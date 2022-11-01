Central Florida schools to battle for volleyball Final 4

WINTER PARK, FLORIDA – When Hagerty High’s volleyball team stunned Winter Park in last Saturday’s Class 7A regional final, star outside hitter Brooke Stephens was smiling, but visibly shaking when talking about her team’s win.

That was just how determined and relieved she and the rest of her teammates were after beating Winter Park in five sets, a win that propelled the Huskies (20-8) into the regional finals on Wednesday, Nov. 2, against fellow Seminole County rival Lake Brantley (23-6).

Winter Park (21-8) entered the regional playoffs ranked No. 9 in Florida, and No. 3 in Class 7A, but lost twice to Hagerty in nine days, including the District 4 championship. Hagerty is one of 11 Central Florida schools that will play in regional finals this week, with winners advancing to state semifinal matches.

Oviedo High's volleyball team, shown here in the Nike Tournament of Champions in Tampa, last week won twice to advance to Wednesday's Class 7A regional final at Viera. Photo by Jeff Gardenour

“I had so much fight in me because we had already beaten them before,” Stephens said. “It’s hard to beat a team twice, it really is, because they now know your tactics.

“We had to change up our rotations a few times and put in our defenses,” Stephens said. “I’m so glad we could come back and beat them.”

Despite having only four seniors in its lineup, Hagerty now finds itself just three wins away from its second state championship since 2019. The Huskies began last week with a 3-0 win against St. Johns Bartram Trail in the quarterfinals.

The victory against Winter Park was Hagerty’s fifth straight but it didn’t come easy. The Wildcats fought gallantly behind superb play from 6-foot-2 junior outside hitter Fallon Stewart, one of the nation’s top players, Emily Forness and Kindell Welker.

“Winter Park is such a good team,” Hagerty coach Juanita Hitt said. “My team came through and pulled it off at the end

We were up a few times. We didn’t finish. But they came back, they came back and finished and fought hard.”

The 2022 season has been a banner year for Central Florida, especially in the larger classes (7A, 6A and 5A). A whopping eight schools are in regional finals, including Hagerty and Lake Brantley.

Top-seeded Lake Brantley had to battle past DeLand in five sets in their regional semifinal last Saturday, earning the Patriots a spot in the regional finals for the third consecutive season. Sam Bowron and Sarah Gooch lead Lake Brantley.

In two other Class 7A regional semifinals, Kissimmee Osceola defeated Jupiter, 3-2; andWindermere defeated Dr. Phillips, 3-2. Osceola, seeded No. 1 in its region and led by freshman standout Cate Palmi, senior middle blocker Ahnika Johnston, and senior Libero Eimy Negron,will take on Windermere in a regional final on Nov. 2. Windermere last season finished as state runner-up.

In Class 6A, third-seeded Oviedo swept away second-seeded Horizon, 3-0, in its regional to advance to play top-seeded Viera on Nov. 2. Viera last year advanced to the Class 6A state semifinals.

“I’m very proud of my girls in our win,” said Oviedo coach Jen Darty. “It was a total team effort against a tough Horizon team. We stayed focused and determined the whole way through and battled to win each point.”

Statistically for the Lions, Olivia Klimis had eight kills, five aces and 15 assists; Paige Wisneski, nine kills, 25 assists, and 10 digs; Anna Cathcart, 10 kills; Kylie O’Brien, nine kills; and Lily Cammack, 10 digs.

Oviedo had advanced to the regional semifinals with a 3-0 victory against Lyman in the quarterfinals. Leading the Lions there were Cathcart, 13 kills; O’Brien, 11 kills; Wisneski, 20 assists; Klimis, 13 assists; Cammack, 12 digs; and Jamie Kapoor, six blocks.

“I was very proud of our team performance against Lyman,” Darty said. “We are showing a lot of growth and continue to make strides in the right direction.”

Top-seeded New Smyna Beach (22-2) also advanced and will play Gulf Breeze in the Class 6A regional finals. The Barracudas have won 15 straight matches.

New Smyrna Beach is led by senior outside hitter Jaylynn Brown, junior setter Alyssa Kornegay, senior middle blocker Hannah Zona, and junior Libero Ivy Westfall.

In Class 5A, defending state runner-up Merritt Island beat Lecanto and Cypress Creek (Wesley Chapel) by identical 3-1 scores to move into a regional final against Wesley Chapel.

