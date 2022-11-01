PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. We had another nice day out there with mild temperatures around. Most spots were able to climb up into the mid and upper 50s this afternoon. This was a few degrees warmer than what we saw for temperatures yesterday, as we’ll continue to see temperatures warm up going into the weekend. Looking at the record high temperatures over the weekend, across the county highs only reached the mid to upper 60s, meaning that with temperatures continuing to rise, we have a good chance of breaking these record temperatures both Saturday and into the day Sunday. I mentioned last night that the computer models have been trending warmer and warmer for the weekend, resulting in temperatures reaching the upper 60s, and even lower 70s both Saturday and during the day Sunday. This unseasonable warmth is a good 25 degrees above where we should be this time of year with our high temperatures, as the average high is now down to 45 degrees as we continue into the month of November.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 23 HOURS AGO