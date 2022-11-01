Read full article on original website
Killingworth Historical Society Christmas Fair December 3rd
(November 2, 2022) — The Killingworth Historical Society will hold its Annual Christmas Fair on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Parmelee Farm. The Fair will featured baked goods, handmade gifts, holiday arrangements, jams and jellies, gift baskets, ornaments and decorations. Parmelee Farm is located at 465 Route 81 in Killingworth.
HKYFS Holiday Giving and Stuff-A-Cruiser
(November 2, 2022) —Upcoming programs sponsored by Haddam-Killingworth Youth & Family Services:. Youth & Family Services Holiday Giving Program 2022 The holiday giving program facilitated by HK Youth & Family Services, Inc. is available for families in need who reside in Haddam, Higganum, Haddam Neck or Killingworth. New gifts and toys will be collected for children and youth from birth through age 18. The program runs from now through December 10, 2022. Deadline for registration is December 1, 2022. For more information about how you can donate, or to register for this confidential program, please call 860-345-7498 or email office@hkyfs.org.
New England Christmas Festival – Crafts & Specialty Foods at Mohegan Sun
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – The 36th annual New England Christmas Festival is coming up at Mohegan Sun, November 4th, 5th & 6th. You’ll be able to find unique, hand-crafted items in every price range, making this the ultimate one stop holiday shopping solution. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Lifestyle Blogger Jamie Taylor, who offered a sneak peek at some of the treasures you’ll find at this exciting holiday event.
9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
Advent Retreats December 3rd and 10th at Sacred Heart on the Lake
(November 4, 2022) — Sacred Heart on the Lake Retreat Center in Higganum announces the following Advent retreats in December. Please help us bring members of your parish closer to Christ in our ministry. Saturday, December 3, 2022 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. 1st Advent Retreat A, Theme: A...
Spectrum Gallery Holiday Show Opens November 18th
(November 3, 2022) —Spectrum Art Gallery and Artisans Store in Centerbrook presents its 2022 Holiday Show, Let There Be Love with an opening reception Friday, November 18, 2022 from 6:30-9:00 p.m., and an open house on Saturday, November 19th and Sunday, November 20th. The eight-week exhibit, through January 14, 2023, presents new and original artwork and fine crafts that celebrate the holiday season to show our love for others (including our pets).
Help for Killingworth Seniors with Care and Feeding of Pets
(November 2, 2022) —We can all experience hard financial times….an unexpected, large medical expense, a major home or car repair or the loss of a loved one. Are you a Senior Citizen who needs help feeding your companion animal? Veterinarian Dr. Efren Osorio passed away from Covid-19. In his memory and honor, The Hope Alliance for Animals created Blessings from Efren. We are now offering help, on a temporary basis, at no charge, to Senior Citizens in this area. This help would come in the form of pet food for their companion animals. We are a small, home based rescue/sanctuary in Killingworth for special needs felines as well as those requiring hospice care. We are starting on a very small scale, serving just the towns of Killingworth, Clinton, Deep River and North Branford. We wanted to let people know that this offer is available. You can reach us by email at hopealliance@hotmail.com, or call at 860-663-0324. Our website is www.hopeallianceinc.org and you can also find us on Facebook by searching Hope Alliance Inc.
American Legion Post 209, South Side Meat Market's annual Christmas Spectacular Raffle is back
BRISTOL – Tickets are on sale now for American Legion Post 209 and South Side Meat Market’s annual Christmas Spectacular Raffle – providing residents a chance to win a Christmas feast. The raffle, which is held twice a year for The Fourth of July and Christmas is...
Haddam/Killingworth Town & Community Calendar November 3 – 10, 2022
Please visit www.haddam.org, www.townofkillingworth.com or hk-now.com for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes, time changes. For latest public library information visit brainerdlibrary.org or killingworthlibrary.org. See hk-now.com for more information on calendar items. Thursday, November 3. Music with Margie 11:00 a.m. Brainerd Memorial Library. Love2Sign 10:45 a.m. Killingworth Library.
A Talk by Cucaburr on “Finnegan’s Wake” at The Buttonwood Tree
(November 3, 2022) —The Buttonwood Tree at 605 Main Street in Middletown announces the spoken word showcase of Cucaburr on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The event is free, and all are welcome to attend. Cucaburr (John O’Connor) will explain a portion of the text of Finnegan’s...
These CT restaurants and caterers will make your Thanksgiving dinner
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Let the experts do the work for Thanksgiving. These Connecticut restaurants and caterers will roast your turkey, bake your pies and serve you cocktails, so you can relax and enjoy family time. Artisan Restaurant in Southport hosts a three-course...
Wednesday Warrior: CT organization makes life-long promise to families of fallen Bristol officers
(WTNH) — When a first responder makes the supreme sacrifice, they leave behind a family. This is something Connecticut just witnessed, as Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy of the Bristol Police Department were laid to rest. Known as the club with a heart, The Hundred Club of Connecticut is committed to helping the […]
Oddfellows Playhouse Receives CT Humanities Grant
(November 4, 2022) — A grant of $1825 to Oddfellows Playhouse Youth Theater awarded by CT Humanities will fund several interpretive events offered in tandem with the Playhouse’s upcoming production of the play Journey to the West, by Mary Zimmerman. The play, performed by the Oddfellows Teen Repertory...
Letter to the Editor: Haddam COA Reminds Seniors about Medicare Open Enrollment
The views stated here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the editors of this newspaper. We welcome supporting or opposing views on any published item. Received November 3, 2022. It’s that time of year again. That is, for seniors it is “Open Enrollment” from...
This Week on VSCTV November 3 – 9, 2022
Submitted by Chris Morgan, VSCTV Public Access Coordinator. Comcast Channel 18 – Valley Shore Educational Network. Comcast Channel 19 – Valley Shore Community Television. 11/3 – 1:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. UMC of Clinton Sunday Service 10/30/22. 11/3 – 5:00 p.m. Old Saybrook Meetings. 11/4 –...