Small-class schools (4A, 3A, 2A and 1A) will play regional finals on Tuesday, Nov. 1. In Class 4A, Bishop Moore (20-7) swept Lake Placid and Lakeland’s McKeel Academy to earn a spot in the regional final against top-seeded Alachua Santa Fe. The Hornets last season advanced to the Class 4A state semifinals.

Leading Bishop Moore this year have been Emily Schellenberg, Sophia Iglesias, and Jaide Wirth.

Also moving on was Lake Highland Prep, which advanced to the Class 3A regional final after sweeping away Windermere Prep and West Palm Beach King’s Academy. The Highlanders will host Boca Raton Saint Andrew’s.

In Class 2A, Orangewood Christian once again advanced to a regional final and will play Ocala St. John Lutheran. OCS last year advanced to the state semifinals.

Central Florida High school volleyball

(Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, Indian River)

FHSAA regional finals

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Class 4A

Bishop Moore at Alachua Santa Fe

Class 3A

Boca Raton Saint Andrew’s at Lake Highland Prep

Class 2A

Ocala St. John Lutheran at Orangewood Christian

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Class 7A

Hagerty at Lake Brantley

Windermere at Kissimmee Osceola

Class 6A

Gulf Breeze at New Smyrna Beach

Oviedo at Viera

Class 5A

Merritt Island at Wesley Chapel

FHSAA volleyball results

Regional quarterfinals

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Class 4A

Alachua Santa Fe defeated Space Coast, 3-0

Astronaut (Titusville) defeated The Villages Charter, 3-1

Bishop Moore defeated Lake Placid, 3-0

Class 3A

Deltona Trinity Christian Academy defeated Tallahassee Maclay, 3-0

Trinity Prep defeated Jacksonville Providence School, 3-0

Boca Raton St. Andrew’s defeated Montverde Academy, 3-0

Lake Highland Prep defeated Windermere Prep, 3-0

West Palm Beach-King’s Academy defeated Holy Trinity Episcopal (Melbourne), 3-1

Class 2A

Orangewood Christian School defeated Orlando Christian Prep, 3-0

Geneva School defeated Lake Mary Prep, 3-0

Ocala St. John Lutheran defeated Vero Beach-St. Edward’s, 3-0

Brevard HEAT (Palm Bay) defeated Faith Christian, 3-0

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Class 7A

Lake Brantley defeated Lake Mary, 3-0

DeLand defeated Timber Creek, 3-1

Winter Park defeated St. Johns Creekside, 3-0

Hagerty defeated St. Johns Bartram Trail, 3-0

Kissimmee Osceola defeated Wellington, 3-0

Windermere defeated Olympia, 3-2

Dr. Phillips defeated Lake Nona, 3-1

Class 6A

New Smyrna Beach defeated Niceville, 3-0

Viera defeated South Lake, 3-0

Lakeland defeated Winter Springs,3-2

Horizon defeated Stuart South Fork, 3-1

Oviedo defeated Lyman, 3-0

Class 5A

Tallahassee Lincoln defeaed Daytona Beach Seabreeze, 3-1

Tavares defeated Deltona Pine Ridge, 3-0

Merritt Island defeated Lecanto, 3-1

Regional semifinals

Friday, Oct. 28

Class 4A

Alachua Santa Fe defeated Astronaut (Tituville), 3-0

Bishop Moore defeated Lakeland-McKeel Academy, 3-0

Class 3A

Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy defeated Trinity Prep, 3-1

Lake Highland Prep defeated West Palm Beach King’s Academy, 3-0

Class 2A

Orangewood Christian defeated Geneva, 3-0

Ocala St. John Lutheran defeated Brevard HEAT (Palm Bay), 3-0

Saturday, Oct. 29

Class 7A

Lake Brantley defeated DeLand, 3-2

Hagerty defeated Winter Park, 3-2

Kissimmee Osceola defeated Jupiter, 3-2

Windermere defeated Dr. Phillips, 3-2

Class 6A

New Smyrna Beach defeated Ponte Vedra, 3-2

Viera defeated Lakeland, 3-1

Oviedo defeated Horizon, 3-0

Class 5A

Wesley Chapel defeated Tavares, 3-0

Merritt Island defeated Cypress Creek (Wesley Chapel), 3-1