced a Presque Isle woman for trafficking methamphetamine. 32-year-old Crystal Greenlaw pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court records show Greenlaw and her co-conspirators obtained meth in western and southern states from sources in Mexico. The drugs...
themainewire.com
LePage, Stewart Call for Investigation into Troy Jackson’s Alleged Threat to Penobscot McCrum Owner
Former Gov. Paul LePage and State Sen. Trey Stewart (R-Aroostook) are calling for an investigation into whether a phone call from former State Senate President Troy Jackson (D-Aroostook) played a role in potato mogul Sue McCrum’s decision to drop out of a State Senate race in March 2020. McCrum,...
wagmtv.com
Washburn police officer believes she was shot at while responding to 911 call
WASHBURN Maine (WAGM) - A Washburn Police Officer believes she may have been shot at while responding to a 911 call on Monday. According to the Washburn Police Department " On 10-31-2022 at 0540 a 911 call came in from a subject in Washburn that stated that there were people in his house and around his house trying to kill him. Officer Hunter Bellanceau responded to the address and exited her vehicle and went onto the porch of the house and knocked on the door she heard some scuffling going on in the house and then heard a large shotgun blast go off and noticed that it sounded like it had hit the door sill near where she was standing. Officer Bellanceau retreated and drew her weapon and identified herself as Police and backed off the porch to a secure position. The subject came out with a shotgun and after several warnings to the subject to drop the weapon he complied and was arrested. He was taken to Northern Light AR Gould where he was evaluated due to possible mental instabilities. He was transferred to Togus VA Hospital for another evaluation. Chief Martin referred the investigation to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Department to do a full investigation.”
Comments / 0