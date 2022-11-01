(November 2, 2022) —We can all experience hard financial times….an unexpected, large medical expense, a major home or car repair or the loss of a loved one. Are you a Senior Citizen who needs help feeding your companion animal? Veterinarian Dr. Efren Osorio passed away from Covid-19. In his memory and honor, The Hope Alliance for Animals created Blessings from Efren. We are now offering help, on a temporary basis, at no charge, to Senior Citizens in this area. This help would come in the form of pet food for their companion animals. We are a small, home based rescue/sanctuary in Killingworth for special needs felines as well as those requiring hospice care. We are starting on a very small scale, serving just the towns of Killingworth, Clinton, Deep River and North Branford. We wanted to let people know that this offer is available. You can reach us by email at hopealliance@hotmail.com, or call at 860-663-0324. Our website is www.hopeallianceinc.org and you can also find us on Facebook by searching Hope Alliance Inc.

KILLINGWORTH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO